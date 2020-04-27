First Bank Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.2 Million
For the First Quarter 2020: Efficiency Ratio1 of 58.65%, Pre-Provision Net Revenue2 of $7.0 Million, Loan Growth of $34.8 million
HAMILTON, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for first quarter 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.63% and 5.69%, respectively, compared to first quarter 2019 return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.99% and 8.79%, respectively. First quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share3 were $0.15, adjusted return on average assets3 was 0.61% and adjusted return on average equity3 was 5.44% compared to first quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22, adjusted return on average assets of 0.99% and adjusted return on average equity of 8.76%.
First Quarter 2020 Performance Highlights:
- Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) increased 16.2%, or $2.4 million, to $17.1 million, compared to $14.7 million for the first quarter 2019;
- Total loans of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, increased $34.8 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.72 billion on December 31, 2019, and increased $261.3 million or 17.5% from March 31, 2019;
- Total deposits of $1.73 billion at March 31,2020 increased $84.7 million, or 5.2%, from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019, and non-interest bearing deposits of $291.9 million increased $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from $275.8 million at December 31, 2019;
- First quarter 2019 non-interest expense of $9.9 million increased $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2019;
- Efficiency ratio of 58.65% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 60.95% in first quarter 2019, and 53.21% in the linked fourth quarter of 2019.
- Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 were $13.8 million a decrease of $8.9 million from December 31, 2019.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic conditions, First Bank produced a solid first quarter 2020 with year-over-year net revenue (net interest income plus non interest income) growth of 16.2%, loan growth for the quarter in excess of $34 million, a solid deposit gathering effort that attracted $84.7 million and continued effective management of non-interest expense,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net income of $3.2 million was down $1.0 million, or 24.3%, primarily due to loan loss provisions that were $2.6 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“As expected, our local market economy and customers have been negatively impacted by governmental actions necessary to contain the health crisis. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking the appropriate steps to minimize the current and future impact of this unprecedented situation. Our capital position remains very strong, we are closely tracking our loan portfolio and responding to deferral requests, and as evidenced by our balance sheet we took steps to increase liquidity in the first quarter.”
“We also moved aggressively to enact operating protocols that protect both our employees and customers, which include: limiting branch access to drive-thru and appointment only access; having back office staff work from home; providing additional paid time off; suspending unnecessary business travel; meeting via conference and video; and sanitizing our locations on a daily basis.”
“We are fully focused on supporting the First Bank customers who are dealing with the financial and operating challenges that are a result of the COVID-19 crisis, including loan deferrals and participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”
“We are closely monitoring the ongoing developments and uncertainties associated with this unprecedented health crisis. Currently, it’s not possible to fully determine how COVID-19 will impact demand for the Bank’s products and services, future revenue, earnings, asset quality, capital reserves, dividend practices or liquidity. However, we are confident in our long-term underlying strength and stability, strategic direction and our ability to navigate these challenging conditions. Unfortunately, it appears we’ll be dealing with these challenges for an extended period of time.”
Income Statement
Net interest income for first quarter 2020 was $15.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 13.1%, compared to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by a $2.4 million, or 11.9%, increase in interest and dividend income to $22.2 million. This increase in interest and dividend income was primarily a result of a $265.8 million increase in average loan balances, with growth across all loan portfolios except consumer and other loans. The increase in interest income was partially offset by increased interest expense of $535,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increased interest expense was primarily a result of higher average balances for money market deposits, time deposits and savings deposits. Loan and deposit balances for the quarter reflect both acquired and organic growth activity.
The first quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.30%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to 3.45% for the prior-year quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points from the linked fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter net interest margin compared to first and fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a lower average rate on interest earning assets of 27 and 14 basis points, respectively. The decrease in the average rate was primarily due to lower average rates on loans. Average loan rates were impacted by the 75 basis point decrease in the targeted federal funds rate during the second half of 2019 and the 150 basis point reduction in March of 2020. The reduction in average rates on interest earning assets was offset somewhat by lower average rates on interest bearing liabilities. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities for first quarter 2020 was 1.68% a decrease of 11 basis points compared to first quarter 2019, and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Approximately $385 million of the Bank’s time deposits will reprice over the next six months, which is expected to further reduce interest expense and provide margin stabilization.
