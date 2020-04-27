Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Highlights and Developments



Quarterly net income of $20.0 million or $0.54 per diluted common share in comparison with $31.5 million or $0.91 per diluted common share for the first quarter of the prior year

Net interest margin of 3.81%, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) (1) of 3.84%

of 3.84% Return on average common equity of 4.98% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) of 8.00%

of 8.00% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) for the first quarter of 2020 of 61.82% compared to 64.93% for the first quarter of 2019

for the first quarter of 2020 of 61.82% compared to 64.93% for the first quarter of 2019 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (1) of 8.29% compared to 8.60% at March 31, 2019

of 8.29% compared to 8.60% at March 31, 2019 Total commercial loan growth of $76.5 million and non-time deposit growth of $212.3 million for the first quarter of 2020

Entered into a definitive merger agreement with AIM Bancshares, Inc.

Adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 20.0 $ 31.5 Diluted earnings per common share 0.54 0.91 Return on average assets 0.61 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity 4.98 9.56 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.00 15.24 Net interest margin 3.81 4.12 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.84 4.18 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 61.82 64.93

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"Heartland had a solid first quarter, which included $76.5 million of commercial loan growth, non-time deposit growth of $212.3 million, strong net interest margin, and a significantly improved efficiency ratio compared to the same quarter last year." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results:

net income available to common stockholders of $20.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $31.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.

excluding provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (tax-effected), adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) was $38.1 million, or $1.03 of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $35.6 million (non-GAAP), or $1.03 per adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), for the first quarter of 2019.

return on average common equity was 4.98% and return on average assets was 0.61% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9.56% and 1.13%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2019.

return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 8.00% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 14.46% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 15.24% and 17.11%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019.

Responses to COVID-19

Heartland has implemented its pandemic management plan to protect employees and enable business continuity while providing relief and support to customers and communities facing challenges from the impacts of COVID-19, which included the following:

enabled approximately 2/3rds of employees to work from home and canceled all in-person events and meetings;

expanded time off program and enhanced health care coverage for COVID-19 related testing and treatments;

implemented a 20% wage premium for customer-facing and call center employees;

closed most bank lobbies and implemented drive-through only for in-person transactions;

announced a series of relief programs for consumers and small business customers, which include waiving account maintenance fees, ATM fees and early redemption penalties on CDs, and deferrals on loan payments;

provided direct loans to customers via participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and

contributed $1.2 million to support non-profit organizations in communities served by Heartland and its subsidiary banks.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. Our customers and communities are relying on us now more than ever, and we are there for them with our full line of products and services to help navigate these unprecedented economic times," Lee said.

The economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for some customers to repay the principal and interest on their loans, and Heartland's subsidiary banks have started working with customers to modify the terms of certain existing loans.

The following table shows the total exposure, which includes loans outstanding and unfunded loan commitments as of March 31, 2020, to customer segment profiles that Heartland believes will be more heavily impacted by COVID-19, dollars in thousands:

Industry Total Exposure(1) % of Gross Exposure(1) Lodging $ 498,596 4.47 % Multi-family properties 436,931 3.92 Retail real estate 408,506 3.66 Retail trade 367,764 3.30 Restaurants and bars 247,239 2.22 Nursing homes/assisted living 126,267 1.13 Oil and gas 56,302 0.50 Childcare facilities 48,455 0.43 Gaming 34,790 0.31 (1) Total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments

As of April 23, 2020, loan modifications have been made on approximately $556.2 million of loans in Heartland's portfolio. Approximately 69% of these modifications are interest only for 90 days, and the remainder are primarily principal and interest deferments for 90 days. Heartland expects modifications to increase in the near term.

