There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,694 in the last 365 days.

First Bank Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.2 Million

/EIN News/ -- First Bank Describes Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

For the First Quarter 2020: Efficiency Ratio1 of 58.65%, Pre-Provision Net Revenue2 of $7.0 Million, Loan Growth of $34.8 million

HAMILTON, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for first quarter 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 0.63% and 5.69%, respectively, compared to first quarter 2019 return on average assets and return on average equity of 0.99% and 8.79%, respectively. First quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share3 were $0.15, adjusted return on average assets3 was 0.61% and adjusted return on average equity3 was 5.44% compared to first quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22, adjusted return on average assets of 0.99% and adjusted return on average equity of 8.76%.

First Quarter 2020 Performance Highlights:

  • Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) increased 16.2%, or $2.4 million, to $17.1 million, compared to $14.7 million for the first quarter 2019;
  • Total loans of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, increased $34.8 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.72 billion on December 31, 2019, and increased $261.3 million or 17.5% from March 31, 2019;
  • Total deposits of $1.73 billion at March 31,2020 increased $84.7 million, or 5.2%, from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019, and non-interest bearing deposits of $291.9 million increased $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from $275.8 million at December 31, 2019;
  • First quarter 2019 non-interest expense of $9.9 million increased $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2019; 
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.65% in the first quarter 2020 compared to 60.95% in first quarter 2019, and 53.21% in the linked fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 were $13.8 million a decrease of $8.9 million from December 31, 2019.  

“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic conditions, First Bank produced a solid first quarter 2020 with year-over-year net revenue (net interest income plus non interest income) growth of 16.2%, loan growth for the quarter in excess of $34 million, a solid deposit gathering effort that attracted $84.7 million and continued effective management of non-interest expense,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net income of $3.2 million was down $1.0 million, or 24.3%, primarily due to loan loss provisions that were $2.6 million higher in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As expected, our local market economy and customers have been negatively impacted by governmental actions necessary to contain the health crisis. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking the appropriate steps to minimize the current and future impact of this unprecedented situation. Our capital position remains very strong, we are closely tracking our loan portfolio and responding to deferral requests, and as evidenced by our balance sheet we took steps to increase liquidity in the first quarter.”   

“We also moved aggressively to enact operating protocols that protect both our employees and customers, which include: limiting branch access to drive-thru and appointment only access; having back office staff work from home; providing additional paid time off; suspending unnecessary business travel; meeting via conference and video; and sanitizing our locations on a daily basis.”

“We are fully focused on supporting the First Bank customers who are dealing with the financial and operating challenges that are a result of the COVID-19 crisis, including loan deferrals and participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing developments and uncertainties associated with this unprecedented health crisis. Currently, it’s not possible to fully determine how COVID-19 will impact demand for the Bank’s products and services, future revenue, earnings, asset quality, capital reserves, dividend practices or liquidity. However, we are confident in our long-term underlying strength and stability, strategic direction and our ability to navigate these challenging conditions. Unfortunately, it appears we’ll be dealing with these challenges for an extended period of time.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for first quarter 2020 was $15.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 13.1%, compared to $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by a $2.4 million, or 11.9%, increase in interest and dividend income to $22.2 million. This increase in interest and dividend income was primarily a result of a $265.8 million increase in average loan balances, with growth across all loan portfolios except consumer and other loans. The increase in interest income was partially offset by increased interest expense of $535,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Increased interest expense was primarily a result of higher average balances for money market deposits, time deposits and savings deposits. Loan and deposit balances for the quarter reflect both acquired and organic growth activity.

The first quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.30%, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to 3.45% for the prior-year quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points from the linked fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the first quarter net interest margin compared to first and fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of a lower average rate on interest earning assets of 27 and 14 basis points, respectively. The decrease in the average rate was primarily due to lower average rates on loans. Average loan rates were impacted by the 75 basis point decrease in the targeted federal funds rate during the second half of 2019 and the 150 basis point reduction in March of 2020. The reduction in average rates on interest earning assets was offset somewhat by lower average rates on interest bearing liabilities. The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities for first quarter 2020 was 1.68% a decrease of 11 basis points compared to first quarter 2019, and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Approximately $385 million of the Bank’s time deposits will reprice over the next six months, which is expected to further reduce interest expense and provide margin stabilization.  

