Sharesight recognised as WealthTech100 company

Sharesight has been recognised as one of the 100 most innovative WealthTech companies in the world for 2020 through inclusion in the WealthTech100 list

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharesight has been recognised as one of the 100 most innovative WealthTech companies in the world for 2020 through inclusion in the WealthTech100 list.The second annual list recognises the pioneering companies transforming the global investment and banking industries, and identifies the technology solution providers that asset managers, private banks and financial advisors need to know about in 2020. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from an initial list of over 1,200 companies produced by FinTech Global, a London-based specialist research firm. The 100 finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.“Established investment firms, private banks and advisors need to be aware of the latest innovation in order to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and transformation initiatives,” said Richard Sachar, director of FinTech Global. “The WealthTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new business models which will have lasting impact on the industry.”Sharesight’s award-winning portfolio tracker, built on top of a powerful API (application programming interface) makes it easy for self-directed investors to get the most out of their investment portfolios, as well as calculate their tax implications with powerful tax reporting tools built for their needs.Not only does the Sharesight API underpin the portfolio tracker itself, but is used by partners including Morningstar Australasia to power their own solutions for investors.Sharesight CEO Doug Morris reiterated the importance of the Sharesight API empowering investors.“Sharesight’s mission is to empower self-directed investors through technology. Being recognised in the WealthTech100 list for 2020 shows the power of our API in bringing solutions to both retail investors and our partners in the finance space.”A full list of the WealthTech100 companies can be found at WealthTech100.com, with more detailed information about the companies available to download in a research PDF.-ENDS-About SharesightSharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 100,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in over 90 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit: sharesight.com.Media enquiries



