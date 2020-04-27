Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced that Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking here. This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days following the event.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We develop, manufacture and bring to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, controls, lighting and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, the Company achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow our current businesses and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America and in Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by over 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Pete Shannin Acuity Brands, Inc. (770) 860-2873