The provision for loan losses for first quarter 2020 totaled $2.9 million which included the impact of $699,000 in net charge-offs and $34.8 million in loan growth. This compares to a provision for loan losses for the 2019 first quarter of $365,000 and $340,000 in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The $2.6 million increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2019 is primarily attributable to uncertainty in relation to potential credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 of $13.8 million were down $8.9 million from December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 nonperforming loans included an $8.2 million commercial and industrial relationship that was added to nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2019. The primary collateral for this relationship was sold and the loan was paid in full during the first quarter of 2020.           

First quarter 2020 non-interest income increased $541,000 to $1.2 million from $673,000 in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily a result of loan swap referral fees, an increase in service fees on deposit accounts, an increase in gain on sale of loans and increased income from bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expense for first quarter 2019 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $915,000, or 10.2%, compared to $9.0 million for the prior-year quarter, and an increase of $606,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher non-interest expense compared to first quarter 2019 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits as well as other expense categories, primarily as a result of the Grand Bank acquisition in third quarter 2019, partially offset by lower other marketing fees and merger-related expenses. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of higher regulatory fees due to expiration of FDIC assessment credits received in 2019, higher insurance costs and higher other real estate expenses.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 58.65%, an improvement of 230 basis points compared to 60.95% in the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 544 basis points compared to 53.21% for the linked fourth quarter of 2019.

Pre-provision net revenue for first quarter 2020 was $7.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $5.7 million for the first quarter 2019.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 20.1%, in the first quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million or an effective tax rate of 34.7% in the linked fourth quarter 2019. The Bank expects an effective tax rate in a range of 24% to 25% for the remainder of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2020, were $2.1 billion, an increase of $315.1 million, or 17.7%, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2019, due primarily to loan growth, both organic and acquired. Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $80.9 million in comparison to December 31, 2019 reflecting loan growth of $34.8 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents in response to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 crisis.   

Total loans were $1.76 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $261.3 million, or 17.5%, compared to $1.50 billion on March 31, 2019, and included both organic and acquired growth. Total loan growth of $34.8 million during first quarter 2020, primarily reflected increases in commercial lending portfolios, and was consistent with announced plans to moderate the pace of loan growth in 2020.

Total deposits were $1.73 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $84.7 million, or 5.2%, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $291.9 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $16.2 million, or 5.9%, from December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $274.8 million from March 31, 2019 and included both organic and acquired growth.

Stockholders’ equity was $226.3 million at March 31, 2020, up $26.9 million, or 13.5%, compared to $199.3 million at March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily the result of the Bank’s issuance of additional common shares for the acquisition of Grand Bank, which added $18.4 million to stockholders’ equity. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2019 was $226.4 million. Stockholder’s equity declined slightly as of March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 due to treasury stock purchases of $3.9 million and $613,000 in cash dividends offset somewhat by net income of $3.2 million, stock option exercises and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.    

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020, were 0.79% compared with 1.32% at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for first quarter 2020 were $699,000, compared to net recoveries of $16,000 for first quarter 2019, and net charge-offs of $325,000 for the linked fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.16% in first quarter 2020, compared to 0.00% for first quarter 2019 and 0.07% for the linked fourth quarter 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $19.5 million at March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.2 million from $17.2 million at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 141.00% at March 31, 2020, compared to 75.82% at December 31, 2019. The increase to First Bank’s loan loss reserves primarily reflects the loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the current economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.18%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.57%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.57%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.70%.

Additional COVID-19 Discussion

First Bank is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides, borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs.  Through April 20, 2020, First Bank has submitted and received approval from the SBA for 577 loans totaling approximately $135 million and is in the process of submitting additional applications utilizing the latest round of funding from the SBA. We believe the Bank has sufficient liquidity to handle current and anticipated funding requests from its borrowers.

First Bank has conducted an analysis of its COVID-19 related credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type.  No specific COVID-19 related credit impairment was identified within the Bank’s lending activities as of March 31, 2020.

First Bank has been proactively working with customers to assist both consumer and business borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges.  Through April 20, 2020, the Bank granted payment deferral requests, primarily for 90 days, representing approximately $271 million of existing loan balances. Additional loan deferrals are being processed but activity has slowed somewhat. Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period, will continue to accrue interest and will not be required to be accounted for as a troubled debt restructuring. 

