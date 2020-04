Dr. Larry P. Tilley Joins World Organization as Advisory Board Member

As an Advisory Board Member, Dr. Larry P. Tilley will share new research related to COVID-19 and vaccines through World Organization

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Organization announced today the appointment of Dr. Larry P. Tilley as Advisory Board Member.



Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

Dr. Tilley has authored and co-authored hundreds of scholarly articles, books and proceedings that have been published in: JAVMA, JAVRS, JAAHA, VM/SAC, The American Journal of Pathology, Medical Education Dynamics, Medical Times, Circulation, Comparative Pathology Bulletin, Transplantation, ACVIM Scientific Proceedings, and dozens of other publications.

Dr. Tilley has written and edited over 30 medical texts used by professionals worldwide to provide current best standard of care in their practices. He has written works providing the latest knowledge related to general cardiology, cardiac arrhythmias, electrocardiography: interpretation and treatment, ophthalmology, and musculoskeletal disorders.

About World Organization

World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36bd41e2-622b-4300-904c-6caf6bdc1a73

Contact Dr. Larry Tilley, 505-570-2025, drlarrytilley@gmail.com

Dr. Larry P. Tilley World Organization Advisory Board Member Dr. Larry P. Tilley

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.