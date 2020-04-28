Alexander Mann Solutions Supports Important Campus Recruiting Programs with New Virtual Internships Platform

Specialized Offering Features Deep Functionality to Recruit and Onboard Vital Intern Talent, Virtually

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging its deep people and technology expertise, global talent acquisition and management specialist, Alexander Mann Solutions , today announced a new platform, AMS Virtual Internship Platform (VIP), designed to support virtual internship programs. The new platform provides a streamlined candidate journey and a cohesive framework for designing an internship program using systems and content you already have or adding new modules to fill any gaps.



Recent polls conducted by The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) have uncovered that a growing number of employers (42 percent) are planning to move their internship programs online. Respondents also indicated they’re increasing plans to recruit through virtual solutions during the second half of the year (44.5 percent).

Jane Clark, Global Head of Emerging Talent Consulting, at Alexander Mann Solutions, said, “Internship programs have long provided practical work experience for college students and recent graduates. These programs are also strategic to growing entry-level talent pipelines. Traditional campus recruiting solutions that feed internship programs cannot possibly ‘lift and shift’ virtually, lacking the integration capabilities and nimbleness required. Our Platform has been expressly designed to enable employers to recruit and onboard interns virtually.”

The new Virtual Internships Platform integrates with existing technology investments such as applicant tracking, online learning, and core HR systems. Tailored to an employer’s brand and personalized for each intern, the platform includes onboarding functionality that automates key initial and weekly steps. Live chat options and integrated chatbots offer further support as well as candidate experience metrics. Built-in alerts let recruiters and hiring managers know if an intern is not interacting with relevant content and workflow adjustments can be made in real-time. Ongoing communications during the internship and afterwards, engage the talent pool so these qualified candidates can be considered for hire after graduation.

Additionally, to ensure that interns who are most aligned with an organization’s culture are advanced in the hiring process, psychometric testing is included to assess skills and personality factors. And, since general workplace learning is so important to the intern experience, Alexander Mann Solutions has included “soft skills” e-learning content such as time management, communication, finance and relationship building.

Clark concluded, “The most common mistake made going virtual is the assumption that you can simply move existing ‘early careers’ programs into a virtual environment. How you design and facilitate your company’s internship program is as individualized as the interns you’ll be onboarding. That’s why carefully defining your objectives and working with a technology partner that possesses the required expertise is essential to your program’s success.”

To help organizations move their internship programs into a virtual environment, Alexander Mann Solutions has developed a “Virtual Internship Readiness Checklist.” The checklist is complimentary and can be downloaded here .

To learn more, join the New Options for Internships webinar on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:30 AM ET.

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. If you are unable to join the webinar on April 29, 2020, please register to receive a link to the recording. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AMS +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.