Cash Dividend Declared

On April 21, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020, payable on May 22, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On October 23, 2019, First Bank announced that the board of directors authorized, and the Bank had received regulatory approval for, the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. The Bank repurchased 442,136 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2020 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.9 million.

Conference Call

First Bank will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The direct dial toll free number for the call is 844-825-9784.  For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 877-344-7529 (access code 10142000) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 28, 2020.  Replay information will also be available on our website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab.  Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay information for the conference call.

This earnings release, including supporting financial tables and presentation slides, is available within the press releases section of First Bank’s investor relations website at www.firstbanknj.com

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material.  Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; the impact of disease pandemics, such as the novel strain of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

___________________________________

1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for gains on recovery of acquired assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

2 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items.  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger related expenses and income and other one-time expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively.  For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release. 

CONTACT:  Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com


 
FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
 
             
        March 31, 2020    
        (unaudited)   December 31, 2019
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 20,065     $ 16,751
Federal funds sold   15,000       40,000
Interest bearing deposits with banks   92,521       25,041
    Cash and cash equivalents   127,586       81,792
Interest bearing time deposits with banks   7,533       6,087
Investment securities available for sale   52,400       47,462
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $44,450      
   at March 31, 2020 and $47,100 at December 31, 2019)   43,655       46,612
Restricted investment in bank stocks   6,510       6,652
Other investments   6,431       6,388
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,758,364       1,723,574
  Less: Allowance for loan losses   19,478       17,245
    Net loans   1,738,886       1,706,329
Premises and equipment, net   11,505       11,881
Other real estate owned, net   1,161       1,363
Accrued interest receivable   4,936       4,810
Bank-owned life insurance   49,925       49,580
Goodwill   16,253       16,253
Other intangible assets, net   1,992       2,083
Deferred income taxes   10,209       10,400
Other assets   13,462       13,895
    Total assets $ 2,092,444     $ 2,011,587
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 291,949     $ 275,778
Interest bearing deposits   1,433,598       1,365,089
    Total deposits   1,725,547       1,640,867
Borrowings   102,336       105,476
Subordinated debentures   21,991       21,964
Accrued interest payable   1,436       1,076
Other liabilities   14,875       15,811
    Total liabilities   1,866,185       1,785,194
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;      
  no shares issued and outstanding   -       -
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,583,340    
  shares issued and 20,141,204 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020      
  and 20,458,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019   102,387       101,887
Additional paid-in capital   78,225       78,112
Retained earnings   48,987       46,367
Accumulated other comprehensive income   538       27
Treasury stock, 442,136 shares at March 31, 2020   (3,878 )     -
    Total stockholders' equity   226,259       226,393
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,092,444     $ 2,011,587
             



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
             
        Three Months Ended
        March 31,
         2020    2019
Interest and Dividend Income      
Investment securities—taxable $ 550   $ 551
Investment securities—tax-exempt   78     98
Interest bearing deposits with banks,      
Federal funds sold and other   423     526
Loans, including fees   21,163     18,668
  Total interest and dividend income   22,214     19,843
             
Interest Expense      
Deposits     5,386     4,946
Borrowings   559     464
Subordinated debentures   398     398
  Total interest expense   6,343     5,808
Net interest income   15,871     14,035
Provision for loan losses   2,932     365
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,939     13,670
             
Non-Interest Income      
Service fees on deposit accounts   171     92
Loan fees     285     30
Income from bank-owned life insurance   344     267
Gains on sale of loans   79     -
Gains on recovery of acquired loans   181     135
Other non-interest income   154     149
  Total non-interest income   1,214     673
             
Non-Interest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   5,384     5,080
Occupancy and equipment   1,416     1,361
Legal fees   220     112
Other professional fees   456     427
Regulatory fees   233     117
Directors' fees   215     200
Data processing   564     431
Marketing and advertising   144     225
Travel and entertainment   101     111
Insurance     196     87
Other real estate owned expense, net   117     69
Merger-related expenses   -     118
Other expense   869     662
  Total non-interest expense   9,915     9,000
Income Before Income Taxes   4,238     5,343
Income tax expense   1,005     1,073
Net Income $ 3,233   $ 4,270
             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.16   $ 0.23
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16   $ 0.23
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03   $ 0.03
             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   20,317,585     18,636,873
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   20,565,867     18,955,624
             



