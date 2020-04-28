First Advantage Announces New Virtual Drug Test

Safe, Non-Invasive Oral Test Can Be Used Remotely by Existing Employees and New Hires

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to customer requests for an easy-to-use, quick “back to work” drug test option, First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the general availability of its Virtual Drug Test. This innovative solution not only addresses the immediate need to get people back to work quickly, it eliminates the significant delays related to lab scheduling, travel times and social distancing.



Drug abuse puts employers at risk of increased workplace accidents and workforce absenteeism as well as lower productivity and higher insurance costs. Drug testing helps mitigate these risks by deterring drug use and the current global health crisis has not decreased its importance.

Using a simple mouth swab that can be conducted over video chat, the test shows indication of use for the following drugs: Amphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, Methadone, Methamphetamines, Opiates, Oxycodone, and Phencyclidine. The Virtual Drug Test can be shipped to an existing employee or job candidate and, upon receipt, a video call is scheduled with a company’s wellness or HR team member. During the call, the company representative observes the individual swabbing their mouth. Within two minutes, the color on the saturation indicator strip appears in the indicator window, enabling the results to be reviewed over video. If the screening test results read negative, no further action is needed and the individual can be considered ready for work. If the test results read presumptive positive or inconclusive, the employee or candidate will need to visit a drug testing facility in person to provide a urine sample.

Chief Product Officer Ranjeev Teelock said, “Given the dramatic increase in employees working from home with added distractions and temptations, we believe our Virtual Drug Test not only accelerates time to hire but also addresses a number of newly emerging corporate risks. Our customers are strategically considering a future where a larger portion of their workforce will be virtual, so solutions like this pave the way in reducing their risks.”

More information about First Advantage’s Virtual Drug Test can be accessed by visiting fadv.com/easy-virtual-drug-test-helps-people-get-back-to-work/