Through April 23, 2020, Heartland's subsidiary banks have processed approximately 3,000 PPP applications and disbursed $1.02 billion of PPP loans. Heartland expects to process approximately $300-$500 million of additional loans due to the announced expansion of the PPP on April 24, 2020.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland's financial condition and results of operations will depend on risks and uncertainties, such as the severity and duration of the pandemic, related restrictions on business and consumer activity, and the availability of government programs to alleviate the economic stress of the pandemic. See Heartland's "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Recent Developments

Adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"

On January 1, 2020, Heartland adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)," commonly referred to as "CECL." The impact of Heartland's adoption of CECL ("Day 1") resulted in the following:

an increase of $12.1 million to the allowance for credit losses related to loans, which included a reclassification of $6.0 million of purchased credit impaired loan discount on previously acquired loans, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $4.6 million, net of taxes of $1.5 million;

an increase of $13.6 million to the allowance for unfunded commitments and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $10.2 million, net of taxes of $3.4 million, and

established an allowance for credit losses for Heartland's held to maturity debt securities of $158,000 and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings totaling $118,000, net of taxes of $40,000.

The allowance calculation under CECL is an expected loss model, which encompasses expected losses over the life of the portfolio, including expected losses due to changes in economic conditions and forecasts, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Heartland recorded $21.5 million of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to a deteriorating economic outlook resulting in an increase in expected credit losses.

Entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement with AIM Bancshares, Inc.

On February 11, 2020, Heartland entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire AIM Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AimBank, headquartered in Levelland, Texas. In the transaction, all issued and outstanding shares of AIM Bancshares stock will be exchanged for shares of Heartland common stock and cash. Shareholders of AIM Bancshares will receive 207.0 shares of Heartland common stock and $685.00 of cash for each share of AIM Bancshares. The transaction value will change due to fluctuations in the price of Heartland common stock and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the merger agreement. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, AimBank will merge with and into Heartland's Lubbock, Texas-based subsidiary, First Bank and Trust. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020 with a systems conversion planned for the fourth quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2020, AimBank had total assets of approximately $1.82 billion, which included $1.16 billion of gross loans outstanding, and approximately $1.58 billion of deposits.

"We continue to move forward with our acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc., and we are excited to welcome them to the Heartland family in the third quarter," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.

Net Interest Income Increases and Net Interest Margin Decreases from First Quarter of 2019

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.81% (3.84% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.86% (3.90% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.12% (4.18% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019.

Total interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $131.0 million compared to $120.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.3 million or 9%. The tax-equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. With these adjustments, total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $132.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.0 million or 8%, compared to total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $122.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Average earning assets of $11.89 billion increased $1.76 billion or 17% from the first quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average rate on earning assets decreased 42 basis points to 4.47% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 4.89% for the same quarter in 2019, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Total interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $18.5 million, an increase of $772,000 or 4% from $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, which was the result of the increase in average interest bearing liabilities. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.95% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.09% for the first quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.27 billion or 21% to $7.42 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $6.16 billion in the same quarter in 2019, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 0.79% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 0.87% for the same quarter in 2019.

Average borrowings decreased $48.4 million or 10% to $417.8 million during the first quarter of 2020 from $466.2 million during the same quarter in 2019. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 3.81% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.96% in the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $112.5 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $103.0 million during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $9.6 million or 9%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $113.6 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis of $104.4 million during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $9.3 million or 9%.

Noninterest Income Decreases and Noninterest Expense Increases from First Quarter of 2019

Total noninterest income was $25.8 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $26.7 million during the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of $900,000 or 3%. Significant changes by noninterest income category were:

Loan servicing income totaled $963,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $766,000 or 44%. The decrease was attributable to the sale of the mortgage servicing rights of Dubuque Bank and Trust Company in the second quarter of 2019.

Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $4.7 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million during the same quarter in 2019, which was an increase of $1.5 million or 47%, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loan refinancing activity in response to the recent declines in mortgage interest rates.

The valuation adjustment on servicing rights increased $976,000 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $589,000 in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to recent declines in mortgage interest rates.

