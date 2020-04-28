American Energy Partners' Oilfield Basics Announces Industry Professionals Contracted to Build Online Course Content

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Oilfield Basics is on track to meet its announced expansion of remote learning content. The first suite of courses will be available beginning this summer.



Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, noted that, “Oilfield Basics has seen a surge of interested professionals across our industry reach out to us wanting to share their knowledge with others across our incredible industry.” David Marks of Dominion Energy Field Services was one of the first to agree to contribute. Mr. Marks is an energy commodities trading expert who specializes in Appalachian Basin futures.

Mr. Marks commented, “I am working diligently to create coursework that introduces financial and commercial concepts of buying, moving, storing, trading and marketing natural gas in the United States in unprecedented historic times.” He continues, “I am creating courses that the industry has always needed – information that is beyond generalizations when discussing the commercial aspects of natural gas. The information presented here mixes proven principals with real world requirements, limitations and pitfalls.” Mr. Marks sat with Derek Krieg for a short interview to address his upcoming course content; click the following link to redirect to Oilfield Basics: David Marks Interview.

Among others, Oilfield Basics has contracted with chemical testing company, GeoKimika, of Houston, TX. GeoKimika has agreed to develop course material relating to oilfield chemistry, specifically in the realm of complex hydraulic fracturing operations. GeoKimika specializes in ensuring that the quality of material promised by companies in hydrologic fracturing is delivered on-site and pumped downhole. The coursework will be designed around how to ensure that every dollar spent on stimulation has a positive return on a company’s bottom line.

Krieg concluded, “Although the energy industry and economy as a whole are suffering great loss, the importance of remote learning is becoming more and more apparent. We believe the need for Oilfield Basics’ services will only grow throughout this downturn and as the energy sector’s workforce experiences a large turnover in the months to come. Our courses will be there to help individuals inside and outside of oil and gas.”

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

Safe Harbor

