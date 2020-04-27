First Bank Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- First Bank Describes Response to COVID-19 Pandemic



For the First Quarter 2020: Efficiency Ratio1 of 58.65%, Pre-Provision Net Revenue2 of $7.0 Million, Loan Growth of $34.8 million

HAMILTON, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for first quarter 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.63% and 5.69%, respectively, compared to first quarter 2019 return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.99% and 8.79%, respectively. First quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share3 were $0.15, adjusted return on average assets3 was 0.61% and adjusted return on average equity3 was 5.44% compared to first quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22, adjusted return on average assets of 0.99% and adjusted return on average equity of 8.76%.

First Quarter 2020 Performance Highlights:

Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) increased 16.2%, or $2.4 million, to $17.1 million, compared to $14.7 million for the first quarter 2019;

Total loans of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, increased $34.8 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.72 billion on December 31, 2019, and increased $261.3 million or 17.5% from March 31, 2019;

Total deposits of $1.73 billion at March 31,2020 increased $84.7 million, or 5.2%, from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019, and non-interest bearing deposits of $291.9 million increased $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from $275.8 million at December 31, 2019;

First quarter 2019 non-interest expense of $9.9 million increased $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2019;

Efficiency ratio of 58.65% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 60.95% in first quarter 2019, and 53.21% in the linked fourth quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 were $13.8 million a decrease of $8.9 million from December 31, 2019.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic conditions, First Bank produced a solid first quarter 2020 with year-over-year net revenue (net interest income plus non interest income) growth of 16.2%, loan growth for the quarter in excess of $34 million, a solid deposit gathering effort that attracted $84.7 million and continued effective management of non-interest expense,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net income of $3.2 million was down $1.0 million, or 24.3%, primarily due to loan loss provisions that were $2.6 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As expected, our local market economy and customers have been negatively impacted by governmental actions necessary to contain the health crisis. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking the appropriate steps to minimize the current and future impact of this unprecedented situation. Our capital position remains very strong, we are closely tracking our loan portfolio and responding to deferral requests, and as evidenced by our balance sheet we took steps to increase liquidity in the first quarter.”

“We also moved aggressively to enact operating protocols that protect both our employees and customers, which include: limiting branch access to drive-thru and appointment only access; having back office staff work from home; providing additional paid time off; suspending unnecessary business travel; meeting via conference and video; and sanitizing our locations on a daily basis.”

“We are fully focused on supporting the First Bank customers who are dealing with the financial and operating challenges that are a result of the COVID-19 crisis, including loan deferrals and participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing developments and uncertainties associated with this unprecedented health crisis. Currently, it’s not possible to fully determine how COVID-19 will impact demand for the Bank’s products and services, future revenue, earnings, asset quality, capital reserves, dividend practices or liquidity. However, we are confident in our long-term underlying strength and stability, strategic direction and our ability to navigate these challenging conditions. Unfortunately, it appears we’ll be dealing with these challenges for an extended period of time.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for first quarter 2020 was $15.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 13.1%, compared to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by a $2.4 million, or 11.9%, increase in interest and dividend income to $22.2 million. This increase in interest and dividend income was primarily a result of a $265.8 million increase in average loan balances, with growth across all loan portfolios except consumer and other loans. The increase in interest income was partially offset by increased interest expense of $535,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increased interest expense was primarily a result of higher average balances for money market deposits, time deposits and savings deposits. Loan and deposit balances for the quarter reflect both acquired and organic growth activity.

The first quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.30%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to 3.45% for the prior-year quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points from the linked fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter net interest margin compared to first and fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a lower average rate on interest earning assets of 27 and 14 basis points, respectively. The decrease in the average rate was primarily due to lower average rates on loans. Average loan rates were impacted by the 75 basis point decrease in the targeted federal funds rate during the second half of 2019 and the 150 basis point reduction in March of 2020. The reduction in average rates on interest earning assets was offset somewhat by lower average rates on interest bearing liabilities. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities for first quarter 2020 was 1.68% a decrease of 11 basis points compared to first quarter 2019, and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Approximately $385 million of the Bank’s time deposits will reprice over the next six months, which is expected to further reduce interest expense and provide margin stabilization.

