Infinidat Sets a New Standard for Enterprise Storage in Container Environments

New Container Storage Interface (CSI) Driver for InfiniBox Gives Container Users More Control, Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced the general availability of its Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver for Kubernetes and other CNCF-compliant containers environments. The new InfiniBox CSI Driver helps users of reliable, fast InfiniBox storage systems efficiently manage their storage within container platforms that support the CSI standard. The InfiniBox CSI Driver is a direct result of customer demand to bring the automation and ease of use of InfiniBox to DevOps practices, and demonstrates Infinidat’s continued commitment to the Kubernetes ecosystem, as validated in the recent GigaOm Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes .



Storage becomes a critical challenge as container adoption grows and customers demand more scale, flexibility and standardization. The Container Storage Interface (CSI) is the new standard for orchestrating control plane operations on file and block storage. Among other key features, the InfiniBox CSI Driver enables users to:

Deploy hundreds of thousands of persistent volumes per InfiniBox

Manage persistent volumes backed by iSCSI, NFS, or Fibre Channel protocols

Control multiple InfiniBox systems within a single Kubernetes cluster

Manage InfiniBox snapshots and clones, including restoring from snapshots

Clone, extend and manage persistent volumes created outside of the InfiniBox CSI Driver

Demonstrating Infinidat’s commitment to mission-critical Kubernetes deployments, the InfiniBox CSI Driver has been fully certified with major commercial Kubernetes distributions, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Integrated Edition. Clients can access the Infinidat Operator for the InfiniBox CSI Driver through the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog , simplifying deployment in Red Hat environments, and users of other Kubernetes platforms can deploy with Helm charts. The InfiniBox CSI Driver is also listed in VMware Solutions Exchange .

“Starting from 2019 we're seeing growing popularity for our 'Containers-as-a-Service' offering powered by Kubernetes. Our customers are launching highly demanding containerized environments, leveraging reliability and scalability of this ecosystem. Working with storage traditionally is a challenge in Kubernetes environments. The Infinidat CSI Driver will allow us and our customers to use the high performing, reliable InfiniBox system in a containerized environment. This new capability simplifies storage integration in Kubernetes clusters and makes InfiniBox even more convenient for us. I'm sure that our Kubernetes customers will appreciate this InfiniBox innovation,” said Mikhail Solovyov, Product Development Director for DataLine.

“The pace of change in containerized environments is incredible. Today’s announcement gives customers more control over their container environments to accelerate innovation and discovery without having to worry about storage keeping up,” said Gregory Touretsky, Sr Director, Product Management at Infinidat. “We’re taking all the economic benefits InfiniBox has to offer – high performance, high reliability and low cost of ownership at multi-petabyte scale – and making them available across the emerging Kubernetes universe.”

Listed on the official CSI drivers table , the InfiniBox CSI Driver is available today at no charge through GitHub and Docker Hub .

For more information, read the Infinidat blog post: https://www.infinidat.com/en/blog/infinidat-csi-driver . Infinidat is also conducting a public OpenShift Commons briefing on Thursday, April 30 at 9am US Pacific time to discuss the new InfiniBox CSI Driver, capabilities, and customer use cases in more detail. To join the community discussion, visit: https://commons.openshift.org/events.html#event|simplifying-openshift-storage-at-multipetabyte-scale-gregory-touretsky-infinidat|1093 .

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

