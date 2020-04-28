ADVISER INVESTMENTS NAMED AMONG ‘BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR FINANCIAL ADVISERS’ BY INVESTMENTNEWS

/EIN News/ -- Newton, Mass., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments announced today that, for the third year in a row, it has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” by InvestmentNews in 2020. Adviser Investments ranks 16th among firms with more than 50 employees. Overall, 75 organizations were named to this year’s list, which features the top employers within the wealth management sector.

InvestmentNews’ ranking identifies and highlights financial advisory firms that empower employees to provide clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice.

For the third consecutive year, Adviser Investments’ commitment to professional growth and continuing education initiatives, profit-sharing contributions, highly competitive benefits packages and community service initiatives won a place for the firm among InvestmentNews’ top advisory firms to work for.

“We are honored to once again be considered one of the ‘Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers,’” said Adviser Investments President and CEO Dan Silver. “We recognize the skill and dedication of our employees, and strive to create an environment where their unique talents can shine. Over the past few stressful weeks, we’ve seen that dedication redoubled as our team has worked harder than ever to help our clients though this volatile period. We’re proud and lucky to have them with us.”

In March, Barron’s recognized Adviser Investments among the top 10 firms on its list of the “Top Massachusetts Financial Advisors” for the seventh year in a row.

“We are thrilled to identify, and commend, these 75 firms that understand the importance of a strong workplace culture,” said George Moriarty, InvestmentNews chief content officer. “They are role models to the industry, in that they empower advisers to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.”

Among other workplace initiatives, the company nurtures its employees’ professional development with ongoing training and a well-defined team structure, providing an opportunity for individuals to grow with the company. The firm’s mentoring program pairs promising young employees with more experienced investment professionals to complete a year-long course and final project above and beyond their day-to-day job responsibilities. This strategy has helped Adviser Investments sustain a strong company culture, with many entry-level employees going on to move into leadership roles in the firm’s relationship management, operations, finance and marketing divisions.

“One of our mottos at Adviser Investments is ‘1% more,’” said Adviser Investments Chairman Dan Wiener. “But during this crisis, we’ve seen our employees giving a lot more than 1%, as we’ve coped with the challenges this pandemic has brought. Now more than ever, the talents, creativity and diligence of our team have proved to be our best asset.”

In addition to this most recent InvestmentNews award, Adviser Investments’ workplace culture has also received kudos from Pensions & Investments, which named the firm one of the “Best Places to Work in Money Management,” and by the National Association for Business Resources, which included Adviser Investments among Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®—2019 marked the fourth consecutive appearance for Adviser Investments on the lists.

The Financial Times also included the company on its “FT 300” list for 2019, which recognizes the nation’s top independent registered investment advisers.

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments and its subsidiaries operate as an independent, professional wealth management firm with particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard funds, actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, fixed-income investing, tactical strategies and financial planning.

With more than 3,500 clients and $5 billion under management, Adviser Investments is one of the nation’s largest registered investment advisers. Our wealth management professionals focus on helping individual investors, trusts, foundations and institutions meet their investment goals. Adviser Investments’ minimum account size is $350,000.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

