Zogenix to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 5

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details Tuesday, May 5, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Toll Free: 888-254-3590 International: 323-994-2093 Conference ID: 3810961 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139572

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine oral solution) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com







