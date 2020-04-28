22nd Century Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Williamsville, NY, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) (“22nd Century” or “the Company”), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on reduced nicotine tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant genetics research and development, will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens. The press release will be available on 22nd Century Group’s website at www.xxiicentury.com. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.xxiicentury.com/investors. Participants may also listen to the live call by dialing (877) 407-6914. A replay of the call will be available until May 21, 2020 by dialing (877) 660-6853; the passcode is 13702417. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in submitting questions in advance can do so by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing and modern plant breeding. The Company’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking by bringing its proprietary reduced nicotine content cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes to adult smokers in the U.S. and international markets. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with unique cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits and to commercialize those plants through a synergistic portfolio of strategic partnerships in the hemp/cannabis industry.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn.

Mei Kuo 22nd Century Group, Inc. (716) 300-1221 mkuo@xxiicentury.com John Mills ICR (646) 277-1254 john.mills@icrinc.com Deirdre Thomson ICR (646) 277-1283 deirdre.thomson@icrinc.com



