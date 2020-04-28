Paytronix Secures $10 Million

Funding will help company continue to serve restaurant, convenience-store, and grocery industries during COVID-19 crisis as brands innovate around providing new services to generate revenue.

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that it has secured an additional $10 million in funding, led by Great Hill Partners and the company’s cofounders. The funding is designed to ensure that Paytronix is on sound financial footing and will continue to provide its restaurant, convenience-store, grocery, and retail clients with the communications tools necessary during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.



The restaurant market has been hit particularly hard by this crisis, with nearly two-thirds of restaurant workers laid off and sales dropping as much as 90% in some states. A Paytronix examination of its customer data shows a leveling off within the industry and even a recent upward trend , with the hospitality market finding a baseline from which to grow.

“Our restaurant clients are suffering, but we’ve also seen signs of hope. We know from our experience enduring through boom and bust cycles that loyal guests help get brands through the tough times. This funding is designed to ensure that our tools will help our clients get through this crisis,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems. “We also know that restaurants need new and innovative approaches to services like mobile ordering and delivery. The COVID-19 crisis is driving remarkable innovation in the foodservice space and our goal is to be there for our clients, helping them deliver on their promises to their guests.”

To meet this need, Paytronix has recently rolled out several technology updates and innovations:

Rapid-Launch Order & Delivery enables restaurants to get a simple online-ordering-and-delivery model up and running within two weeks.

Touchless payments and loyalty tie NFC payments to loyalty programs with a single tap and are part of our deep integrations with Google Wallet and Apple Pay.

New scoring helps brands quickly identify the guests most likely to take advantage of new offerings.

Additional Order & Delivery features like curbside pickup, group ordering, and point-of-sale integrations offer our clients more options for customizing and deploying their own programs.

“The hospitality market has clearly taken a powerful hit during this time of crisis. But right now is the time to double down on what works and invest intelligently. We believe the Paytronix team has a great vision for the future and is building products that will help operators navigate through these trying times today, as well as through the long-term recovery,” said Nick Cayer, partner at Great Hill Partners.

The funding includes a series of investments from Great Hill Partners and Paytronix cofounders Matt d’Arbeloff and Andrew Robbins. Also investing is Tim Ridgley, founder of Open Dining, which was acquired by Paytronix in August 2019. Within the financing is expanded credit from Silicon Valley Bank.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

