Ingredion Commits to Achieving Gender Parity by 2030

/EIN News/ -- WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, has joined the Paradigm for Parity ® coalition, pledging its commitment to achieving gender parity in corporate leadership roles by 2030.

“We are proud to partner with the Paradigm for Parity movement and work toward addressing gender imbalances prevalent in corporate leadership positions,” said Jim Zallie , Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to supporting change through implementing the 5-Point Paradigm for Parity Action Plan, which lays out proactive steps for companies to take to eliminate workplace inequality. We look forward to working with the coalition and the other companies that have joined the movement to accelerate the pace to achieving gender parity.”

The action plan includes:

Minimizing and eliminating unconscious bias in the workplace;

Significantly increasing the number of women in senior operating roles, with the near-term goal of at least 30 percent representation in all leadership groups;

Measuring targets and maintaining accountability by providing regular progress reports;

Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office; and

Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success.

“At Ingredion, we remain focused on developing, nurturing, and championing the best female talent in the world—groundbreaking women who are transforming the food and ingredient solutions industry today and well into the future. We are taking actions to increase female representation at leadership levels, and we are addressing gender bias head-on,” added Elizabeth Adefioye , Ingredion’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

ABOUT THE PARADIGM FOR PARITY® MOVEMENT

The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members and business academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power, status and opportunity.

The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan for corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior executive roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions that, taken together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will catalyze change and enable today’s business executives to secure the best leaders of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity to learn more about this exciting initiative.