The provision for loan losses for first quarter 2020 totaled $2.9 million which included the impact of $699,000 in net charge-offs and $34.8 million in loan growth. This compares to a provision for loan losses for the 2019 first quarter of $365,000 and $340,000 in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The $2.6 million increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2019 is primarily attributable to uncertainty in relation to potential credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 of $13.8 million were down $8.9 million from December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 nonperforming loans included an $8.2 million commercial and industrial relationship that was added to nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2019. The primary collateral for this relationship was sold and the loan was paid in full during the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter 2020 non-interest income increased $541,000 to $1.2 million from $673,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily a result of loan swap referral fees, an increase in service fees on deposit accounts, an increase in gain on sale of loans and increased income from bank-owned life insurance.
Non-interest expense for first quarter 2019 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the prior-year quarter, and an increase of $606,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher non-interest expense compared to first quarter 2019 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits as well as other expense categories, primarily as a result of the Grand Bank acquisition in third quarter 2019, partially offset by lower other marketing fees and merger-related expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of higher regulatory fees due to expiration of FDIC assessment credits received in 2019, higher insurance costs and higher other real estate expenses.
The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 58.65%, an improvement of 230 basis points compared to 60.95% in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 544 basis points compared to 53.21% for the linked fourth quarter of 2019.
Pre-provision net revenue for first quarter 2020 was $7.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter 2019.
Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 20.1%, in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million or an effective tax rate of 34.7% in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The Bank expects an effective tax rate in a range of 24% to 25% for the remainder of 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2020, were $2.1 billion, an increase of $315.1 million, or 17.7%, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, due primarily to loan growth, both organic and acquired. Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $80.9 million in comparison to December 31, 2019 reflecting loan growth of $34.8 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents in response to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 crisis.
Total loans were $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $261.3 million, or 17.5%, compared to $1.50 billion on March 31, 2019, and included both organic and acquired growth. Total loan growth of $34.8 million during first quarter 2020, primarily reflected increases in commercial lending portfolios, and was consistent with announced plans to moderate the pace of loan growth in 2020.
Total deposits were $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $84.7 million, or 5.2%, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $291.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $274.8 million from March 31, 2019 and included both organic and acquired growth.
Stockholders’ equity was $226.3 million at March 31, 2020, up $26.9 million, or 13.5%, compared to $199.3 million at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily the result of the Bank’s issuance of additional common shares for the acquisition of Grand Bank, which added $18.4 million to stockholders’ equity. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2019 was $226.4 million. Stockholder’s equity declined slightly as of March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 due to treasury stock purchases of $3.9 million and $613,000 in cash dividends offset somewhat by net income of $3.2 million, stock option exercises and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020, were 0.79% compared with 1.32% at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for first quarter 2020 were $699,000, compared to net recoveries of $16,000 for first quarter 2019, and net charge-offs of $325,000 for the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.16% in first quarter 2020, compared to 0.00% for first quarter 2019 and 0.07% for the linked fourth quarter 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $19.5 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.2 million from $17.2 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 141.00% at March 31, 2020, compared to 75.82% at December 31, 2019. The increase to First Bank’s loan loss reserves primarily reflects the loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the current economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of March 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.18%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.57%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.57%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.70%.
Additional COVID-19 Discussion
First Bank is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides, borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs. Through April 20, 2020, First Bank has submitted and received approval from the SBA for 577 loans totaling approximately $135 million and is in the process of submitting additional applications utilizing the latest round of funding from the SBA. We believe the Bank has sufficient liquidity to handle current and anticipated funding requests from its borrowers.
First Bank has conducted an analysis of its COVID-19 related credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type. No specific COVID-19 related credit impairment was identified within the Bank’s lending activities as of March 31, 2020.
