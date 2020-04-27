Applied BioSciences Corrects April 24, 2020 Press Release

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied BioSciences Corp. (the “Company”; OTCQB: APPB), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases, hereby corrects its April 24, 2020 press release as follows.

On April 24, 2020, the Company published a press release tilted, “Applied BioSciences Terminated Agreement to Offer Test Kits and Amends March 31, 2020 Press Release (the “Press Release”). In the Press Release, the Company incorrectly stated, “On April 1, 2020, immediately after the supplier of the test kit notified the Company that the FDA had informed it that the test kit was not allowed for home use, the Company supplemented its March 31, 2020 press release to remove reference to home use.” The forgoing sentence should have stated that the Company revised its website (not supplemented the March 31, 2020 press release), and is hereby amended to state, “On April 1, 2020, immediately after the supplier of the test kit notified the Company that the FDA had informed it that the test kit was not allowed for home use, the Company revised its websites at https://healthyhandsanitizer.com/ and https://remedipure.com/ to remove reference to home use.”

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the company’s website.