For the first quarter of 2020, total noninterest expense was $90.9 million compared to $88.2 million during the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.6 million or 3%. Significant changes by noninterest expense category were:

Professional fees totaled $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $11.0 million for the same quarter of 2019, which was an increase of $1.5 million or 13%, which was primarily due to recent technology upgrades.

Net loss on sales/valuations of assets increased $3.0 million as losses totaled $16,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to gains of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gains recorded in 2019 were primarily attributable to the branch sales at Wisconsin Bank & Trust.

Other noninterest expenses totaled $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, which was an increase of $1.1 million or 10%, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 22.77% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 20.88% for the first quarter of 2019. The following items impacted Heartland's first quarter 2020 and 2019 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $76,000 and $314,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $195,000 and $281,000 for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2019.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income increased to 16.40% during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 13.35% for the first quarter of 2019.

Tax expense of $25,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a tax benefit of $336,000 in the first quarter of 2019 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.

Total Assets Increase, Total Loans Remain Flat and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2019

Total assets were $13.29 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $84.9 million or 1% from $13.21 billion at year-end 2019. Securities represented 27% and 26% of total assets at March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $8.37 billion at both March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019. Loan changes by category were:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $22.0 million or 1% to $3.98 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $4.00 billion at December 31, 2019.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $98.5 million or 4% to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2020 from $2.52 billion at year-end 2019.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $550.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $565.8 million at December 31, 2019, which was a decrease of $15.7 million or 3%.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $39.7 million or 5% to $792.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $832.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Consumer loans decreased $14.8 million or 3% to $428.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $443.3 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $11.17 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $11.04 billion at year-end 2019, an increase of $129.7 million or 1%. Deposit changes by category were:

Demand deposits increased $153.1 million or 4% to $3.70 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2019.

Savings deposits increased $59.2 million or 1% to $6.37 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.31 billion at December 31, 2019.

Time deposits decreased $82.6 million or 7% to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.19 billion at December 31, 2019.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans Increase Since December 31, 2019

Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $82.5 million after adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, which was an increase of $12.1 million since year-end 2019. Heartland recorded provision for credit losses for loans of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $97.4 million and $70.4 million at March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses for loans at March 31, 2020, was 1.16% of loans compared to 0.84% of loans at December 31, 2019. Net charge offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $5.0 million compared to $959,000 for the first quarter of 2019, which was a $4.0 million increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a $3.2 million charge off on a commercial and industrial loan for which a full reserve had been previously established.

Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $13.9 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, the allowance for unfunded commitments was immaterial. Heartland recorded $1.6 million of provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2020. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for unfunded commitments was $15.5 million. At March 31, 2020, Heartland had $2.78 billion of unfunded loan commitments.

The total allowance for credit related lending losses was $112.8 million at March 31, 2020, which was 1.35% of loans as of March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming Assets Decrease Since December 31, 2019

Nonperforming assets decreased $2.2 million or 3% to $85.4 million or 0.64% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans were $79.3 million or 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.38% of total loans compared to 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2019. Heartland expects that nonperforming assets and delinquent loans will increase through 2020 as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax, divided by average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this press release.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude tax-effected provision for credit losses and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures are useful to compare net income and earnings per share results excluding the variability of credit loss provisions and acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity is adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding (A) tax-effected provision for credit losses, (B) tax-effected acquisition, integration and restructuring costs and (C) tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before the start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until April 26, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.29 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland's management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy, including to the extent that they are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on business and consumer activities; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies as they impact the company's general business, including government programs offering relief from the COVID-19 pandemic; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company's assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland's ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending, including changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company, including claims resulting from our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The pandemic’s severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Heartland’s net income and the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks also predict that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.