The provision for loan losses for first quarter 2020 totaled $2.9 million which included the impact of $699,000 in net charge-offs and $34.8 million in loan growth. This compares to a provision for loan losses for the 2019 first quarter of $365,000 and $340,000 in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The $2.6 million increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2019 is primarily attributable to uncertainty in relation to potential credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 of $13.8 million were down $8.9 million from December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 nonperforming loans included an $8.2 million commercial and industrial relationship that was added to nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2019. The primary collateral for this relationship was sold and the loan was paid in full during the first quarter of 2020.

First quarter 2020 non-interest income increased $541,000 to $1.2 million from $673,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily a result of loan swap referral fees, an increase in service fees on deposit accounts, an increase in gain on sale of loans and increased income from bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expense for first quarter 2019 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the prior-year quarter, and an increase of $606,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher non-interest expense compared to first quarter 2019 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits as well as other expense categories, primarily as a result of the Grand Bank acquisition in third quarter 2019, partially offset by lower other marketing fees and merger-related expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of higher regulatory fees due to expiration of FDIC assessment credits received in 2019, higher insurance costs and higher other real estate expenses.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 58.65%, an improvement of 230 basis points compared to 60.95% in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 544 basis points compared to 53.21% for the linked fourth quarter of 2019.

Pre-provision net revenue for first quarter 2020 was $7.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter 2019.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 20.1%, in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million or an effective tax rate of 34.7% in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The Bank expects an effective tax rate in a range of 24% to 25% for the remainder of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2020, were $2.1 billion, an increase of $315.1 million, or 17.7%, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, due primarily to loan growth, both organic and acquired. Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $80.9 million in comparison to December 31, 2019 reflecting loan growth of $34.8 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents in response to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 crisis.

Total loans were $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $261.3 million, or 17.5%, compared to $1.50 billion on March 31, 2019, and included both organic and acquired growth. Total loan growth of $34.8 million during first quarter 2020, primarily reflected increases in commercial lending portfolios, and was consistent with announced plans to moderate the pace of loan growth in 2020.

Total deposits were $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $84.7 million, or 5.2%, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $291.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $274.8 million from March 31, 2019 and included both organic and acquired growth.

Stockholders’ equity was $226.3 million at March 31, 2020, up $26.9 million, or 13.5%, compared to $199.3 million at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily the result of the Bank’s issuance of additional common shares for the acquisition of Grand Bank, which added $18.4 million to stockholders’ equity. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2019 was $226.4 million. Stockholder’s equity declined slightly as of March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 due to treasury stock purchases of $3.9 million and $613,000 in cash dividends offset somewhat by net income of $3.2 million, stock option exercises and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020, were 0.79% compared with 1.32% at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for first quarter 2020 were $699,000, compared to net recoveries of $16,000 for first quarter 2019, and net charge-offs of $325,000 for the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.16% in first quarter 2020, compared to 0.00% for first quarter 2019 and 0.07% for the linked fourth quarter 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $19.5 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.2 million from $17.2 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 141.00% at March 31, 2020, compared to 75.82% at December 31, 2019. The increase to First Bank’s loan loss reserves primarily reflects the loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the current economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.18%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.57%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.57%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.70%.

Additional COVID-19 Discussion

First Bank is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides, borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs. Through April 20, 2020, First Bank has submitted and received approval from the SBA for 577 loans totaling approximately $135 million and is in the process of submitting additional applications utilizing the latest round of funding from the SBA. We believe the Bank has sufficient liquidity to handle current and anticipated funding requests from its borrowers.

First Bank has conducted an analysis of its COVID-19 related credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type. No specific COVID-19 related credit impairment was identified within the Bank’s lending activities as of March 31, 2020.

First Bank has been proactively working with customers to assist both consumer and business borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. Through April 20, 2020, the Bank granted payment deferral requests, primarily for 90 days, representing approximately $271 million of existing loan balances. Additional loan deferrals are being processed but activity has slowed somewhat. Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period, will continue to accrue interest and will not be required to be accounted for as a troubled debt restructuring.

Cash Dividend Declared

On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020, payable on May 22, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On October 23, 2019, First Bank announced that the board of directors authorized, and the Bank had received regulatory approval for, the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. The Bank repurchased 442,136 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2020 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.9 million.

