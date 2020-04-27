First Horizon Bank Announces Completion of $450 Million Subordinated Notes Sale

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Bank, a subsidiary of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN), announced today the completion of its sale of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Subordinated Notes”). This transaction marks First Horizon’s first debt offering since 2015 and the first subordinated debt offering since 2006.

The Subordinated Notes were not registered under federal or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of federal and state securities laws. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. FHN Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

Contact: First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017

First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465



