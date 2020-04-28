Understanding the French Foreign Legion’s Bootcamp

History can repeat itself for the better by looking at the French Military Legion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bootcamps are created each and every day as a form of fitness as well as to train officers, military personnel, security forces, and more. Understanding the history of the French Military Legion and the French Foreign Legion Bootcamp has been able to help many.The French Foreign Legion Bootcamp is a basic training that spans four months. This is approximately one month longer than what is used in the military basic training for the United States. It has been identified as not only physically challenging but also psychologically stressful.It’s also unique to note that the French Foreign Legion is the only segment of the French Military to not pledge their allegiance to France. Instead, they pledge allegiance to the Foreign Legion itself.The French Foreign Legion Bootcamp has been held in the same place for decades. It is held near Castelnaudary, located in the South of France within the 4th Foreign Infantry Regiment, sometimes referred to as “The Farm.”Once the The French Foreign Legion Bootcamp is over, they receive their white Kepi, identifying that they belong to the French Foreign Legion. Although their bootcamp may be over, they still have to move on for three weeks of field training. This happens in and out of the barracks. Some will also spend a week in the French Pyrenees for a week of mountain training.The reason for the extended time of the French Foreign Legion Bootcamp is to ensure that soldiers have been exposed to all of the physical and mental challenges of war. It prepares soldiers for anything that may come during times of battle.Perhaps the truest test for the French Foreign Legion is the 75-mile march that all new Legionnaires must perform and within three days.As if the physical demands weren’t enough, any non-French speakers will have to receive basic French throughout their training. Additionally, they will take educational courses and all will need to learn how to drive the various military vehicles.Some have found that the rigorous training schedule has allowed them to lose over 20 pounds during the timeframe. Due to how many lose weight, the French Foreign Legion Bootcamp has been repeated in different parts of the world as a physical bootcamp to either help with weight loss or to boost endurance of the participants.The French Foreign Legion is all about its training. They don’t get hung up on some of the things of the US military, such as tattoos or sexual preference. Instead, they focus on preparation.Understanding the history behind the The French Foreign Legion Bootcamp makes it possible for militaries and organizations around the world to replicate the physical and mental demands to get considerable results for their own participants.



