Smoke Detector Market to Touch USD 3,380.8 million by 2026; Increasing Probability of Fire Hazards in Residential Spaces to Aid Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smoke detector market size is projected to reach USD 3,380.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of fire accident cases across the globe will be a major growth-driving factor for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Smoke Detector Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Photoelectric, Dual Sensor, Ionization and Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to a study conducted by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, fire-related accidents caused nearly 9 million injuries and were responsible for over 120,000 deaths worldwide in 2017. The injuries were highest in the 5 to 30 years age group and burns affecting less than 20% of the body emerged as the leading cause of disability among the heat-associated accident victims. The study further notes that majority of fire injuries occur in low- and middle-income countries. These findings are evidence that greater and more efficient measures need to be implemented to prevent such accidents and this factor is expected to lead the smoke detector market trends in the coming years.

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 1,904.4 million in 2018. The report additionally provides the following:

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Market Driver

Accelerated Pace of Construction Activities Globally to Fuel the Market

One of the key factors fueling the smoke detectors market growth is the heightened pace at which construction activities around the world are being carried out. Data analysis by Oxford Economics and GCP Global forecasts that by 2030 world construction output will hit USD 15.5 trillion, surging at a rate of 85%. Majority of this rise, around 57%, will be accounted for by China, India, and the US, the analysis suggests. To ensure safety of buildings and its inhabitants, adequate fire prevention measures are required and smoke detectors play a vital role in this regard. Not only do they provide a psychological comfort to people within a building, but they also aid in early evacuation in case of fires, thus saving lives and mitigating the possibility of severe injuries. Thus, rising rate of construction across the globe will augur well for this market.

Regional Analysis

Increasing Investment in Infrastructure to Propel North America to a Leading Position

In terms of revenue, North America generated USD 588.5 million in 2018 and the region is anticipated to lead the smoke detector market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the heavy investments made in the infrastructure sector, strongly backed by the US government. Other than this, spreading awareness about fire safety measures and higher spending capacity of citizens will further propel the market in the region Increasing number of residential and commercial projects in India and China will enable Asia-Pacific to grow at a considerable rate, while the market in Africa will be driven by the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization.





Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Products with Superior Capabilities to Stimulate Intense Competition

The smoke detector market forecast predicts a highly dynamic period for the market as key players develop and launch advanced products with superior capabilities. Through these launches, companies are aiming at entrenching their position in this market and expanding their global presence.

Industry Developments:

September 2019: Bosch, the German engineering giant, launched the Smart Home Twinguard, the company’s newest smart fire protection system. The system can be linked to smoke alarm devices and has embedded within it alarm siren for burglaries and an air quality sensor. In case of fire, the device will activate all cameras in the house and can be integrated with Bosch Smart Home System.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Smoke Detector Market Report are:

Nest

United Technology Corporation

Huawei

Robert Bosch

Honeywell International Inc.

Hochiki Corp.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology Type (Value) Photoelectric Dual Sensor Ionization Others (ASD, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Commercial Industrial Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Firefighting Robots Market, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, By Locomotion (Humanoid Firefighting Robots, Wheeled Firefighting Robots, Tracked Firefighting Robots), By Application (Commercial Building, Residential Building, Agricultural, Military & Defense) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecast Till 2025



