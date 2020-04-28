Coronavirus - Uganda: Total recoveries now stand at 52

5 patients who were previously confirmed for COVID-19 have recovered, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital. 3 were discharged from Entebbe Hospital while 2 patients were discharged from Mulago Hospital. Total recoveries now stand at: 52.



