Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update - 28 April 2020

6 new confirmed cases (Reported from: Lusaka only).

Cumulative cases - 95

Total recoveries - 42

Total deaths - 3

Active cases - 50

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