Conference Call

First Bank will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the call is 844-825-9784. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 (access code 10142000) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 28, 2020. Replay information will also be available on our website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay information for the conference call.

This earnings release, including supporting financial tables and presentation slides, is available within the press releases section of First Bank’s investor relations website at www.firstbanknj.com

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; the impact of disease pandemics, such as the novel strain of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for gains on recovery of acquired assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

2 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger related expenses and income and other one-time expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

CONTACT: Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO

(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data) March 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 20,065 $ 16,751 Federal funds sold 15,000 40,000 Interest bearing deposits with banks 92,521 25,041 Cash and cash equivalents 127,586 81,792 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 7,533 6,087 Investment securities available for sale 52,400 47,462 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $44,450 at March 31, 2020 and $47,100 at December 31, 2019) 43,655 46,612 Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,510 6,652 Other investments 6,431 6,388 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,758,364 1,723,574 Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,478 17,245 Net loans 1,738,886 1,706,329 Premises and equipment, net 11,505 11,881 Other real estate owned, net 1,161 1,363 Accrued interest receivable 4,936 4,810 Bank-owned life insurance 49,925 49,580 Goodwill 16,253 16,253 Other intangible assets, net 1,992 2,083 Deferred income taxes 10,209 10,400 Other assets 13,462 13,895 Total assets $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 291,949 $ 275,778 Interest bearing deposits 1,433,598 1,365,089 Total deposits 1,725,547 1,640,867 Borrowings 102,336 105,476 Subordinated debentures 21,991 21,964 Accrued interest payable 1,436 1,076 Other liabilities 14,875 15,811 Total liabilities 1,866,185 1,785,194 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,583,340 shares issued and 20,141,204 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 20,458,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 102,387 101,887 Additional paid-in capital 78,225 78,112 Retained earnings 48,987 46,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income 538 27 Treasury stock, 442,136 shares at March 31, 2020 (3,878 ) - Total stockholders' equity 226,259 226,393 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 550 $ 551 Investment securities—tax-exempt 78 98 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 423 526 Loans, including fees 21,163 18,668 Total interest and dividend income 22,214 19,843 Interest Expense Deposits 5,386 4,946 Borrowings 559 464 Subordinated debentures 398 398 Total interest expense 6,343 5,808 Net interest income 15,871 14,035 Provision for loan losses 2,932 365 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,939 13,670 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 171 92 Loan fees 285 30 Income from bank-owned life insurance 344 267 Gains on sale of loans 79 - Gains on recovery of acquired loans 181 135 Other non-interest income 154 149 Total non-interest income 1,214 673 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,384 5,080 Occupancy and equipment 1,416 1,361 Legal fees 220 112 Other professional fees 456 427 Regulatory fees 233 117 Directors' fees 215 200 Data processing 564 431 Marketing and advertising 144 225 Travel and entertainment 101 111 Insurance 196 87 Other real estate owned expense, net 117 69 Merger-related expenses - 118 Other expense 869 662 Total non-interest expense 9,915 9,000 Income Before Income Taxes 4,238 5,343 Income tax expense 1,005 1,073 Net Income $ 3,233 $ 4,270 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,317,585 18,636,873 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,565,867 18,955,624







