Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update - 28 April 2020
6 new confirmed cases (Reported from: Lusaka only).
Cumulative cases - 95
Total recoveries - 42
Total deaths - 3
Active cases - 50Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
