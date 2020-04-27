Gaia Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow from Operations

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

16% increase in revenues to $14.5 million.

Generated positive Adjusted EBITDA, an improvement of $4.1 million.

Generated $2.0 million in cash flow from operations, an improvement of $4.7 million.

“For the second quarter in a row, we generated positive Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We remain on track to be free cash flow positive beginning in July, which has been further supported by an uptick in new member growth as a result of the stay-at-home orders that began in mid-March and have continued through April.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter increased 16% to $14.5 million from $12.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member. Paying members increased to 605,100 as of March 31, 2020, which includes the impact of finalizing and implementing price increases in the first quarter. As of April 27th, Gaia has surpassed 625,000 paying members.

Gross profit in the first quarter increased 16% to $12.6 million compared to $10.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declined slightly to 86.9% versus 87.2% in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increased amortization for content released in 2019 but was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter declined 8% to $15.9 million from $17.3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to reductions in marketing spend. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 52% in the first quarter of 2020 from 69% in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the first quarter improved significantly to $3.6 million, or $(0.19) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million, or $(0.38) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA also improved significantly to $0.2 million compared to $(3.9) million in the year-ago quarter.

Gaia generated cash from operations of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to cash used of $2.7 million in the year ago quarter, an improvement of $4.7 million.

Gaia’s cash conversion cycle has continued to improve, with overall cash used during the quarter of $1.5 million compared to a use of $7.7 million in the year ago quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, Gaia had $10.0 million in cash compared to $11.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2020 results.

Date: Monday, April 27, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 327-6837

International dial-in number: (631) 891-4304

Conference ID: 10009485

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir.gaia.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 11, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 9392365

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives we undertake, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues, net $ 14,511 $ 12,467 Cost of revenues 1,901 1,600 Gross profit 12,610 10,867 Expenses: Selling and operating 14,458 15,722 Corporate, general and administration 1,417 1,593 Total operating expenses 15,875 17,315 Loss from operations (3,265 ) (6,448 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (246 ) 37 Loss before income taxes (3,511 ) (6,411 ) Income tax expense 69 — Loss from continuing operations (3,580 ) (6,411 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (315 ) Net loss $ (3,580 ) $ (6,726 ) Loss per share-basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.36 ) Discontinued operations - (0.02 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,482 17,890 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 169 $ (3,949 )

* See definition and reconciliation on following page.



GAIA, INC.

Summary of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - continuing operations $ 2,006 $ (2,760 ) Operating activities - discontinued operations — 19 Operating activities 2,006 (2,741 ) Investing activities (3,601 ) (4,924 ) Financing activities 120 — Net change in cash $ (1,475 ) $ (7,665 )

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Loss from continuing operations $ (3,580 ) $ (6,726 ) Interest expense (income), net 246 (37 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 69 — Depreciation and amortization expense 2,969 2,220 EBITDA (296 ) (4,543 ) Share-based compensation expense 465 594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169 $ (3,949 )

EBITDA represents net loss before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 10,019 $ 11,494 Accounts receivable 1,944 2,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,046 2,443 Total current assets 14,009 16,247 Building and land, net 22,493 22,681 Media library, software and equipment, net 37,924 36,921 Goodwill 17,289 17,289 Investments and other assets 13,148 13,034 Total assets $ 104,863 $ 106,172 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 11,274 $ 10,594 Deferred revenue 10,677 8,025 Total current liabilities 21,951 18,619 Long-term debt 16,717 18,433 Deferred taxes 276 206 Total liabilities 38,944 37,258 Total equity 65,919 68,914 Total liabilities and equity $ 104,863 $ 106,172



