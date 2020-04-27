Oscar Renda Contracting & Johnson Brothers Corp to Sell Idle Assets on AllSurplus.com Online Marketplace

Shoring Towers, Crawler Cranes and a Pugmill available for Immediate Purchase

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscar Renda Contracting & Johnson Brothers Corp is selling its idle equipment through online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . AllSurplus is the newest marketplace of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and leverages its 20 years of experience selling over $8 billion surplus and idle equipment. Equipment for sale is currently open for offers through July 7, 2020.

“A looming $2 trillion infrastructure stimulus package combined with historic low interest rates makes this a unique opportunity for companies to invest in future projects,” said Michael Smith. “Interested buyers can quickly and easily bid on these assets or take advantage of the new Buy Now feature to ensure they get the assets as soon as possible.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can view the items at www.AllSurplus.com . For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

