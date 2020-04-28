TRAFFIX Selects 3Gtms Transportation Management System

Collaboration will serve LTL customers with superior automation and efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), announced that it has been selected by TRAFFIX to accelerate solutions and services for its less-than-truckload (LTL) customers. TRAFFIX is one of North America’s longest serving third-party logistics specialists, providing full-service, asset-based solutions.



With the 3Gtms transportation management system, 3G-TM , TRAFFIX has a powerful engine to support and grow its breadth of services for LTL customers. 3G-TM orchestrates the entire order to settlement process in real time and within a single system; its built-in optimization engine manages complex constraints and data changes to determine the best plan that can be executed. The unique 3G-TM software enables automation and provides centralized visibility to drive speed and efficiency, empowering TRAFFIX to find the best transportation solutions for its customers.

“With 3G-TM as our foundation, we’re excited to accelerate what we can offer our LTL customers while helping them reach new levels of efficiency and speed,” said Mark Southey, Managing Partner at TRAFFIX. “We moved very fast with getting this partnership off the ground and 3Gtms has kept pace with us and delivered on their promises every step of the way.”

“Close partnerships between solution providers and industry leaders like TRAFFIX are the future of transportation management,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO and founder of 3Gtms. “We’re proud that our TMS will help power TRAFFIX’s growth and support the success for its LTL customers.”

About TRAFFIX

For over 40 years, TRAFFIX has delivered our customers High Performance logistics solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Our systems and processes comply with the highest industry standards of safety and accountability. Our logistics professionals are strategically located in 14 offices across our three countries. We continually push to innovate our logistics process, investing in technology that expands our capacity and improves the customer experience at every turn. Learn more at www.TRAFFIX.com .

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shipping for shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3G-TM, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution and settlement system; and Pacejet , our advanced multi-carrier shipping execution software. Our solutions empower customers to make better shipping decisions and reduce freight costs while meeting their service goals. Our #1 focus is to be a trusted partner, which is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit: http://www.3gtms.com .



Media Contact

Paula Heikell

3Gtms, LLC

952.913.0188

PHeikell@3gtms.com



