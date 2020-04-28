First-of-Its-Kind Industry Survey Identifies the Digital Experience Wants and Needs of App Dev, Web and Business Leaders Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- 900+ decision makers understand the imperatives of digital experience, yet the majority have cancelled or postponed projects; Progress identifies those triggers and how to overcome them

BEDFORD, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the results of its 2020 digital experience survey, “Digital Experiences: Where the Industry Stands.” In this first-of-its-kind survey, Progress gleaned insights from more than 900 app dev, web, marketing and business leaders around the world, to get a greater indication of their priorities surrounding digital experience. The findings can be viewed here .



Based on a series of 30+ questions, the survey findings indicate that businesses see digital experience as a growing priority and a key to their success, with execution requiring a more integrated approach across development, IT and business users.

A sample of findings include:

48% of respondents say they must make significant inroads in digital experience within the next 12 months; 32% said 1-2 years before the business is negatively affected.

79% of organizations have a mandate to use digital experience to achieve competitive advantage.

93% agree that coordinating digital experience and app dev efforts can accelerate digital transformation outcomes more quickly.

77% said alignment and coordination between IT and the business is good, which is a significant turn from previous years in which alignment was needed.

B2C experiences remains the top priority (72%), but employee and B2B/partner experiences are growing in importance.

Due to this expansion of priority, traditional channels like desktop and web have expanded to include work devices (64%), mobile apps (58%) and portals (56%). Channels most likely to be added in next 12 months include virtual reality (46%), augmented reality (41%) and micro apps (40%).

While many respondents understand the importance of these initiatives, 53% of enterprises are struggling and 90% of the 900+ respondents have cancelled or delayed digital experience projects in the last 12 months, citing everything from lack of communication, to resource constraint, to executive buy-in. Details on these blockers as well as a comparison of results from our 2016 survey, “ Are Businesses Really Digitally Transforming, or Living in Digital Denial ?,” are available in the report .

“We took on this research because digital experience is crucial to any business, a key driver of digital transformation, and we wanted to get a sense of exactly where larger organizations are in their planning versus execution,” said Mark Troester, Vice President, Strategy, Progress. “The high response volume indicates that the interest is strong, but with any major undertaking there are impediments. The goal of our research is to help organizations wade through the noise, determine the best course of action and to provide a resource to draw on the experiences of other industry leaders.”

Progress provides everything needed to design, build, deploy, run and manage digital experiences effectively across channels and touchpoints. Progress enables developers to quickly deliver new technologies and empowers marketing self-service to optimize the customer journey, with minimal risk and complexity. As the core of our Digital Experience Platform, Progress Sitefinity™ makes it easy for marketers and developers to deliver compelling, multichannel user experiences by integrating apps, content and enterprise data for consistent, seamless delivery of personalized experiences to end-users, worldwide.

The survey was administered by Insight-Avenue , a third-party research consultancy in the U.K., and ran from November-December 2019. Respondents were decision makers in web development, application development, marketing and digital business at medium to large companies throughout North America, Central and South America and Europe.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 888-365-2779

pr@progress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51c7cb2a-065f-4b19-a35c-eb82d05c6a47

Digital Experiences in 2020 Infographic A first-ever global survey about digital experience spanning app dev, web dev and their business counterparts included 900+ participants across North and South America, and Europe. This infographic summarizes the survey results, highlighting the participants’ wins, challenges and blockers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.