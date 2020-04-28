InsideView Launches Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Customer Data Management Solution Cleans and Enriches Dynamics Data and Provides Actionable Insights

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView , the leader in B2B data and intelligence, today announced InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft to help customers drive revenue and improve operational effectiveness. Dynamics 365 customers can now leverage the industry-leading data that fuels InsideView Insights to clean and enrich their CRM data automatically and at scale. InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft delivers accurate data and maintains data hygiene. Rich visualizations allow companies to quickly pinpoint problems in their data and actively improve their data health.



“In a time when sales and marketing are increasingly virtual, bad data can cost companies millions,” said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. “It trickles down into every department and project. If you’re working with the wrong data, you’re wasting time and resources and giving your prospects a negative impression of your company. InsideView Data Integrity taps into the consistent, credible, and trustworthy data you’ve come to expect from InsideView Insights to update and enrich all your data automatically.”

Thousands of Dynamics 365 customers rely on InsideView Insights, the number one app for Dynamics 365 on AppSource, for sales and marketing intelligence. InsideView Data Integrity relies on that same continuously refreshed data for CRM data management . With InsideView Insights, customers can update and enrich records one at a time. InsideView Data Integrity upgrades that experience to automatically update records in bulk, on a regular, customizable schedule.

“With everyone working from home, InsideView data has become critical for our sales team, enabling us to research prospects in global regions and find new ways to connect with decision makers,” said Anthony Cuellar, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at Diversified. “It’s shown us how valuable clean and enriched data is for sales and marketing especially as we expand into new markets around the world. By maintaining the health and accuracy of our customer data, InsideView Data Integrity will allow us to get even more benefit out of our CRM.”

InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft provides:

Standardized and clean data to unify customer profiles for more reliable territory assignments, account hierarchies, email validations, and more.

Family tree linkages to help identify organizations and individuals in a corporate family tree.

Lead-to-account mapping, enabling companies to easily map inbound leads to accounts, and ultimately route leads to the appropriate sales representative.

A consistent, holistic view of their customers and prospects.

Interactive trend graphs that provide snapshots of data hygiene, with visual dashboards for revenue leaders to actively monitor their CRM health.

“We’re excited to partner with InsideView on data management offerings to help keep our customers’ data clean,” said Tim Harris, VP Strategy and Solutions of Arbela Technologies, Inc. “Good data drives good marketing, and with InsideView Data Integrity, companies will now be equipped to make optimal decisions on go-to-market strategy, targeting, and sales and marketing performance.”

InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. For more information on the many ways you can use InsideView with Microsoft Dynamics 365, go to www.insideview.com/microsoft . InsideView Data Integrity is also available for Salesforce. For more information on InsideView Data Integrity, visit www.insideview.com/data-integrity .

About InsideView

InsideView helps businesses drive rapid revenue growth by empowering business leaders to discover new markets, target and engage the right buyers, and manage customer data quality. Our AI-based B2B data and intelligence platform delivers the industry's most relevant and reliable buyer signals and, combined with InsideView’s data expertise and best-in-class customer support, is trusted by the world’s best performing companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com , twitter , or read the InsideView blog .

