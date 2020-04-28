Balchem Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today released its 2019 Sustainability Report, which captures the Company's commitment to managing our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. This report demonstrates the Company's continuing commitment to provide our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities within which we operate with information on Balchem’s sustainability initiatives.



“I am very proud of the progress Balchem has made to drive forward our sustainability objectives, communicate our successes, and identify areas of priority which are included in this report,” said Ted Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strategy remains unchanged and we remain focused on our two main objectives: providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our people, communities, and shareholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

The number of people around the world touched by our health and nutrition products

Our amount of research and development investment focused on nutritional solutions

Our continuous focus on employee safety and diversity

Increasing use of renewable raw material in our products

Our investment in reducing the use of water and energy in our manufacturing processes

The percentage of our sales coming from products developed and introduced over the last five years

For more information visit www.balchem.com/who-we-are/#sustainability

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications.

Contact:

Gary O’Bannon, Balchem Corporation

(845) 326-5600 / sustainability@balchem.com