All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,414 $ 100,456 Interest on securities: Taxable 21,731 15,876 Nontaxable 2,183 3,093 Interest on federal funds sold — 4 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 721 1,292 Total Interest Income 131,049 120,721 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 14,582 13,213 Interest on short-term borrowings 296 889 Interest on other borrowings 3,660 3,664 Total Interest Expense 18,538 17,766 Net Interest Income 112,511 102,955 Provision for credit losses 21,520 1,635 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 90,991 101,320 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,021 12,794 Loan servicing income 963 1,729 Trust fees 5,022 4,474 Brokerage and insurance commissions 733 734 Securities gains, net 1,658 1,575 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (231 ) 258 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,660 3,176 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (1,565 ) (589 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 498 899 Other noninterest income 2,058 1,667 Total Noninterest Income 25,817 26,717 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,957 50,285 Occupancy 6,471 6,607 Furniture and equipment 3,108 2,692 Professional fees 12,473 10,995 Advertising 2,205 2,320 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,981 2,869 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 334 701 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 16 (3,004 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,376 3,614 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 184 475 Other noninterest expenses 11,754 10,676 Total Noninterest Expense 90,859 88,230 Income Before Income Taxes 25,949 39,807 Income taxes 5,909 8,310 Net Income $ 20,040 $ 31,497 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,895,591 34,699,839





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,414 $ 107,566 $ 110,566 $ 106,027 $ 100,456 Interest on securities: Taxable 21,731 22,581 18,567 16,123 15,876 Nontaxable 2,183 2,102 2,119 2,554 3,093 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — 4 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 721 953 2,151 2,299 1,292 Total Interest Income 131,049 133,202 133,403 127,003 120,721 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 14,582 16,401 17,982 16,138 13,213 Interest on short-term borrowings 296 271 250 338 889 Interest on other borrowings 3,660 3,785 3,850 3,819 3,664 Total Interest Expense 18,538 20,457 22,082 20,295 17,766 Net Interest Income 112,511 112,745 111,321 106,708 102,955 Provision for credit losses 21,520 4,903 5,201 4,918 1,635 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 90,991 107,842 106,120 101,790 101,320 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 12,021 12,368 12,366 14,629 12,794 Loan servicing income 963 955 821 1,338 1,729 Trust fees 5,022 5,141 4,959 4,825 4,474 Brokerage and insurance commissions 733 1,062 962 1,028 734 Securities gains, net 1,658 491 2,013 3,580 1,575 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (231 ) 11 144 112 258 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,660 3,363 4,673 4,343 3,176 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (1,565 ) 668 (626 ) (364 ) (589 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 498 1,117 881 888 899 Other noninterest income 2,058 2,854 3,207 1,682 1,667 Total Noninterest Income 25,817 28,030 29,400 32,061 26,717 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,957 50,234 49,927 49,895 50,285 Occupancy 6,471 5,802 6,594 6,426 6,607 Furniture and equipment 3,108 3,323 2,862 3,136 2,692 Professional fees 12,473 11,082 11,276 14,344 10,995 Advertising 2,205 2,274 2,622 2,609 2,320 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,981 2,918 2,899 3,313 2,869 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 334 261 (89 ) 162 701 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 16 1,512 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,376 537 1,500 929 3,614 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 184 3,038 3,052 1,465 475 Other noninterest expenses 11,754 11,885 11,968 11,105 10,676 Total Noninterest Expense 90,859 92,866 92,967 75,098 88,230 Income Before Income Taxes 25,949 43,006 42,553 58,753 39,807 Income taxes 5,909 5,155 7,941 13,584 8,310 Net Income $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.54 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 36,895,591 36,840,519 36,835,191 35,879,259 34,699,839