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 91,858 $ 644 2.82 % $ 99,215 $ 670 2.74 % Loans (3) 1,742,812 21,163 4.88 % 1,477,017 18,668 5.13 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 91,288 270 1.19 % 64,164 376 2.38 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,515 110 6.79 % 5,751 107 7.55 % Other investments 6,420 43 2.69 % 6,233 43 2.80 % Total interest earning assets (2) 1,938,893 22,230 4.61 % 1,652,380 19,864 4.88 % Allowance for loan losses (17,522 ) (15,502 ) Non-interest earning assets 127,858 110,536 Total assets $ 2,049,229 $ 1,747,414 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 160,962 $ 162 0.40 % 154,589 $ 262 0.69 % Money market deposits 443,565 1,490 1.35 % 328,262 1,289 1.59 % Savings deposits 126,625 322 1.02 % 84,116 135 0.65 % Time deposits 659,767 3,412 2.08 % 632,765 3,260 2.09 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,390,919 5,386 1.56 % 1,199,732 4,946 1.67 % Borrowings 102,428 559 2.19 % 92,184 464 2.04 % Subordinated debentures 21,974 398 7.24 % 21,866 398 7.28 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,515,321 6,343 1.68 % 1,313,782 5,808 1.79 % Non-interest bearing deposits 288,580 219,204 Other liabilities 16,857 17,367 Stockholders' equity 228,471 197,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,049,229 $ 1,747,414 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 15,887 2.93 % 14,056 3.09 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.30 % 3.45 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (16 ) (21 ) Net interest income $ 15,871 $ 14,035 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 15,871 $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 Provision for loan losses 2,932 340 1,558 1,721 365 Non-interest income 1,214 1,493 905 924 673 Non-interest expense 9,915 9,309 11,928 9,127 9,000 Income tax expense 1,005 2,789 306 1,400 1,073 Net income 3,233 5,246 1,089 2,840 4,270 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (2) 0.63 % 1.02 % 0.23 % 0.64 % 0.99 % Adjusted return on average assets (2) (3) 0.61 % 1.13 % 0.76 % 0.63 % 0.99 % Return on average equity (2) 5.69 % 9.24 % 2.11 % 5.64 % 8.79 % Adjusted return on average equity (2) (3) 5.44 % 10.26 % 6.94 % 5.52 % 8.76 % Return on average tangible equity (2) (3) 6.19 % 10.06 % 2.31 % 6.11 % 9.64 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) (3) 5.91 % 11.18 % 7.58 % 7.67 % 7.75 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.15 % 3.37 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio (3) 58.65 % 53.21 % 58.22 % 60.51 % 60.95 % Pre-provision net revenue (3) $ 6,989 $ 8,185 $ 6,107 $ 5,884 $ 5,691 SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 20,141,204 20,458,665 20,460,078 18,757,965 18,735,291 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 0.25 0.06 0.15 0.23 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) 0.15 0.28 0.19 0.15 0.22 Tangible book value per share (3) 10.33 10.17 9.92 9.85 9.71 Book value per share 11.23 11.07 10.83 10.78 10.64 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 6.94 $ 11.05 $ 10.83 $ 11.74 $ 11.53 Market value / Tangible book value 67.20 % 108.66 % 109.59 % 119.14 % 118.78 % Market capitalization $ 139,780 $ 226,068 $ 221,583 $ 220,219 $ 216,018 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (3) 10.03 % 10.44 % 10.02 % 10.19 % 10.33 % Stockholders' equity / assets 10.81 % 11.25 % 10.83 % 11.05 % 11.22 % Loans / deposits 101.90 % 105.04 % 105.52 % 107.28 % 103.19 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 699 $ 325 $ 1,084 $ 481 $ (16 ) Nonperforming loans 13,814 22,746 15,841 14,554 7,501 Nonperforming assets 14,975 24,108 17,705 15,330 8,952 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.16 % 0.07 % 0.28 % 0.13 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.79 % 1.32 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.72 % 1.20 % 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.11 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 141.00 % 75.82 % 108.77 % 115.13 % 206.85 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587 $ 2,044,938 $ 1,830,695 $ 1,777,301 Total loans 1,758,364 1,723,574 1,743,897 1,548,540 1,497,086 Total deposits 1,725,547 1,640,867 1,652,608 1,443,497 1,450,774 Total stockholders' equity 226,259 226,393 221,510 202,242 199,337 Number of full-time equivalent employees (5) 208 216 216 195 181 (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation. (4) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (5) Includes 15 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of 6/30/2019.







