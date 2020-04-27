Judge David W. Abbott Expands Judicate West’s Lineup of Neutrals in Sacramento

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes recently retired Sacramento County Superior Court Judge David W. Abbott to its roster of neutrals. Judge Abbott will be based in the Sacramento office and is available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging assignments nationwide.



“We are beyond excited to welcome Judge Abbott to our roster. He’s built quite a reputation over a legal career that spans more than 42 years, and he is highly regarded as one of the hardest working judges in Sacramento County,” said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “Judge Abbott is committed to resolving disputes, and he embodies both the demeanor to connect with people and skill set to bring closure. He will be a tremendous asset to our clients in the region and statewide.”

During his more than 18 years on the bench, Judge Abbott presided over countless civil and criminal jury trials, overseeing matters involving product liability, professional negligence, wrongful death and personal injury, insurance bad faith, and complex litigation. During his judicial tenure, he spent four years as Supervising Judge at the Carol Miller Justice Center and five years overseeing the Sacramento Veterans’ Treatment Court. Before his bench appointment, he spent more than 25 years as a trial lawyer, litigating various tort and civil matters.

Judge Abbott has been a member of the Sacramento County Bar Association (SCBA) since 1978 and the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Sacramento Chapter, since 1993. He was a member of the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association for 24 years, the California Trial Lawyers Association for 23 years, and the California Judges Association for 18 years. Additionally, Judge Abbott was a member of the Asian Bar Association of Sacramento and the Wiley Manuel Bar Association. As a result of his outstanding service on the bench, he was named “Judge of the Year” by the SCBA in 2017, the ABOTA Sacramento Chapter in 2011, and the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association in 2008.

Judge Abbott earned his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (1973) and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley (1970). Following law school, he served as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

