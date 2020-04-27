Edwards’ HemoSphere Platform Receives Expanded Use Indication From Health Canada in Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced that Health Canada approved an expanded indication for use of the HemoSphere advanced monitoring platform in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This approval was granted following an interim order issued by Health Canada to address the pressing need for medical supplies used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hemodynamic monitoring refers to the measurement and tracking of different vital signs that help manage blood flow and oxygenation in critically ill patients, like those who are being treated for COVID-19. These patients can be at increased risk of developing conditions such as sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) when their vital signs go out of range. By monitoring a patient’s hemodynamics, clinicians can detect changes or problems in a patient's health, which enables them to make more informed and immediate treatment decisions.



“Studies show that patients with COVID-19, especially those who develop respiratory issues, have a much higher risk of serious complications like organ failure, and even death,” said Katie Szyman, Edwards’ corporate vice president, critical care. “Edwards is proud to support Health Canada and all of the healthcare workers on the front lines who are working tirelessly to manage the COVID-19 crisis and provide care for critically ill patients.”



The HemoSphere platform also utilizes several tools to monitor fluid levels in patients. For critically ill patients with COVID-19, monitoring the amount of fluid that these patients are receiving is important, as giving too much or too little fluid could worsen their breathing. Considering the rapidly changing and complex nature of critically ill patients with COVID-19, the availability of continuous hemodynamic information can help clinicians determine the right intervention to help keep patients stabilized.