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 175,587 $ 206,607 $ 243,395 $ 198,664 $ 174,198 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 64,156 172,127 204,372 443,475 318,303 Cash and cash equivalents 239,743 378,734 447,767 642,139 492,501 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,568 3,564 3,711 4,430 4,675 Securities: Carried at fair value 3,488,621 3,312,796 3,020,568 2,561,887 2,400,460 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 91,875 91,324 87,965 88,166 88,089 Other investments, at cost 35,370 31,321 29,042 31,366 27,506 Loans held for sale 22,957 26,748 35,427 34,575 69,716 Loans: Held to maturity 8,374,236 8,367,917 7,971,608 7,853,051 7,331,544 Allowance for credit losses (97,350 ) (70,395 ) (66,222 ) (63,850 ) (62,639 ) Loans, net 8,276,886 8,297,522 7,905,386 7,789,201 7,268,905 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 200,960 200,525 199,235 198,329 190,215 Goodwill 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 Servicing rights, net 5,220 6,736 6,271 7,180 28,968 Cash surrender value on life insurance 172,140 171,625 171,471 170,421 163,764 Other real estate, net 6,074 6,914 6,425 6,646 5,391 Other assets 259,043 186,755 179,078 146,135 136,000 Total Assets $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,696,974 $ 3,543,863 $ 3,581,127 $ 3,426,758 $ 3,118,909 Savings 6,366,610 6,307,425 5,770,754 5,533,503 5,145,929 Time 1,110,441 1,193,043 1,117,975 1,148,296 1,088,104 Total deposits 11,174,025 11,044,331 10,469,856 10,108,557 9,352,942 Deposits held for sale — — — — 118,564 Short-term borrowings 121,442 182,626 107,853 107,260 104,314 Other borrowings 276,150 275,773 278,417 282,863 268,312 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 169,178 128,730 149,293 139,823 96,261 Total Liabilities 11,740,795 11,631,460 11,005,419 10,638,503 9,940,393 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 36,807 36,704 36,696 36,690 34,604 Capital surplus 842,780 839,857 838,543 837,150 745,596 Retained earnings 700,298 702,502 670,816 642,808 603,506 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (26,171 ) (926 ) 17,788 5,139 (11,604 ) Total Equity 1,553,714 1,578,137 1,563,843 1,521,787 1,372,102 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495













HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Average Balances Assets $ 13,148,173 $ 12,798,770 $ 12,293,332 $ 11,708,538 $ 11,267,214 Loans, net of unearned 8,364,220 8,090,476 7,883,678 7,648,562 7,412,855 Deposits 10,971,193 10,704,643 10,253,643 9,790,756 9,356,204 Earning assets 11,891,455 11,580,295 11,102,581 10,552,166 10,129,957 Interest bearing liabilities 7,841,941 7,513,701 7,174,944 6,872,449 6,622,149 Common equity 1,619,682 1,570,258 1,541,369 1,442,388 1,336,250 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 1,125,705 1,087,495 1,062,568 981,878 898,092 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.61 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.55 % 1.13 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 4.98 9.56 8.91 12.56 9.56 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 8.00 14.65 13.78 19.52 15.24 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.46 % 16.22 % 15.76 % 21.41 % 17.11 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.24 0.04 0.14 0.19 0.05 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 3.86 3.98 4.06 4.12 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.84 3.90 4.02 4.10 4.18 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 61.82 60.31 60.85 64.13 64.93







As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 42.21 $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 28.84 $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,807,217 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.29 % 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 22.77 % 11.99 % 18.66 % 23.12 % 20.88 % Full time equivalent employees 1,817 1,908 1,962 2,040 1,976 Loans Held to Maturity(2) Commercial and industrial $ 2,550,490 $ 2,530,809 $ 2,388,861 $ 2,325,025 $ 2,158,085 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,431,038 1,472,704 1,392,415 1,354,996 1,278,181 Commercial and business lending 3,981,528 4,003,513 3,781,276 3,680,021 3,436,266 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,551,787 1,495,877 1,378,020 1,372,343 1,233,525 Real estate construction 1,069,700 1,027,081 980,298 943,109 850,844 Commercial real estate lending 2,621,487 2,522,958 2,358,318 2,315,452 2,084,369 Total commercial lending 6,603,015 6,526,471 6,139,594 5,995,473 5,520,635 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 550,107 565,837 571,596 559,054 558,090 Residential mortgage 792,540 832,277 823,056 849,576 850,845 Consumer 428,574 443,332 437,362 448,948 401,974 Total loans held to maturity $ 8,374,236 $ 8,367,917 $ 7,971,608 $ 7,853,051 $ 7,331,544 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 2,782,679 $ 2,973,732 $ 2,659,729 $ 2,530,946 $ 2,332,174 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.







HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 $ 61,963 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption 12,071 — — — — Provision for credit losses 19,865 4,903 5,201 4,918 1,635 Charge-offs (6,301 ) (2,018 ) (4,842 ) (4,780 ) (1,950 ) Recoveries 1,320 1,288 2,013 1,073 991 Balance, end of period $ 97,350 $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments(1) Balance, beginning of period $ 248 $ — $ — $ — $ — Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption 13,604 — — — — Provision for credit losses 1,616 — — — — Balance, end of period $ 15,468 $ — $ — $ — $ — Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 112,818 $ 70,395 $ 66,222 $ 63,850 $ 62,639 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses-loans $ 19,865 $ 4,903 $ 5,201 $ 4,918 $ 1,635 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,616 — — — — Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities(2) 39 — — — — Total provision for credit losses $ 21,520 $ 4,903 $ 5,201 $ 4,918 $ 1,635 (1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the allowance for unfunded commitments was immaterial and therefore prior periods have not been shown in this table. (2) Prior to ASU 2016-13, there was no requirement to record provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities.







HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 79,280 $ 76,548 $ 72,208 $ 79,619 $ 77,294 Loans past due ninety days or more — 4,105 40 285 1,706 Other real estate owned 6,074 6,914 6,425 6,646 5,391 Other repossessed assets 17 11 13 39 8 Total nonperforming assets $ 85,371 $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,858 $ 3,794 $ 3,199 $ 3,539 $ 3,460 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 $ 79,281 Net loan charge offs (4,981 ) (730 ) (2,829 ) (3,707 ) (959 ) New nonperforming loans 15,796 13,751 6,818 13,688 15,314 Acquired nonperforming assets — 3,262 — 230 — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (11,937 ) (5,859 ) (8,861 ) (6,246 ) (6,238 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (1,085 ) (1,532 ) (3,031 ) (1,775 ) (2,999 ) Balance, end of period $ 85,371 $ 87,578 $ 78,686 $ 86,589 $ 84,399 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.95 0.96 0.91 1.02 1.08 Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.98 1.01 0.95 1.06 1.12 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 0.66 0.63 0.71 0.75 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.24 0.04 0.14 0.19 0.05 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.16 0.84 0.83 0.81 0.85 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans(2) 1.35 0.84 0.83 0.81 0.85 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 122.79 87.28 91.66 79.91 79.29 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.38 0.33 0.28 0.31 0.47 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO. (2) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the reserve for unfunded commitments was immaterial.







HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 3,132,103 $ 21,731 2.79 % $ 3,033,480 $ 22,581 2.95 % $ 2,169,016 $ 15,876 2.97 % Nontaxable(1) 288,535 2,763 3.85 271,792 2,661 3.88 391,724 3,915 4.05 Total securities 3,420,638 24,494 2.88 3,305,272 25,242 3.03 2,560,740 19,791 3.13 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 181,320 721 1.60 251,599 953 1.50 218,445 1,292 2.40 Federal funds sold — — — — — — 560 4 2.90 Loans:(2)(3) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,607,513 32,454 5.01 2,444,961 32,006 5.19 2,137,168 30,389 5.77 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,433,160 18,581 5.21 1,416,338 19,241 5.39 1,262,567 17,531 5.63 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,472,268 19,530 5.34 1,388,677 18,952 5.41 1,326,014 17,423 5.33 Real estate construction 1,045,836 12,845 4.94 1,003,797 13,645 5.39 825,634 11,871 5.83 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 552,968 7,039 5.12 566,419 7,314 5.12 566,878 7,203 5.15 Residential mortgage 819,730 10,421 5.11 830,277 10,454 5.00 880,825 10,286 4.74 Consumer 432,745 6,095 5.66 440,007 6,504 5.86 413,769 6,343 6.22 Less: allowance for loan losses (74,723 ) — — (67,052 ) — — (62,643 ) — — Net loans 8,289,497 106,965 5.19 8,023,424 108,116 5.35 7,350,212 101,046 5.58 Total earning assets 11,891,455 132,180 4.47 % 11,580,295 134,311 4.60 % 10,129,957 122,133 4.89 % Nonearning Assets 1,256,718 1,218,475 1,137,257 Total Assets $ 13,148,173 $ 12,798,770 $ 11,267,214 Interest Bearing Liabilities(4) Savings $ 6,277,528 $ 10,082 0.65 % $ 5,986,007 $ 11,790 0.78 % $ 5,121,179 $ 10,083 0.80 % Time deposits 1,146,619 4,500 1.58 1,135,025 4,611 1.61 1,034,744 3,130 1.23 Short-term borrowings 141,807 296 0.84 115,680 271 0.93 195,390 889 1.85 Other borrowings 275,987 3,660 5.33 276,989 3,785 5.42 270,836 3,664 5.49 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,841,941 18,538 0.95 % 7,513,701 20,457 1.08 % 6,622,149 17,766 1.09 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,547,046 3,583,611 3,200,281 Accrued interest and other liabilities 139,504 131,200 108,534 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,686,550 3,714,811 3,308,815 Common Equity 1,619,682 1,570,258 1,336,250 Total Liabilities and Common Equity $ 13,148,173 $ 12,798,770 $ 11,267,214 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 113,642 $ 113,854 $ 104,367 Net interest spread(1) 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.80 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets 3.84 % 3.90 % 4.18 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 65.95 64.88 65.37 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted. (4) Includes deposits held for sale.







HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,271,889 $ 2,294,512 $ 2,335,811 $ 2,261,591 $ 2,214,105 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,670,097 1,763,037 1,607,498 1,534,236 1,500,024 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,591,312 1,646,105 1,547,014 1,680,539 1,550,487 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,295,984 1,301,172 839,721 852,830 810,357 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,222,358 1,307,688 1,346,342 1,319,226 564,833 First Bank & Trust 1,163,181 1,137,714 1,158,320 1,088,796 1,099,759 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,079,582 1,090,412 1,032,016 1,042,463 1,031,305 Premier Valley Bank 889,280 903,220 888,401 847,076 855,473 Arizona Bank & Trust 866,107 784,240 695,236 732,783 669,806 Minnesota Bank & Trust 778,724 718,724 718,035 631,339 657,187 Rocky Mountain Bank 576,245 532,191 528,094 503,126 489,135 Total Deposits(2) Citywide Banks $ 1,868,404 $ 1,829,217 $ 1,895,894 $ 1,833,259 $ 1,802,701 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,451,041 1,565,070 1,413,170 1,346,304 1,313,708 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,363,164 1,290,756 1,275,131 1,157,881 1,245,553 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,139,945 1,167,905 768,267 769,577 735,101 Bank of Blue Valley(1) 1,008,362 1,016,743 1,091,243 1,077,183 473,712 First Bank & Trust 900,399 893,419 903,410 844,793 857,313 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 920,168 941,109 880,217 892,020 872,090 Premier Valley Bank 706,479 707,814 719,141 689,384 676,849 Arizona Bank & Trust 754,464 693,975 578,694 646,728 593,089 Minnesota Bank & Trust 648,560 574,369 600,175 515,310 546,706 Rocky Mountain Bank 496,465 468,314 462,825 438,349 426,503 (1) Formerly known as Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company. (2) Includes deposits held for sale.









HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 2,245 Net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 22,395 $ 40,156 $ 36,903 $ 47,786 $ 33,742 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,619,682 $ 1,570,258 $ 1,541,369 $ 1,442,388 $ 1,336,250 Less average goodwill 446,345 433,374 427,097 410,642 391,668 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,632 49,389 51,704 49,868 46,490 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 $ 898,092 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 4.98 % 9.56 % 8.91 % 12.56 % 9.56 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8.00 % 14.65 % 13.78 % 19.52 % 15.24 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 1,412 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 113,642 $ 113,854 $ 112,461 $ 107,976 $ 104,367 Average earning assets $ 11,891,455 $ 11,580,295 $ 11,102,581 $ 10,552,166 $ 10,129,957 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.81 % 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.06 % 4.12 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.84 % 3.90 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 4.18 % Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.16 %





Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,553,714 $ 1,578,137 $ 1,563,843 $ 1,521,787 $ 1,372,102 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,061,662 $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 36,807,217 36,704,278 36,696,190 36,690,061 34,603,611 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 42.21 $ 43.00 $ 42.62 $ 41.48 $ 39.65 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.84 $ 29.51 $ 29.62 $ 28.40 $ 27.04 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,061,662 $ 1,083,104 $ 1,086,927 $ 1,041,972 $ 935,797 Total assets (GAAP) $ 13,294,509 $ 13,209,597 $ 12,569,262 $ 12,160,290 $ 11,312,495 Less goodwill 446,345 446,345 427,097 427,097 391,668 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 45,707 48,688 49,819 52,718 44,637 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,802,457 $ 12,714,564 $ 12,092,346 $ 11,680,475 $ 10,876,190 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.29 % 8.52 % 8.99 % 8.92 % 8.60 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.









HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 112,511 $ 112,745 $ 111,321 $ 106,708 $ 102,955 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,131 1,109 1,140 1,268 1,412 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 113,642 113,854 112,461 107,976 104,367 Noninterest income 25,817 28,030 29,400 32,061 26,717 Securities gains, net (1,658 ) (491 ) (2,013 ) (3,580 ) (1,575 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 231 (11 ) (144 ) (112 ) (258 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (375 ) — — Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 1,565 (668 ) 626 364 589 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 139,597 $ 140,714 $ 139,955 $ 136,709 $ 129,840 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 90,859 $ 92,866 $ 92,967 $ 75,098 $ 88,230 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,981 2,918 2,899 3,313 2,842 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 184 3,038 3,052 1,465 475 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 16 1,512 356 (18,286 ) (3,004 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,376 537 1,500 929 3,614 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 86,302 $ 84,861 $ 85,160 $ 87,677 $ 84,303 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 61.82 % 60.31 % 60.85 % 64.13 % 64.93 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 44 $ — $ 100 $ 100 $ 616 Occupancy — 11 — 10 1,194 Furniture and equipment 24 7 (4 ) 84 — Professional fees 996 462 855 624 424 Advertising 89 31 115 52 5 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — — 1,003 Other noninterest expenses 223 26 434 59 372 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,376 $ 537 $ 1,500 $ 929 $ 3,614 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Net income (GAAP) $ 20,040 $ 37,851 $ 34,612 $ 45,169 $ 31,497 Provision for credit losses(1) 17,001 3,873 4,109 3,885 1,292 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1) 1,087 424 1,185 734 2,855 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 $ 35,644 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ 0.91 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.03 $ 1.14 $ 1.08 $ 1.39 $ 1.03 Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 38,128 $ 42,148 $ 39,906 $ 49,788 $ 35,644 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 2,355 2,305 2,291 2,617 2,245 Adjusted net income excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 40,483 $ 44,453 $ 42,197 $ 52,405 $ 37,889 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,125,705 $ 1,087,495 $ 1,062,568 $ 981,878 $ 898,092 Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.46 % 16.22 % 15.76 % 21.41 % 17.11 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