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 247,654 $ 239,090 $ 236,932 $ 219,930 $ 204,159 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 387,217 395,995 405,485 370,498 361,671 Investor 678,568 673,300 685,006 619,174 583,849 Construction and development 124,496 105,709 113,281 93,916 99,368 Multi-family 131,566 119,005 103,858 88,801 87,598 Total commercial real estate 1,321,847 1,294,009 1,307,630 1,172,389 1,132,486 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 118,020 123,917 127,337 92,760 94,143 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 33,764 32,555 35,264 26,695 27,486 Total residential real estate 151,784 156,472 162,601 119,455 121,629 Consumer and other 38,902 35,810 38,584 38,529 40,517 Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,823 ) (1,807 ) (1,850 ) (1,763 ) (1,705 ) Total loans $ 1,758,364 $ 1,723,574 $ 1,743,897 $ 1,548,540 $ 1,497,086 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.6 % 14.2 % 13.6 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 22.0 % 23.0 % 23.3 % 23.9 % 24.2 % Investor 38.6 % 39.1 % 39.3 % 40.0 % 39.0 % Construction and development 7.1 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.1 % 6.6 % Multi-family 7.5 % 6.9 % 6.0 % 5.7 % 5.9 % Total commercial real estate 75.2 % 75.1 % 75.0 % 75.7 % 75.7 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 6.7 % 7.2 % 7.3 % 6.0 % 6.3 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.9 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.8 % Total residential real estate 8.6 % 9.1 % 9.3 % 7.7 % 8.1 % Consumer and other 2.2 % 2.0 % 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.7 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 3,233 $ 5,246 $ 1,089 $ 2,840 $ 4,270 Average stockholders' equity $ 228,471 $ 225,200 $ 204,759 $ 201,796 $ 197,061 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,309 18,377 17,412 17,450 17,450 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 210,162 $ 206,823 $ 187,347 $ 184,346 $ 179,611 Return on Average Tangible equity 6.17 % 10.06 % 2.31 % 6.11 % 9.64 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 226,259 $ 226,393 $ 221,510 $ 202,242 $ 199,337 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,245 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 208,014 $ 208,057 $ 203,025 $ 184,836 $ 181,870 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 20,141,204 20,458,665 20,460,078 18,757,965 18,735,291 Tangible book value per share $ 10.33 $ 10.17 $ 9.92 $ 9.85 $ 9.71 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 226,259 $ 226,393 $ 221,510 $ 202,242 $ 199,337 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,245 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 Tangible equity (numerator) $ 208,014 $ 208,057 $ 203,025 $ 184,836 $ 181,870 Total assets $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587 $ 2,044,938 $ 1,830,695 $ 1,777,301 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,245 18,336 18,485 17,406 17,467 Adjusted total assets (denominator) $ 2,074,199 $ 1,993,251 $ 2,026,453 $ 1,813,289 $ 1,759,834 Tangible equity / assets 10.03 % 10.44 % 10.02 % 10.19 % 10.33 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 9,915 $ 9,309 $ 11,928 $ 9,127 $ 9,000 Less: Merger-related expenses - - 3,418 110 118 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 9,915 $ 9,309 $ 8,510 $ 9,017 $ 8,882 Net interest income $ 15,871 $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 Non-interest income 1,214 1,493 905 924 673 Total revenue 17,085 17,684 14,881 15,088 14,708 Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 181 190 264 187 135 Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 16,904 $ 17,494 $ 14,617 $ 14,901 $ 14,573 Efficiency ratio 58.65 % 53.21 % 58.22 % 60.51 % 60.95 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue Net interest income $ 15,871 $ 16,191 $ 13,976 $ 14,164 $ 14,035 Non-interest income 1,214 1,493 905 924 673 Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 181 190 264 187 135 Less: Non-interest expense 9,915 9,309 11,928 9,127 9,000 Add: Merger-related expenses - - 3,418 110 118 Pre-provision net revenue $ 6,989 $ 8,185 $ 6,107 $ 5,884 $ 5,691 (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted return on average assets, and Adjusted return on average equity Net income $ 3,233 $ 5,246 $ 1,089 $ 2,840 $ 4,270 Add: Merger-related expenses (2) - - 2,700 87 93 Add: Deferred Tax Asset revaluation - 730 - - - Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans (2) 143 150 209 148 107 Adjusted net income $ 3,090 $ 5,826 $ 3,581 $ 2,779 $ 4,257 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,565,867 20,666,729 18,976,574 18,954,171 18,955,624 Average assets $ 2,049,229 $ 2,037,127 $ 1,859,818 $ 1,782,832 $ 1,747,414 Average equity $ 228,471 $ 225,200 $ 204,759 $ 201,796 $ 197,061 Average Tangible Equity $ 210,162 $ 206,823 $ 187,347 $ 187,347 $ 184,346 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.22 Adjusted return on average assets (3) 0.61 % 1.13 % 0.76 % 0.63 % 0.99 % Adjusted return on average equity (3) 5.44 % 10.26 % 6.94 % 5.52 % 8.76 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (3) 5.91 % 11.18 % 7.58 % 7.67 % 7.75 % (1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019. (2) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Annualized.





