Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to be valued at US$ 84,649.0 Bn globally by end of 2027 - CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-ionizing radiation is a type of electromagnetic radiation that does not transfer sufficient photon energy, in order to ionize an atom to eliminate an electron from an atom. Unlike ionizing radiations, the non-ionizing radiations can work without elaborate without radiological protection measures. Non-ionizing radiation is used in power lines, radio waves, microwaves, visible light, lasers, and infrared radiation. Furthermore, EMF measurement is the measurement of neighboring electromagnetic fields, which is performed by using specific probes or sensors namely EMF meters.

The global Non-Ionizing Radiion EMF Detection, Measurement and Safety market is estimated to account for US$ 57418.6 Mn in terms of value and 421.6 Mn units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.

Market Drivers

Increasing use of the EMF detection and non-ionizing radiation devices across various end-use industries is expected to boost the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market during the forecast period High growth of the consumer electronics industry, especially in emerging economies is expected to support growth of the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market over the forecast period

Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for highly advanced automated technology can provide excellent business opportunity Constant research and development activities in the field of EMF measurement devices can provide major growth opportunities for market players

Key Takeaways

North America holds the dominant position in the global Non-Ionizing Radiation EMF Detection, Measurement and Safety market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2020-27. This is owing to Increasing focus on safety and security of labors working in industries such as medical and welding & cutting. For instance, United States Department of labor have laid down several rules and regulations for several industries regarding the Non-Ionizing Radiation. These rules and regulations for using the Non-Ionizing Radiation detection devices is expected to propel the market growth in the recent years.

Among End-Use Application segment, Military and Homeland Security sub segment is expected to dominate the global Non-Ionizing Radiation EMF Detection, Measurement and Safety market over the forecasted period 2020-27. This is owing to wide application areas of Non-Ionizing Radiation measurement devices in military. The Radar and Sonar are widely used for Navigation and air & ground target detection. The Radar and Sonar emits the Non-Ionizing radiations so measurement devices are required in the manufacturing of the same. Moreover, the Defense budget of the various countries are also increasing, For instance In February 2020, Finance ministry of India announced defense budget for the FY2020 is US$ 65.3 Billion with an increase of 7% to that of FY 2019. A portion of Defense budget is spent on the Radar and Sonar Systems every year. Owing to all these reasons, the demand for the Non-Ionizing Radiation Measurement devices in Military & Homeland Security is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Among Device Type segment Handheld monitoring devices sub segment is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for global Non-Ionizing Radiation EMF Detection, Measurement and Safety market as these measurement devices are portable and cost efficient among all device type Segment.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market are TES Electrical Electronic Corp., General Tools & Instruments LLC, TECPEL Co., Ltd., Wavecontrol, Brightsandz Pvt Ltd., Narda Safety Test Solutions, LAURUS Systems, Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Osun Technologies LLC, Extech Instruments, Sper Scientific, and Spectris plc.

Key Developments

Major companies in the market are involved in product development, in order to strengthen the product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Wavecontrol introduced WaveMon LF-400, which is the first, low-frequency EMF monitor. Key market players are focused on collaboration and partnership activities, in order to boost market presence. For instance, in November 2019, Mirion Technologies, Inc. collaborated with THRIVE to launch a new personal radiation detector (PRD) AccuRad for federal law enforcement.

Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

By Detector

High-frequency

Low-frequency

Others

By Device type

Personal monitoring device

Handheld monitoring device

Area monitoring device

By End-use Industry

Residential

Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Manufacturing

Laboratory and Education

Telecommunications

Others

