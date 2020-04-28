Ultimus Expands Distribution Advantage Program to Include ETF Platform Information

Providing additional value for fund managers

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers in the U.S, announced today that it has expanded its Ultimus Distribution Advantage (UDA) program to include platform information for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ultimus is introducing the addition of intermediary fee structures and requirements for ETFs by incorporating the details to the intermediary pricing pages already established for the Investment Company Act of 1940 (’40 Act) funds on the UDA website. These expansions are part of the company’s commitment to continually providing value for investment adviser clients, particularly now in the ETF space as interest for this product continues to grow in the marketplace.



The new additions to the UDA program include details on ETF intermediary pricing such as on-boarding fees, basis point arrangements, and data packaging requirements. It also includes fund requirements like assets under management (AUM), volume, demand, and track record data. The overall program was launched in 2014, and includes strategic advice and resources throughout every step of the fund distribution process, from product design and positioning, through distribution channel recommendations and relationship building. The program assists fund managers in executing their fund’s distribution strategy and standing out in this competitive landscape.

“We anticipate ETF platform pricing to evolve over the next 18 months due to the accelerated growth of non-transparent and semi-transparent ETFs in the industry, even in these current uncertain times,” said Kevin Guerette, President of Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. “The expectation is that there will be movement in how platforms are assessing fees against several types of ETFs including traditional, traditional active, and a wave of semi-transparent ETFs. Our goal is to provide clients with quality and timely data that will help with product development and enhance their distribution efforts.”

“As we further demonstrate our commitment to support our clients’ businesses and attract quality prospects, we’ve once again enhanced what’s already been a successful program for many years by introducing additional information for a growing segment of our industry,” said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. “Our entire service team is always looking to provide additional value to our clients, whether it’s through expanding services, providing industry insights, sharing detailed knowledge or through implementing technology. Our team is focused on helping clients grow, period.”

The UDA program supports clients’ distribution efforts in multiple ways and continues to expand as the market and fund industry evolves. For more information regarding our services, including the Ultimus Distribution Advantage program, send an email to inquiry@ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

Ultimus Fund Solutions, LLC, provides fund distribution services through its affiliated broker-dealers: Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Each of which is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. ETFs and Mutual Funds are subject to market risk, including loss of principal.