First Bank has been proactively working with customers to assist both consumer and business borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. Through April 20, 2020, the Bank granted payment deferral requests, primarily for 90 days, representing approximately $271 million of existing loan balances. Additional loan deferrals are being processed but activity has slowed somewhat. Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period, will continue to accrue interest and will not be required to be accounted for as a troubled debt restructuring.
Cash Dividend Declared
On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020, payable on May 22, 2020.
Share Repurchase Program
On October 23, 2019, First Bank announced that the board of directors authorized, and the Bank had received regulatory approval for, the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. The Bank repurchased 442,136 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2020 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.9 million.
Conference Call
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; the impact of disease pandemics, such as the novel strain of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.
1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for gains on recovery of acquired assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
2 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger related expenses and income and other one-time expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
CONTACT: Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(in thousands, except for share data)
|March 31, 2020
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|20,065
|$
|16,751
|Federal funds sold
|15,000
|40,000
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|92,521
|25,041
|Cash and cash equivalents
|127,586
|81,792
|Interest bearing time deposits with banks
|7,533
|6,087
|Investment securities available for sale
|52,400
|47,462
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $44,450
|at March 31, 2020 and $47,100 at December 31, 2019)
|43,655
|46,612
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|6,510
|6,652
|Other investments
|6,431
|6,388
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,758,364
|1,723,574
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|19,478
|17,245
|Net loans
|1,738,886
|1,706,329
|Premises and equipment, net
|11,505
|11,881
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,161
|1,363
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,936
|4,810
|Bank-owned life insurance
|49,925
|49,580
|Goodwill
|16,253
|16,253
|Other intangible assets, net
|1,992
|2,083
|Deferred income taxes
|10,209
|10,400
|Other assets
|13,462
|13,895
|Total assets
|$
|2,092,444
|$
|2,011,587
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|291,949
|$
|275,778
|Interest bearing deposits
|1,433,598
|1,365,089
|Total deposits
|1,725,547
|1,640,867
|Borrowings
|102,336
|105,476
|Subordinated debentures
|21,991
|21,964
|Accrued interest payable
|1,436
|1,076
|Other liabilities
|14,875
|15,811
|Total liabilities
|1,866,185
|1,785,194
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,583,340
|shares issued and 20,141,204 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020
|and 20,458,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
|102,387
|101,887
|Additional paid-in capital
|78,225
|78,112
|Retained earnings
|48,987
|46,367
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|538
|27
|Treasury stock, 442,136 shares at March 31, 2020
|(3,878
|)
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|226,259
|226,393
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,092,444
|$
|2,011,587
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Investment securities—taxable
|$
|550
|$
|551
|Investment securities—tax-exempt
|78
|98
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|423
|526
|Loans, including fees
|21,163
|18,668
|Total interest and dividend income
|22,214
|19,843
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|5,386
|4,946
|Borrowings
|559
|464
|Subordinated debentures
|398
|398
|Total interest expense
|6,343
|5,808
|Net interest income
|15,871
|14,035
|Provision for loan losses
|2,932
|365
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|12,939
|13,670
|Non-Interest Income
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|171
|92
|Loan fees
|285
|30
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|344
|267
|Gains on sale of loans
|79
|-
|Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|181
|135
|Other non-interest income
|154
|149
|Total non-interest income
|1,214
|673
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,384
|5,080
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,416
|1,361
|Legal fees
|220
|112
|Other professional fees
|456
|427
|Regulatory fees
|233
|117
|Directors' fees
|215
|200
|Data processing
|564
|431
|Marketing and advertising
|144
|225
|Travel and entertainment
|101
|111
|Insurance
|196
|87
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|117
|69
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|118
|Other expense
|869
|662
|Total non-interest expense
|9,915
|9,000
|Income Before Income Taxes
|4,238
|5,343
|Income tax expense
|1,005
|1,073
|Net Income
|$
|3,233
|$
|4,270
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.03
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|20,317,585
|18,636,873
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|20,565,867
|18,955,624
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
|
Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Interest earning assets
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|91,858
|$
|644
|2.82
|%
|$
|99,215
|$
|670
|2.74
|%
|Loans (3)
|1,742,812
|21,163
|4.88
|%
|1,477,017
|18,668
|5.13
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|91,288
|270
|1.19
|%
|64,164
|376
|2.38
|%
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|6,515
|110
|6.79
|%
|5,751
|107
|7.55
|%
|Other investments
|6,420
|43
|2.69
|%
|6,233
|43
|2.80
|%
|Total interest earning assets (2)
|1,938,893
|22,230
|4.61
|%
|1,652,380
|19,864
|4.88
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(17,522
|)
|(15,502
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|127,858
|110,536
|Total assets
|$
|2,049,229
|$
|1,747,414
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|160,962
|$
|162
|0.40
|%
|154,589
|$
|262
|0.69
|%
|Money market deposits
|443,565
|1,490
|1.35
|%
|328,262
|1,289
|1.59
|%
|Savings deposits
|126,625
|322
|1.02
|%
|84,116
|135
|0.65
|%
|Time deposits
|659,767
|3,412
|2.08
|%
|632,765
|3,260
|2.09
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|1,390,919
|5,386
|1.56
|%
|1,199,732
|4,946
|1.67
|%
|Borrowings
|102,428
|559
|2.19
|%
|92,184
|464
|2.04
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|21,974
|398
|7.24
|%
|21,866
|398
|7.28
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,515,321
|6,343
|1.68
|%
|1,313,782
|5,808
|1.79
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|288,580
|219,204
|Other liabilities
|16,857
|17,367
|Stockholders' equity
|228,471
|197,061
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,049,229
|$
|1,747,414
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
|15,887
|2.93
|%
|14,056
|3.09
|%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.30
|%
|3.45
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|(16
|)
|(21
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|15,871
|$
|14,035
|(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
|(2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
|(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
|(5) Annualized.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019 (1)
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|EARNINGS
|Net interest income
|$
|15,871
|$
|16,191
|$
|13,976
|$
|14,164
|$
|14,035
|Provision for loan losses
|2,932
|340
|1,558
|1,721
|365
|Non-interest income
|1,214
|1,493
|905
|924
|673
|Non-interest expense
|9,915
|9,309
|11,928
|9,127
|9,000
|Income tax expense
|1,005
|2,789
|306
|1,400
|1,073
|Net income
|3,233
|5,246
|1,089
|2,840
|4,270
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets (2)
|0.63
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.99
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (2) (3)
|0.61
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.99
|%
|Return on average equity (2)
|5.69
|%
|9.24
|%
|2.11
|%
|5.64
|%
|8.79
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (2) (3)
|5.44
|%
|10.26
|%
|6.94
|%
|5.52
|%
|8.76
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (2) (3)
|6.19
|%
|10.06
|%
|2.31
|%
|6.11
|%
|9.64
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) (3)
|5.91
|%
|11.18
|%
|7.58
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.75
|%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.30
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.45
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|58.65
|%
|53.21
|%
