M-Payment Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Orange, Apple, Paypal, Mastercard, One97

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google (United State), Orange (France), Apple (United State), Paypal (United State), Mastercard (United State), One97 Communications (Paytm) (India), Bharti Airtel (India), VISA (United State), Amazon (United State), FIS (United State), PayOne ( Germany), PayU (The Netherland), Fiserve (United State), Airtel (India), Gemalto (Netherlands), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Alipay (China) and Samsung (South Korea).

M-Payment is a method of money payment that is made for a product or service through a portable electronic device such as a tablet or smartphone. This technology can also be used to send money to friends or family members, by using applications such as PayPal, Google Pay, Paytm and many more. The companies are thoroughly investing in mobile payment technology, owing to significant growth in the industry. For instance, in the Indian market, Mobile payments mechanize payment systems instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards. Moreover, it is observed that the digital payments market in India is currently fastened at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023 and has made the market grow at its fullest speed.

Market Drivers

• The quickly cumulative global economy, particularly mobile phones (smartphones) have become an essential product for an individual or personnel. Similarly, the rising consumption of the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. Of late this has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of the M-Payment market.

Market Trend

• One of the Major Trend in this market is E-commerce which Drives the M-Payment Market

• Increasing Adoption of Person to Person transaction (P2P)

• Growth in M-commerce Industry Globally

Restraints

• Concern Related Towards the Security Related to M-Payment

• Improper Network Coverage in some parts of Developing Nations

• Lack of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global M-Payment Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Application (Travel and Ticketing, Banking, Food and Beverages, Money transfers, Bill Payments, Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups, Merchandise and Coupons, Others), Mobile Pay (Mobile Money, Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards), Nature of Payment (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)), End-Users Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-user Industries), Devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Transaction Types (Near Field Communication (NFC), Direct, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) (Direct operator billing, Online Wallets, Credit Card), QR Code Payments, Cloud-Based Mobile Payment, Short Message Service (SMS), Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global M-Payment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global M-Payment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global M-Payment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global M-Payment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global M-Payment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global M-Payment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