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020   2019
  Average       Average
 		  Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                      
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 91,858     $ 644     2.82 %   $ 99,215     $ 670     2.74 %
Loans (3)   1,742,812       21,163     4.88 %     1,477,017       18,668     5.13 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                      
Federal funds sold and other   91,288       270     1.19 %     64,164       376     2.38 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   6,515       110     6.79 %     5,751       107     7.55 %
Other investments   6,420       43     2.69 %     6,233       43     2.80 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   1,938,893       22,230     4.61 %     1,652,380       19,864     4.88 %
Allowance for loan losses   (17,522 )             (15,502 )        
Non-interest earning assets   127,858               110,536          
Total assets $ 2,049,229             $ 1,747,414          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 160,962     $ 162     0.40 %     154,589     $ 262     0.69 %
Money market deposits   443,565       1,490     1.35 %     328,262       1,289     1.59 %
Savings deposits   126,625       322     1.02 %     84,116       135     0.65 %
Time deposits   659,767       3,412     2.08 %     632,765       3,260     2.09 %
Total interest bearing deposits   1,390,919       5,386     1.56 %     1,199,732       4,946     1.67 %
Borrowings   102,428       559     2.19 %     92,184       464     2.04 %
Subordinated debentures   21,974       398     7.24 %     21,866       398     7.28 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,515,321       6,343     1.68 %     1,313,782       5,808     1.79 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   288,580               219,204          
Other liabilities   16,857               17,367          
Stockholders' equity   228,471               197,061          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,049,229             $ 1,747,414          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)       15,887     2.93 %         14,056     3.09 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)         3.30 %           3.45 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)       (16 )             (21 )    
Net interest income     $ 15,871             $ 14,035      
                       
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. 
(2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. 
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. 
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. 
(5) Annualized.         
                       



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
                     
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019 (1)   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
EARNINGS                    
Net interest income   $ 15,871     $ 16,191     $ 13,976     $ 14,164     $ 14,035  
Provision for loan losses     2,932       340       1,558       1,721       365  
Non-interest income     1,214       1,493       905       924       673  
Non-interest expense     9,915       9,309       11,928       9,127       9,000  
Income tax expense     1,005       2,789       306       1,400       1,073  
Net income     3,233       5,246       1,089       2,840       4,270  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets (2)     0.63 %     1.02 %     0.23 %     0.64 %     0.99 %
Adjusted return on average assets (2) (3)     0.61 %     1.13 %     0.76 %     0.63 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity (2)     5.69 %     9.24 %     2.11 %     5.64 %     8.79 %
Adjusted return on average equity (2) (3)     5.44 %     10.26 %     6.94 %     5.52 %     8.76 %
Return on average tangible equity (2) (3)     6.19 %     10.06 %     2.31 %     6.11 %     9.64 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) (3)   5.91 %     11.18 %     7.58 %     7.67 %     7.75 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)     3.30 %     3.34 %     3.15 %     3.37 %     3.45 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     58.65 %     53.21 %     58.22 %     60.51 %     60.95 %
Pre-provision net revenue (3)   $ 6,989     $ 8,185     $ 6,107     $ 5,884     $ 5,691  
                     
SHARE DATA                    
Common shares outstanding     20,141,204       20,458,665       20,460,078       18,757,965       18,735,291  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.16     $ 0.26     $ 0.06     $ 0.15     $ 0.23  
Diluted earnings per share     0.16       0.25       0.06       0.15       0.23  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3)     0.15       0.28       0.19       0.15       0.22  
Tangible book value per share (3)     10.33       10.17       9.92       9.85       9.71  
Book value per share     11.23       11.07       10.83       10.78       10.64  
                     
