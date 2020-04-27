Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Thanks Sherwin-Williams for Working with the OAG to Deliver 5,000 Face Masks to Florida Law Enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today thanked Sherwin-Williams for working with the Attorney General’s Office to donate and deliver 5,000 face masks to Florida law enforcement officers. The donation and deliveries are part of Attorney General Moody’s ongoing efforts to help secure Personal Protective Equipment for law enforcement officers risking their health to protect Floridians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since COVID-19 began to spread in Florida, dozens of law enforcement officers have contracted COVID-19—some fatally.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Every day law enforcement officers courageously confront danger head on to protect the communities they love—but few would have predicted the greatest threat they would face this year would come from an invisible, novel virus. Sadly, some criminals have even sought to use the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 to threaten our law enforcement heroes, many of whom are policing our communities without access to proper Personal Protective Equipment.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I continue to work with government leaders and caring corporate partners like Sherwin-Williams to try to secure PPEs for these heroes. I am calling on others to step up now and do what they can to help those risking their health and safety for all of us. Now more than ever before, we should come together to support our first responders and those on the front lines of one of the worst health crises in modern history.”

The donated masks are being divided among the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association and State Law Enforcement Chiefs Association. More than 100 masks will go to the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit as MFCU investigators have been assisting with investigations of long term care facilities.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Moody urged Floridians to continue social distancing and obey the statewide stay-at-home order to help ease the burden of Florida law enforcement officer. To view that warning, click here .

The warning follows the Broward Sheriff’s Office April 4 announcement of the passing of Deputy Shannon Bennett due to COVID-19. The very next day, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala lost his battle to COVID-19 and other underlying health issues. On April 7, three Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies performed CPR on a civilian who tested positive for COVID-19. The Deputies were put under a 14-day quarantine.