|58.22
|%
|60.51
|%
|60.95
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue (3)
|$
|6,989
|$
|8,185
|$
|6,107
|$
|5,884
|$
|5,691
|SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|20,141,204
|20,458,665
|20,460,078
|18,757,965
|18,735,291
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.23
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.16
|0.25
|0.06
|0.15
|0.23
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3)
|0.15
|0.28
|0.19
|0.15
|0.22
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|10.33
|10.17
|9.92
|9.85
|9.71
|Book value per share
|11.23
|11.07
|10.83
|10.78
|10.64
|MARKET DATA
|Market value per share
|$
|6.94
|$
|11.05
|$
|10.83
|$
|11.74
|$
|11.53
|Market value / Tangible book value
|67.20
|%
|108.66
|%
|109.59
|%
|119.14
|%
|118.78
|%
|Market capitalization
|$
|139,780
|$
|226,068
|$
|221,583
|$
|220,219
|$
|216,018
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (3)
|10.03
|%
|10.44
|%
|10.02
|%
|10.19
|%
|10.33
|%
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|10.81
|%
|11.25
|%
|10.83
|%
|11.05
|%
|11.22
|%
|Loans / deposits
|101.90
|%
|105.04
|%
|105.52
|%
|107.28
|%
|103.19
|%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|699
|$
|325
|$
|1,084
|$
|481
|$
|(16
|)
|Nonperforming loans
|13,814
|22,746
|15,841
|14,554
|7,501
|Nonperforming assets
|14,975
|24,108
|17,705
|15,330
|8,952
|Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2)
|0.16
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.00
|%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.79
|%
|1.32
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.50
|%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.72
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.04
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
|141.00
|%
|75.82
|%
|108.77
|%
|115.13
|%
|206.85
|%
|OTHER DATA
|Total assets
|$
|2,092,444
|$
|2,011,587
|$
|2,044,938
|$
|1,830,695
|$
|1,777,301
|Total loans
|1,758,364
|1,723,574
|1,743,897
|1,548,540
|1,497,086
|Total deposits
|1,725,547
|1,640,867
|1,652,608
|1,443,497
|1,450,774
|Total stockholders' equity
|226,259
|226,393
|221,510
|202,242
|199,337
|Number of full-time equivalent employees (5)
|208
|216
|216
|195
|181
|(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.
|(2) Annualized.
|(3) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our
|financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation.
|(4) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(5) Includes 15 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of 6/30/2019.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019 (1)
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|247,654
|$
|239,090
|$
|236,932
|$
|219,930
|$
|204,159
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|387,217
|395,995
|405,485
|370,498
|361,671
|Investor
|678,568
|673,300
|685,006
|619,174
|583,849
|Construction and development
|124,496
|105,709
|113,281
|93,916
|99,368
|Multi-family
|131,566
|119,005
|103,858
|88,801
|87,598
|Total commercial real estate
|1,321,847
|1,294,009
|1,307,630
|1,172,389
|1,132,486
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|118,020
|123,917
|127,337
|92,760
|94,143
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|33,764
|32,555
|35,264
|26,695
|27,486
|Total residential real estate
|151,784
|156,472
|162,601
|119,455
|121,629
|Consumer and other
|38,902
|35,810
|38,584
|38,529
|40,517
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(1,823
|)
|(1,807
|)
|(1,850
|)
|(1,763
|)
|(1,705
|)
|Total loans
|$
|1,758,364
|$
|1,723,574
|$
|1,743,897
|$
|1,548,540
|$
|1,497,086
|LOAN MIX
|Commercial and industrial
|14.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.6
|%
|14.2
|%
|13.6
|%
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|22.0
|%
|23.0
|%
|23.3
|%
|23.9
|%
|24.2
|%
|Investor
|38.6
|%
|39.1
|%
|39.3
|%
|40.0
|%
|39.0
|%
|Construction and development
|7.1
|%
|6.1
|%
|6.5
|%
|6.1
|%
|6.6
|%
|Multi-family
|7.5
|%
|6.9
|%
|6.0
|%
|5.7
|%
|5.9
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|75.2
|%
|75.1
|%
|75.0
|%
|75.7
|%
|75.7
|%
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|6.7
|%
|7.2
|%
|7.3
|%
|6.0
|%
|6.3
|%
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|1.9
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|1.7
|%
|1.8
|%
|Total residential real estate
|8.6
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.3
|%
|7.7
|%
|8.1
|%
|Consumer and other
|2.2
|%
|2.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|2.5