MARKET DATA                    
Market value per share   $ 6.94     $ 11.05     $ 10.83     $ 11.74     $ 11.53  
Market value / Tangible book value     67.20 %     108.66 %     109.59 %     119.14 %     118.78 %
Market capitalization   $ 139,780     $ 226,068     $ 221,583     $ 220,219     $ 216,018  
                     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                    
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (3)   10.03 %     10.44 %     10.02 %     10.19 %     10.33 %
Stockholders' equity / assets     10.81 %     11.25 %     10.83 %     11.05 %     11.22 %
Loans / deposits     101.90 %     105.04 %     105.52 %     107.28 %     103.19 %
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 699     $ 325     $ 1,084     $ 481     $ (16 )
Nonperforming loans     13,814       22,746       15,841       14,554       7,501  
Nonperforming assets     14,975       24,108       17,705       15,330       8,952  
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2)     0.16 %     0.07 %     0.28 %     0.13 %     0.00 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans     0.79 %     1.32 %     0.91 %     0.94 %     0.50 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.72 %     1.20 %     0.87 %     0.84 %     0.50 %
Allowance for loan losses / total loans     1.11 %     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.08 %     1.04 %
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans   141.00 %     75.82 %     108.77 %     115.13 %     206.85 %
                     
OTHER DATA                    
Total assets   $ 2,092,444     $ 2,011,587     $ 2,044,938     $ 1,830,695     $ 1,777,301  
Total loans     1,758,364       1,723,574       1,743,897       1,548,540       1,497,086  
Total deposits     1,725,547       1,640,867       1,652,608       1,443,497       1,450,774  
Total stockholders' equity     226,259       226,393       221,510       202,242       199,337  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (5)     208       216       216       195       181  
                     
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019. 
(2) Annualized. 
(3) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our
financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation.
(4) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. 
(5) Includes 15 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of 6/30/2019. 
                     



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES  
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)  
                         
      As of the Quarter Ended  
      3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019 (1)   6/30/2019   3/31/2019  
LOAN COMPOSITION                      
Commercial and industrial   $ 247,654     $ 239,090     $ 236,932     $ 219,930     $ 204,159    
Commercial real estate:                      
  Owner-occupied     387,217       395,995       405,485       370,498       361,671    
  Investor     678,568       673,300       685,006       619,174       583,849    
  Construction and development     124,496       105,709       113,281       93,916       99,368    
  Multi-family     131,566       119,005       103,858       88,801       87,598    
  Total commercial real estate     1,321,847       1,294,009       1,307,630       1,172,389       1,132,486    
Residential real estate:                      
  Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     118,020       123,917       127,337       92,760       94,143    
  Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     33,764       32,555       35,264       26,695       27,486    
  Total residential real estate     151,784       156,472       162,601       119,455       121,629    
Consumer and other     38,902       35,810       38,584       38,529       40,517    
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (1,823 )     (1,807 )     (1,850 )     (1,763 )     (1,705 )  
  Total loans   $ 1,758,364     $ 1,723,574     $ 1,743,897     $ 1,548,540     $ 1,497,086    
                         
LOAN MIX                      
Commercial and industrial     14.1 %     13.9 %     13.6 %     14.2 %     13.6 %  
Commercial real estate:                      
  Owner-occupied     22.0 %     23.0 %     23.3 %     23.9 %     24.2 %  
  Investor     38.6 %     39.1 %     39.3 %     40.0 %     39.0 %  
  Construction and development     7.1 %     6.1 %     6.5 %     6.1 %     6.6 %  
  Multi-family     7.5 %     6.9 %     6.0 %     5.7 %     5.9 %  
  Total commercial real estate     75.2 %     75.1 %     75.0 %     75.7 %     75.7 %  
Residential real estate:                      
  Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     6.7 %     7.2 %     7.3 %     6.0 %     6.3 %  
  Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     1.9 %     1.9 %     2.0 %     1.7 %     1.8 %  
  Total residential real estate     8.6 %     9.1 %     9.3 %     7.7 %     8.1 %  
Consumer and other     2.2 %     2.0 %     2.2 %     2.5 %     2.7 %  
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)  
  Total loans     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %  
                         
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.   
                         



