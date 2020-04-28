Five Towns College Sound Athletics Perform

Five Towns College Athletics Logo

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Five Towns College, excitement continues over the growth of our athletic brand- The Sound Athletics! Identifying student-athletes who emulate Five Towns College integrity, love sports, and who are interested in creative academic programs is a top priority.

The Sound Athletics program is headed by Director of Athletics, Matt Guercio. Constantly looking for qualified student athletes is a mission of the College. This goes on year-round for all sports i.e. soccer, basketball and volleyball. Coaches communicate frequently with potential students and still build a rapport, whether it is phone calls, emails, texting, Facetime, WhatsApp or Zoom. The Five Towns College website is updated regularly and social media posts that keep our student-athletes engaged

are ongoing.

The upcoming season should be exciting. The Men’s Soccer team has high expectations after last season. Led by Soccer Coach Jason Fiscina and his staff, it finished 9-4-1 and was nationally ranked in the USCAA. The team’s goal is on the conference title and qualifying for Nationals.

The Women’s Volleyball led by second year Coach Christy Herring will look to return to the HVIAC Finals, which will be hosted by Five Towns College. The team has some new members and it is hoping to have the opportunity to bring home a conference title on the home court.

The Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams are primed to make a run this upcoming season in the HVIAC. Head Men’s Coach, Gregg Drzal (3rd Season) and Head Women’s Coach, Anthony Alfaro (2nd Season) will also have the opportunity to be cutting down nets on their home court as Five Towns College will host the HVIAC Championship for a second straight year.

The Men’s Volleyball Team will begin its inaugural season in the Spring Semester of 2021 with first-year Head Coach, Christian Barton. This will bring the total number of varsity sports to six at Five Towns College.

Five Towns College Coaches are committed professionals who are responsible on a daily basis to ensure the well-being of student-athletes during and after their time here at the College. Five Towns College welcomes every prospective student-athlete to commit to us. Our relationships are strong.

For the most part, Five Towns College student-athletes tend to enroll in the Business and Mass Communication programs as well as the Interactive Computer Graphics program. It is anticipated that with the addition of the Sports Management minor this fall, those courses could be at full capacity. To be successful, time-management and prioritization of handling personal affairs is important.

At the end of the day, the Sound Athletics program strives to ensure that student-athletes achieve their academic goals and perform their best whether it’s in the classroom or on the Sound Fields or in the Sound Gym. This is what sets Five Towns College apart from other programs- we care about our students and support them as best as we can! At a small college, students are not numbers but are individuals who are known by faculty, staff and other students. To learn more, go to ftc.edu.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.