|%
|2.7
|%
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(0.1
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|(0.1
|%)
|Total loans
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019 (1)
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Net income (numerator)
|$
|3,233
|$
|5,246
|$
|1,089
|$
|2,840
|$
|4,270
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|228,471
|$
|225,200
|$
|204,759
|$
|201,796
|$
|197,061
|Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|18,309
|18,377
|17,412
|17,450
|17,450
|Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
|$
|210,162
|$
|206,823
|$
|187,347
|$
|184,346
|$
|179,611
|Return on Average Tangible equity
|6.17
|%
|10.06
|%
|2.31
|%
|6.11
|%
|9.64
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|226,259
|$
|226,393
|$
|221,510
|$
|202,242
|$
|199,337
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|18,245
|18,336
|18,485
|17,406
|17,467
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|208,014
|$
|208,057
|$
|203,025
|$
|184,836
|$
|181,870
|Common shares outstanding (denominator)
|20,141,204
|20,458,665
|20,460,078
|18,757,965
|18,735,291
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|10.33
|$
|10.17
|$
|9.92
|$
|9.85
|$
|9.71
|Tangible Equity / Assets
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|226,259
|$
|226,393
|$
|221,510
|$
|202,242
|$
|199,337
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|18,245
|18,336
|18,485
|17,406
|17,467
|Tangible equity (numerator)
|$
|208,014
|$
|208,057
|$
|203,025
|$
|184,836
|$
|181,870
|Total assets
|$
|2,092,444
|$
|2,011,587
|$
|2,044,938
|$
|1,830,695
|$
|1,777,301
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|18,245
|18,336
|18,485
|17,406
|17,467
|Adjusted total assets (denominator)
|$
|2,074,199
|$
|1,993,251
|$
|2,026,453
|$
|1,813,289
|$
|1,759,834
|Tangible equity / assets
|10.03
|%
|10.44
|%
|10.02
|%
|10.19
|%
|10.33
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense
|$
|9,915
|$
|9,309
|$
|11,928
|$
|9,127
|$
|9,000
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|3,418
|110
|118
|Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|9,915
|$
|9,309
|$
|8,510
|$
|9,017
|$
|8,882
|Net interest income
|$
|15,871
|$
|16,191
|$
|13,976
|$
|14,164
|$
|14,035
|Non-interest income
|1,214
|1,493
|905
|924
|673
|Total revenue
|17,085
|17,684
|14,881
|15,088
|14,708
|Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|181
|190
|264
|187
|135
|Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
|$
|16,904
|$
|17,494
|$
|14,617
|$
|14,901
|$
|14,573
|Efficiency ratio
|58.65
|%
|53.21
|%
|58.22
|%
|60.51
|%
|60.95
|%
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|15,871
|$
|16,191
|$
|13,976
|$
|14,164
|$
|14,035
|Non-interest income
|1,214
|1,493
|905
|924
|673
|Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|181
|190
|264
|187
|135
|Less: Non-interest expense
|9,915
|9,309
|11,928
|9,127
|9,000
|Add: Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|3,418
|110
|118
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|6,989
|$
|8,185
|$
|6,107
|$
|5,884
|$
|5,691
|(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019 (1)
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
|Adjusted return on average assets, and
|Adjusted return on average equity
|Net income
|$
|3,233
|$
|5,246
|$
|1,089
|$
|2,840
|$
|4,270
|Add: Merger-related expenses (2)
|-
|-
|2,700
|87
|93
|Add: Deferred Tax Asset revaluation
|-
|730
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans (2)
|143
|150
|209
|148
|107
|Adjusted net income
|$
|3,090
|$
|5,826
|$
|3,581
|$
|2,779
|$
|4,257
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|20,565,867
|20,666,729
|18,976,574
|18,954,171
|18,955,624
|Average assets
|$
|2,049,229
|$
|2,037,127
|$
|1,859,818
|$
|1,782,832
|$
|1,747,414
|Average equity
|$
|228,471
|$
|225,200
|$
|204,759
|$
|201,796
|$
|197,061
|Average Tangible Equity
|$
|210,162
|$
|206,823
|$
|187,347
|$
|187,347
|$
|184,346
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.22
|Adjusted return on average assets (3)
|0.61
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.99
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (3)
|5.44
|%
|10.26
|%
|6.94
|%
|5.52
|%
|8.76
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (3)
|5.91
|%
|11.18
|%
|7.58
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.75
|%
|(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.
|(2) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Annualized.
