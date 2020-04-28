Chad Everett Harris Extends Academic Scholarship Campaign

Chad Everett Harris has created the Chad Everett Harris Scholarship, which aims to give back to the community by empowering youth to pursue their dreams.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared towards students pursuing business degrees, the Chad Everett Harris Scholarship has officially launched. The scholarship aims to give promising young entrepreneurs the funds they need to further develop their skills they need to pursue their dreams. Ideal applicants will be innovative, driven individuals who feel passionately about entrepreneurship and plan to use it not only to profit, but also to better the world around them.Chad Everett Harris has always found himself highly engaged with entrepreneurship and irresistibly invested in improving and developing his own ideas to yield larger returns. It is his hope that the Chad Everett Harris Scholarship will provide students with the additional resources they need to contribute to the growth and development of the local community.To qualify, applicants must be citizens of either the US or Canada who are either currently enrolled in or planning to enroll in a US or Canadian higher education institution. Both colleges and universities are deemed suitable for the scholarship. The Chad Everett Harris Scholarship Program is offering a three-tiered scholarship, with $3,000 for the first recipient, $2,000 for the second, and $1,000 for the third.The extended date for accepting applicants is now July 7th, 2020.To apply, all applicants need to write a 500-word essay around “How entrepreneurship has changed and how technology has impacted the business landscape”. Chad Everett Harris wants applicants to consider the impact and role that change plays in entrepreneurship, and how they picture themselves within that change.About Chad Everett HarrisChad Everett Harris knew from a young age that entrepreneurship was his life passion. Born in Palos Verdes, California in 1969, Chad spent much of his young life moving between cities across the US. During his early years, Chad spent considerable time in Georgia, Michigan, and Louisiana. From the beginning of his career, Chad has built, launched and thrived with creating various businesses and business ideas for several brands. Alongside his current business ventures, he is also seeking new and innovative ways to support young business enthusiasts by encouraging them to follow their dreams.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.