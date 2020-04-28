Fattmerchant Strengthens Presence in Growing SaaS Industry Through Partnership With SaaSOptics

Clients of the rapidly growing B2B SaaS management platform now have options to accept payments seamlessly and have access to lower processing costs

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider offering business owners real-time data analytics and award-winning customer service, today announces its partnership with SaaSOptics, the leading purpose-built subscription management platform for B2B SaaS businesses. Fattmerchant’s payment processing technology has been integrated directly into SaaSOptics’ backend via Fattmerchant’s API, expanding its integrated payment options for emerging and growth B2B SaaS. With Fattmerchant, SaaSOptics adds a more affordable payment processing model for credit card and ACH transactions to its platform.



The subscription management platform will utilize Fattmerchant’s PayFac model to accelerate its sign-up process for new and existing customers, which will result in the acceptance of payments faster compared to traditional underwriting procedures.

“SaaSOptics’ seamless approach to SaaS financial operations and continued product innovation has led to its rapid growth and status as a leading subscription management platform,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president at Fattmerchant. “Both Fattmerchant and SaasOptics value ease of use, customer service and fast implementations for our customers. Not only will the alignment within this partnership allow us to provide SaaS-based merchants with an improved experience overall, but it also presents a great opportunity to continue expanding our presence in the growing market.”

SaaSOptics is a complete subscription management platform that provides emerging and growing SaaS businesses with invoicing, payments, revenue recognition, contract management, SaaS metrics and analytics, and more. Fattmerchant and SaaSOptics were also both recognized on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

“Fattmerchant provides our customers with a seamless way of accepting payments within our platform, making it easier, more convenient, and less expensive than ever,” said David Ryan, CRO at SaaSOptics. “We’re always looking to make financial management as effective as possible for B2B SaaS businesses, and this collaboration is another step in that direction.”

For more information about Fattmerchant visit, www.fattmerchant.com, and to learn more about SaaSOptics, please visit, www.saasoptics.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a company with a platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with its subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About SaaSOptics

SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process. SaaSOptics serves more than 700 customers worldwide and manages $7 billion in combined ARR.

