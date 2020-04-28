ThreatModeler™ Launches a Lite Version of Its Platform at No Cost Enabling DevSecOps to Understand Threats and Build Secure Code

During Challenging Times, ThreatModeler Offers Its Innovative Technology Empowering Organizations to Maximize Security and Protect IT Applications

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatModeler Software, Inc. announced today that it has released a lite version of its leading commercial threat modeling platform. As organizations struggle to maintain support of security initiatives during these challenging times, ThreatModeler is contributing its industry leading technology to embolden DevSecOps community to continuously prioritize the protection of their applications – at no cost. With a decade on the front lines of cybersecurity with their clients, ThreatModeler knows first-hand the importance of maintaining a strong security posture despite times of economic unrest.



“Security is often considered an afterthought due to the costs associated with it. Insecure applications can lead to costly remediation efforts in the event of a data breach,” says Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler. “We launched a free, lite version of our state-of-the-art threat modeling platform to bolster and maintain organizational security efforts throughout all aspects of development – from design to delivery.”



ThreatModeler Community Edition can be accessed via the https://community.threatmodeler.net . It provides developers with a quick, easy way to understand threats by answering questions posed by an intuitive Wizard. The questionnaire yields a distilled approach to threat modeling that identifies threats in less than five minutes. DevSecOps can use the insights gained from the threat report to ensure security is built into their code.



“Known by security architects for our innovative diagramming functionality, ThreatModeler is now offering DevSecOps the option to use a questionnaire for lite threat modeling,” says Archie Agarwal, founder and CEO of ThreatModeler. “This enables organizations to choose the approach that best-suits their security needs. We provide the unparalleled ability for developers to confidently produce hardened code, contributing to the formation of a secure IT environment.”



The lite Community Edition taps into the power of ThreatModeler’s Intelligent Threat Framework to report every possible threat that can be associated with the user’s applications – in minutes.

Code with Confidence. Visit the ThreatModeler Community Edition website today .

About ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

ThreatModeler is a commercial platform that empowers DevOps to protect their IT environment through automated threat modeling. Within a fraction of the time and cost tied to other threat modeling tools, users can design, build and manage security in near real-time. As a result, time to make “go” or “no go” security decisions is reduced by up to 99.4%, and speed and efficiency increases by up to 566%. By eliminating security as a blocker, throughput can increase by as much as 10x, allowing teams to maximize the execution of secure product rollouts.

