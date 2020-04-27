Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Provides Update on COVID-19 and Announces Reliance Upon Interim and Annual Financial Statements and MD&A Filing Exemption

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (the "Company") would like to provide an update on COVID-19 matters and the status of the filing of annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges to the global economy and stock markets. The Company’s Board of Directors and Management are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health of its employees and best manage the short-term challenges to the business.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) has enacted Instrument 51-502 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“OSC 51-502”). The Company will be relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to OSC 51-502 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Financial Statements") within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Financial Statements") within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102

the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "Annual MD&A") for the period covered by the Annual Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "Interim MD&A") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company’s first quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file certifications of the Annual Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Annual Financial Statements, the "Annual Filings") pursuant to section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109; and

the requirement to file certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through Company press releases.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings and Interim Filings together on or before June 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11- 207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

For further information please visit: www.tokicorp.com Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374 Michael@tokicorp.com

About Tree of Knowledge

TOK is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOK is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs – all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



