Ceridian Obtains Protected B (PBMM) Status for Cloud Services from Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, today announced a significant enhancement to its long standing protected B status with the Government of Canada by successfully completing the certification process to provide Protected B cloud services through its Dayforce platform.



The certification enables Government of Canada departments to securely store and manage sensitive data within Ceridian’s award-winning Dayforce platform. The certification process included assessments of a number of Ceridian services, including talent management, HR and Self Service, time and payroll, and benefits. This certification also reinforces Ceridian’s status as a trusted partner to all public sector organizations.

“This certification underscores Ceridian’s commitment to ensuring sensitive data stored in the cloud is managed and protected to the highest standard, and highlights the world-class security infrastructure that underpins our Dayforce platform,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “This is a significant milestone for Ceridian, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the Government of Canada.”

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .

Media Contact:

Matthew Duffin

matthew.duffin@ceridian.com

+1 647.248.0752



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.