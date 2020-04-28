There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,803 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Education Committees to hold joint meeting on schooling during COVID-19 lockdown

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, and the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture will tomorrow hold a joint meeting for a briefing by the Department of Basic Education on an update and the status of schooling during the Covid-19 Lockdown.

Details of meeting: Date    : 29 April 2020 Time: 10:00 – 12:00   Kindly join the Microsoft Teams meeting via the link below, or alternately connect via dialling the number provided below. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +27 21 834 5669   South Africa, Cape Town (Toll) Conference ID: 861 766 448#   Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.     Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA    Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

