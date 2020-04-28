First Responders to Use ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses During COVID-19 Outbreak

The glasses’ thermal sensors detect elevated body temperatures and the MR Workspace telehealth app communicates with offsite healthcare professionals instantaneously

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, today announces its X2 MR Glasses are the first wearable computing solution that will be used by first responder EMS teams in the United States. The X2 MR Glasses will help these professionals detect fevers – a key symptom of COVID-19 – with an attached thermal sensor and consult medics remotely via telehealth through the glasses’ built-in Wi-Fi. The glasses enhance protection of those on the front lines of the pandemic and increase efficiency for COVID-19 response teams.



Under the pilot program, the firefighters at Marcus Hook Fire Department – which protects the borough of Marcus Hook near Philadelphia – will use the X2 MR Glasses equipped with an attachable FLIR (forward-looking infrared) thermal sensor to help stay safe, remain hands-free and keep focused during their mission-critical tasks.

“Our first responders are working 24/7 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, putting themselves and their families at risk as they’re exposed on the job,” said former Congressman Curt Weldon, who spearheaded the pilot program. “By equipping the Marcus Hook Fire Department fire fighters with X2 MR Glasses, we’re helping them stay safe on the job.”

“We’re extremely happy to be on the forefront of technology and to begin implementing internally," said Fire Chief Ken Smith of Marcus Hook Fire Department.

The X2 MR Glasses will also allow the front-line personnel to communicate with medical professionals anywhere in the world in real-time, allowing critical feedback to be received instantaneously. At just 300 grams, these are the lightest MR glasses on the market and are suited for extensive wear in all conditions.

“Firefighters and first response EMS teams are risking their lives every day during this pandemic to ensure the safety and health of our communities,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. “We’re excited to be working with Marcus Hook Fire Department and are looking forward to helping other first responders be better equipped.”

The Marcus Hook Fire Department will be the first to deploy the pilot program, which ThirdEye is also offering to other firefighter and first responder associations nationwide.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com .

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for ThirdEye Gen

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.