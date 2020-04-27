Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) announces the following event:
|What:
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast
|When:
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
|Website:
|https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c2hv7qqc
|How:
|By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
|By phone -- Please call (888) 734-0328
|Contact:
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 6, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6585267.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through June 29, 2020.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation
For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893
