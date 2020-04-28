WWF-Canada Garden for Wildlife webinar series to give homebound Canadians the dirt on native plant gardening

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to stay home to help flatten the curve of this pandemic, gardening is one thing we can still do at home that’s good for mental and physical well-being — not to mention wildlife, too. To that end, World Wildlife Fund Canada is hosting a series of native plant gardening webinars that will answer your questions, beginning today.

Registration is now open: https://gardenforwildlife.as.me/schedule.php

WHAT: Garden for Wildlife is a six-part webinar series that gives Canadians practical steps to restore nature by growing native plants, including creating a garden plan, gardening in small spaces, maintaining your plants year-round, citizen science, edible plants and more.

WHEN: April 28 – May 16, 2020

April 28 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Planning your garden : Our gardening and species experts will share everything you need to know before breaking ground. Figure out the type of habitat you have, choose plants that will thrive best in your space and more.

: Our gardening and species experts will share everything you need to know before breaking ground. Figure out the type of habitat you have, choose plants that will thrive best in your space and more. May 2 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Digging in : Gardening and species experts will share practical steps to get you out into your garden and to put your plan in action.

: Gardening and species experts will share practical steps to get you out into your garden and to put your plan in action. May 5 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Gardening in small spaces : WWF-Canada’s resident botanist, Ryan Godfrey, will demonstrate how to grow native plants for wildlife — in pots, no yard or big garden required!

: WWF-Canada’s resident botanist, Ryan Godfrey, will demonstrate how to grow native plants for wildlife — in pots, no yard or big garden required! May 9 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Maintaining your habitat : Find out why it’s important to leave the leaves and watch out for invasive weeds. Gardening experts share their tips to care for your garden year-round.

: Find out why it’s important to leave the leaves and watch out for invasive weeds. Gardening experts share their tips to care for your garden year-round. May 12 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Become a citizen scientist : If plants could tell a story, what would they say? Learn how you can measure your impact and contribute your observations to valuable citizen science initiatives.

: If plants could tell a story, what would they say? Learn how you can measure your impact and contribute your observations to valuable citizen science initiatives. May 16 from 2 – 3 p.m. EST

Edible plants: Native plants aren't only for wildlife; you can grow a garden that feeds birds, bees, butterflies and fills your plate, too! Delve into a discussion about Canada’s flavourful flora.

WHO:

Pete Ewins, WWF-Canada’s lead species specialist

Ryan Godfrey, botanist (B.Sc, M.Sc.)

Lorraine Johnson, author and native plant gardening guru

Ben Porchuk, ecologist with Carolinian Canada

Jarmila Becka Lee, specialist, nature connected communities at WWF-Canada

Pete Ewins, WWF-Canada’s lead species specialist, says:

“Right now, many Canadians are turning to gardening to keep active, to connect with nature, or to become more self-reliant as we stay at home — and some of them are trying their hands at gardening for the first time. While we are apart, we have an opportunity to come together and make a difference by helping grow Canada’s largest wildlife garden.

“Native plants are a nature-based solution to habitat loss and climate change that we can all contribute to today, from our homes. We hope that by offering Garden for Wildlife webinars, we can create wider awareness about the benefits of native plants for our ecosystems and communities, and inspire more people to look at their gardens and green spaces differently: as potential habitats for bees, butterflies, birds and other wildlife.”

About In the Zone

In the Zone is a native plant gardening program by WWF-Canada and Carolinian Canada that helps gardeners and businesses restore vital natural habitat for wildlife in the ecologically unique Carolinian zone. Helping wildlife thrive one garden at a time. IntheZoneGardens.ca



About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

About Carolinian Canada

Carolinian Canada is a network of leaders growing healthy landscapes for a green future in the Carolinian Zone, Canada’s extraordinary far south. We bring together science, community and business for innovative solutions for Ontario wildlife. Visit CarolinianCanada.ca





Emily Vandermeer WWF-Canada 5196161556 evandermeer@wwfcanada.org



