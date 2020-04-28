Our Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX Grabs Gear of the Year Award

Outside Praises Men’s Alpine Trekking Boot With Exclusive Honor

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salewa North America, the leading mountain sports company born and bred in the Italian Dolomites, announced today that its Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX trekking boot has been honored with a Gear of the Year Award from Outside Magazine.

“The Salewa Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX is the perfect modern hiking boot,” said Salewa U.S. Country Manager Drew Saunders. “It’s lightweight, fits great, and offers waterproof protection for day hikes with a light pack or overnight adventures with a full load. The Mountain Trainer series of shoes has been a cornerstone of our collection since we launched Salewa footwear in North America, and it is great to see the latest version advancing that platform and getting recognized for it.”

The Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX is a lightweight alpine trekking boot with a robust suede and fabric upper plus waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® protection. Designed to provide extra flexibility and increased comfort on both ascents and descents during alpine trekking in mixed and technical terrain, the MTN Trainer Lite Mid GTX has a midsole with dual-density TPU technology which is ergonomically shaped to cradle your foot and provide all-day comfort on longer hikes.

At the ankle, the Flex Collar allows natural movement and adaptability during descents for extended comfort, even when carrying a heavy pack. Underfoot, the reliable grip and tread of Pomoca compound rubber delivers solid yet forgiving walkability in all terrain. Salewa’s 3F System provides flexibility, support and a blister-free fit from day one. In addition, the GORE-TEX® Performance Comfort lining delivers optimized weather protection and climate comfort, and a cushioning OrthoLite footbed wicks away moisture, helping to keep your feet cool.

"I love that this boot is a true quiver-of-one,” said a tester from Outside Magazine. "You can take it nearly anywhere and know that you'll have a boot that always performs and is always comfortable to wear."

Backpacker Magazine also raved about the Mountain Trainer Lite, crediting its design that “cribs elements from mountaineering boots: A stiff sole, extra-thick leather upper, to-the-toe lacing, and a sturdy chassis.”

“The Mountain Trainer Lite Mid handled everything our mountain guide tester could throw at it in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park,” a tester from said. “The Mountain Trainer Lite is much lighter than its mountaineering role models, making it nimble on approaches and comfier on regular backpacking trips.” Backpacker

The Oberalp Group is a family-owned business based in Bolzano, Italy, that employs almost 700 people worldwide. Since 2007, Oberalp has had a North American subsidiary based in Boulder, CO, that runs the sales, operations, marketing, distribution, and service for the Group’s brands in the US and Canada.

