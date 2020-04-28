Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 4793 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 178470, of which 9827 were done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 1353 WESTERN CAPE 1737 KWAZULU – NATAL 902 EASTERN CAPE 588 FREE STATE 111 LIMPOPO 31 NORTH WEST 28 MPUMALANGA 26 NORTHERN CAPE 17 UNALLOCATED 0

Reported deaths

We regret to report a further three deaths: two from the Western Cape and one from KZN. This brings the total cumulative COVID-19 related deaths to 90. The cases were:

A 79 year old male who presented with shortness of breath and chest pain. His co-morbidi- ties included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease (WC)

A 58 year old male who presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest. He was a person living with HIV and had obesity. (WC)

A 54 year old male who presented with respiratory distress. He had underlying diabetes

We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Engagements with Clinicians and Experts

This evening we were privileged to participate in a virtual ‘grand ward round’ with over 400 participants including provincial MEC’s, HOD’s, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious diseases experts. We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations. As we continue to learn more about COVID-19 it is especially important to stay in touch with the frontline workers to better understand the inner workings of treating individual patients.

It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision.

Issued by: Department of Health