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019 (1)   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Return on Average Tangible Equity                  
Net income (numerator) $ 3,233     $ 5,246     $ 1,089     $ 2,840     $ 4,270  
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 228,471     $ 225,200     $ 204,759     $ 201,796     $ 197,061  
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,309       18,377       17,412       17,450       17,450  
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 210,162     $ 206,823     $ 187,347     $ 184,346     $ 179,611  
                   
Return on Average Tangible equity   6.17 %     10.06 %     2.31 %     6.11 %     9.64 %
                   
Tangible Book Value Per Share                  
Stockholders' equity $ 226,259     $ 226,393     $ 221,510     $ 202,242     $ 199,337  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,245       18,336       18,485       17,406       17,467  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 208,014     $ 208,057     $ 203,025     $ 184,836     $ 181,870  
                   
Common shares outstanding (denominator)   20,141,204       20,458,665       20,460,078       18,757,965       18,735,291  
                   
Tangible book value per share $ 10.33     $ 10.17     $ 9.92     $ 9.85     $ 9.71  
                   
                   
Tangible Equity / Assets                  
Stockholders' equity $ 226,259     $ 226,393     $ 221,510     $ 202,242     $ 199,337  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,245       18,336       18,485       17,406       17,467  
Tangible equity (numerator) $ 208,014     $ 208,057     $ 203,025     $ 184,836     $ 181,870  
                   
Total assets $ 2,092,444     $ 2,011,587     $ 2,044,938     $ 1,830,695     $ 1,777,301  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   18,245       18,336       18,485       17,406       17,467  
Adjusted total assets (denominator) $ 2,074,199     $ 1,993,251     $ 2,026,453     $ 1,813,289     $ 1,759,834  
                   
Tangible equity / assets   10.03 %     10.44 %     10.02 %     10.19 %     10.33 %
                   
                   
Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense $ 9,915     $ 9,309     $ 11,928     $ 9,127     $ 9,000  
Less: Merger-related expenses   -       -       3,418       110       118  
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 9,915     $ 9,309     $ 8,510     $ 9,017     $ 8,882  
                   
Net interest income $ 15,871     $ 16,191     $ 13,976     $ 14,164     $ 14,035  
Non-interest income   1,214       1,493       905       924       673  
Total revenue   17,085       17,684       14,881       15,088       14,708  
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans   181       190       264       187       135  
Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 16,904     $ 17,494     $ 14,617     $ 14,901     $ 14,573  
                   
Efficiency ratio   58.65 %     53.21 %     58.22 %     60.51 %     60.95 %
                   
                   
Pre-Provision Net Revenue                  
Net interest income $ 15,871     $ 16,191     $ 13,976     $ 14,164     $ 14,035  
Non-interest income   1,214       1,493       905       924       673  
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans   181       190       264       187       135  
Less: Non-interest expense   9,915       9,309       11,928       9,127       9,000  
Add: Merger-related expenses   -       -       3,418       110       118  
Pre-provision net revenue $ 6,989     $ 8,185     $ 6,107     $ 5,884     $ 5,691  
                   
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.                
                   



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
                   
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019 (1)   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,                  
  Adjusted return on average assets, and                  
  Adjusted return on average equity                  
                   
Net income $ 3,233     $ 5,246     $ 1,089     $ 2,840     $ 4,270  
Add: Merger-related expenses (2)   -       -       2,700       87       93  
Add: Deferred Tax Asset revaluation   -       730       -       -       -  
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans (2)   143       150       209       148       107  
Adjusted net income $ 3,090     $ 5,826     $ 3,581     $ 2,779     $ 4,257  
                   
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   20,565,867       20,666,729       18,976,574       18,954,171       18,955,624  
Average assets $ 2,049,229     $ 2,037,127     $ 1,859,818     $ 1,782,832     $ 1,747,414  
Average equity $ 228,471     $ 225,200     $ 204,759     $ 201,796     $ 197,061  
Average Tangible Equity $ 210,162     $ 206,823     $ 187,347     $ 187,347     $ 184,346  
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.15     $ 0.28     $ 0.19     $ 0.15     $ 0.22  
Adjusted return on average assets (3)   0.61 %     1.13 %     0.76 %     0.63 %     0.99 %
Adjusted return on average equity (3)   5.44 %     10.26 %     6.94 %     5.52 %     8.76 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (3)   5.91 %     11.18 %     7.58 %     7.67 %     7.75 %
                   
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019. 
(2) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%. 
(3) Annualized. 
                   


A PDF accompanying this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/174abc71-2ba4-4917-8c34-ac9243483140 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.