ReversingLabs Names Erik Thoen VP of Product Management to Advance Development of Compelling Threat Intelligence Solutions

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, has appointed Erik Thoen its Vice President of Product Management. With more than two decades of product-centric experience, Thoen will lead ReversingLabs product vision, development, and strategy, driving market share with compelling threat intelligence solutions.



“Erik will play a key role in helping us drive the development, differentiation, and market share growth of ReversingLabs Titanium Platform. His technical mastery, strategic thinking, and practical business knowledge, combined with his extensive experience at high-growth companies will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our product capabilities,” said Mario Vuksan, ReversingLabs CEO and co-founder. “Erik embraces our culture of innovation, creativity, and collaboration, and is uniquely qualified to recommend and progress strategies that combine our product development, marketing, sales, and customer-driven initiatives.”

Thoen will lead ReversingLabs product team, driving initiatives cross-functionally through the product lifecycle, engaging customers to create a differentiated roadmap, collaborating with development for Agile feature delivery, and enabling marketing, development, and sales to evangelize product benefits. He previously served as Vice President of Product at iboss, a network security as a cloud service provider serving a wide range of large enterprises. As Vice President of Product Management at 128 Technology, he was responsible for key features and go-to-market strategies for the company’s zero-trust, session-oriented, SD-WAN platform. Thoen was the co-founder and president of Verdant Networks and has also held a variety of business and technical roles at several early-stage startups. He holds a B.S. in engineering from Swarthmore College, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from MIT.

“ReversingLabs has long been known as a threat intelligence leader, and their innovative Titanium Platform is bringing much needed clarity and context to machine learning-driven solutions” said Thoen. “I am excited to lead the development of products that offer destructive object insights, human readable indicators, verifiable and actionable threat intelligence, and reskilling capabilities to SOC analysts, threat hunters, and security professionals.”

Joining ReversingLabs earlier this month, Thoen is based at ReversingLabs US headquarters in Cambridge, MA.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Balinski, Guyer Group

jennifer.balinski@guyergroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.