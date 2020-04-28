ScoutCam Receives a $500,000 Purchase Order for its Micro Cameras from a Fortune 500 Multinational Healthcare Corporation

/EIN News/ -- OMER, Israel, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company developing minimally invasive tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced that ScoutCam Ltd., received a purchase order for its micro cameras from a leading fortune 500 multinational healthcare corporation, in the amount of $500,000. ScoutCam Ltd. is the wholly-owned subsidiary of ScoutCam Inc. (OTC:SCTC), which is majority owned by Medigus (Medigus owns approximately 55.9% of ScoutCam Inc’s issued shares of common stock).

ScoutCam’s camera will be used by the multinational healthcare corporation for various medical procedures which require the use of a micro camera.

ScoutCam was chosen to design and manufacture its micro cameras in the multinational healthcare corporation solutions, as a result of the high-quality resolution of the micro cameras and through previous proven success in customization, miniaturization, irrigation, air-dry and additional capabilities. ScoutCam was also chosen due to the company’s substantial experience as well as the ability to provide tailor-made environment durable solutions that can be used parallel to other surgical tools.

“We are proud to have been chosen by a leading Fortune 500 multinational healthcare corporation to design, manufacture and supply our customized visual solutions. Recently, we have witnessed a growing demand for miniaturized visual solutions and high recognition of our unique technology. Our technology provides the ability to create customized tailor-made solutions for our customers, which are spread over multiple sectors, including medical, defense, aerospace and more”, said Professor Benad Goldwasser, chairman of ScoutCam’s board of directors.

ScoutCam develops and manufactures customized visual solutions to organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. With the smallest cameras produced in the world, which are down to 1mm diameter including illumination, the high resolution technology has unique properties that have been authenticated by customers, such as NASA, in the strictest environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, vibrations, and radiation. ScoutCam devices have been used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. ScoutCam 8.0 HD was selected by NASA to be incorporated into NASA's Visual Inspection Poseable Invertebrate Robot 2 (VIPIR2). VIPIR2, a robotic, multi-capability inspection tool being used as part of NASA’s Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3), was launched into space in December 2018.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

