Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology Announces Update to Skin Care Clinic Info Page for Foster City, and San Mateo

Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology is a best-in-class skin care clinic based in Foster City. Updated information page on skin care issues for busy residents.

It is said that the eyes are windows to the soul, but one should not forget about the skin.” — Dr. Miguel Canales

FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology, a best-in-class skin care clinic in Foster City at https://svaestheticderm.com/ , is proud to announce an update to its skin care information page. The newly updated page helps busy residents not only of Foster City but of nearby Peninsula cities such as San Mateo and Burlingame to have an easy-to-use reference for exploring their skin care options."It is said that the eyes are windows to the soul, but one should not forget about the skin," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, medical director of Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology. "Our Foster City location makes it very convenient for San Mateo and Burlingame residents to come in and book a skin care appointment. During the current crisis, we are also happy to discuss options over the phone or via Internet video meetings."Interested persons can visit the newly updated page on skin care services at https://svaestheticderm.com/skin-care/ . That page explains that successful skin care is not just about health but about more than health. It’s about how one's skin looks. SVHI Dermatology Institute is passionate not just about skin but about skin care. Clients come to our award-winning skin care clinic in Foster City, California, to experience the insights and wisdom of Dr. Miguel Canales and his team of best-in-class estheticians. Secondarily, persons who want to book an appointment can visit https://svaestheticderm.com/contact/ . There, they can send an email with their concerns and issues. Other pages on the site explain cosmetic dermatology in greater detail and the site has a wealth of information on so-called "injectables" like Botox and Juvederm.ABOUT SILICON VALLEY AESTHETIC DERMATOLOGYSilicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology ( https://svaestheticderm.com/ ) is a top-rated skin care clinic serving Peninsula clients in Foster City. The medical spa employs best-in-class estheticians and skin care ‘doctors’ (as they are called in the vernacular) for clients in San Mateo, Burlingame, Belmont and as far south as San Carlos. The skin care clinic offers everything from facials to microdermabrasians , injectables such as Botoxor Belotero (and others), many laser skin procedures, UL Therapy, skin tightening and even photo facials.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.