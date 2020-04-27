Banner Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings of $16.9 million; Initiates Pandemic Relief and Community Support Actions

/EIN News/ -- WALLA WALLA, Wash., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $33.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Banner's first quarter earnings reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a substantial reduction in business activity or the closing of businesses in all the western states Banner operates.



First quarter of 2020 results also include $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $4.4 million of acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are in unprecedented times - as a health crisis has quickly evolved to also become an economic crisis, creating far-reaching impacts to clients and the communities we serve,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “In mid-March we began preparations for the COVID-19 pandemic by closing branch lobbies, mobilizing personnel to work from home and providing appropriate IT equipment and services to accommodate Stay-At-Home Orders. Our lending teams have reached out to borrowers that have been affected by the economic decline and offered assistance in various forms including deferred payments and interest-only payments. We have worked with our customers to file applications for the Paycheck Protection Program offered through the Small Business Administration and expect this program to provide some near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. Meanwhile, we are monitoring the economy closely and reviewing loan payment deferrals and interest waivers daily and have elevated our liquidity levels in anticipation of cash needs of our customers.”

Grescovich concluded, “In anticipation of future credit losses, we determined it is prudent to increase the allowance for credit losses through the addition of $21.7 million in credit loss provisions for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.” This provision compares to a $4.0 million provision for loan losses during the previous quarter and a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses - loans was 1.41% of total loans and 299% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The increased allowance includes provisions taken in anticipation of changes in risks associated with loan classification assignments and a deteriorating economy.

At March 31, 2020, Banner Corporation had $12.78 billion in assets, $9.16 billion in net loans and $10.45 billion in deposits. Banner operates 176 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. Banner is offering small businesses loans to clients in its service area through this program. As of April 16, 2020, the funds allocated to the PPP from the CARES Act had been fully allocated. Congress recently approved a second round of funding for the PPP. Banner will continue to process applications received under the PPP until the available funds have been fully allocated. Banner is also planning to assist small businesses with accessing other borrowing options as they become available, including the Main Street Lending Program and other government sponsored lending programs, as appropriate.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues were $138.4 million, compared to $139.8 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 3% when compared to $134.2 million in the first quarter a year ago.



Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $119.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $119.5 million in the preceding quarter and $116.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.



Net interest margin was 4.19%, compared to 4.20% in the preceding quarter and 4.37% in the first quarter a year ago.



Mortgage banking revenues increased 63% to $10.2 million, compared to $6.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 198% compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter a year ago, reflecting strong refinance demand due to decreasing market interest rates.



Return on average assets was 0.54%, compared to 1.07% in the preceding quarter and 1.15% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable decreased modestly to $9.16 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 7% when compared to $8.60 billion at March 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets increased to $46.1 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and $22.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at March 31, 2019.

Provision for credit losses - loans was $21.7 million, and the allowance for credit losses - loans was $130.5 million, or 1.41% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2020, compared to $100.6 million, or 1.08% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2019.

Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was $1.7 million, and the allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was $11.5 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Core deposits increased 4% to $9.28 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $8.93 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 13% compared to $8.21 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 89% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.

Dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 2% to $45.63 at March 31, 2020, compared to $44.59 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 6% from $42.99 a year ago.

Tangible common shareholders' equity per share* increased 3% to $34.23 at March 31, 2020, compared to $33.33 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $32.47 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned gain (loss), Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) prepayment penalties and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

On November 1, 2019, Banner completed the acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp (“AltaPacific”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AltaPacific Bank, of Santa Rosa, California. At closing AltaPacific Bank had six branch locations, including one in Northern California and five in Southern California. Pursuant to the previously announced terms, AltaPacific shareholders received 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares and cash to buyout AltaPacific stock options for a total consideration paid of $87.6 million.

The AltaPacific merger was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, the assets (including identifiable intangible assets) and the liabilities of AltaPacific were measured at their respective estimated fair values as of the merger date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was attributed to goodwill. The fair value on the merger date represents management's best estimates based on available information and facts and circumstances in existence on the merger date. The acquisition accounting is subject to adjustment within a measurement period of one year from the acquisition date. The acquisition provided $425.7 million of assets, $332.4 million of loans, and $313.4 million of deposits to Banner. During the first quarter of 2020, Banner completed the integration of AltaPacific systems into Banner's core systems and closure of overlapping branches.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

In June 2016, Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASU 2016-13). GAAP prior to ASU 2016-13 required an “incurred loss” methodology for recognizing credit losses that delays recognition until it is probable a loss has been incurred. The main objective of ASU 2016-13 is to provide financial statement users with more decision-useful information about the expected credit losses on financial instruments and other commitments to extend credit held by a reporting entity at each reporting date. ASU 2016-13 became effective for Banner on January 1, 2020. The adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 resulted in a $7.8 million increase to its allowance for credit losses - loans and a $7.0 million increase to its allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments. The combined increases were recorded net of tax as an $11.2 million reduction to retained earnings as of the adoption date.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, was $119.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $119.5 million in the preceding quarter and $116.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Banner's net interest margin was 4.19% for the first quarter of 2020, a one basis-point decrease compared to 4.20% in the preceding quarter and an 18 basis-point decrease compared to 4.37% in the first quarter a year ago. Grescovich added, "The net interest margin remained steady during the quarter as improved securities yields combined with a decline in funding cost helped offset the decline in loan yields. The 150 basis-point decrease in the fed funds target rate did not occur until late in the quarter in March 2020, and the full effect of the lower interest rate environment had not yet been realized at quarter end. Banner expects to see further margin compression during the second quarter." Acquisition accounting adjustments added ten basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter compared to eight basis points in the preceding quarter and seven basis points in the first quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $22.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2019, and $24.2 million at March 31, 2019.

Average interest-earning asset yields decreased six basis points to 4.63% in the first quarter compared to 4.69% for the preceding quarter and decreased 26 basis points compared to 4.89% in the first quarter a year ago. Average loan yields decreased ten basis points to 5.03% compared to 5.13% in the preceding quarter and decreased 28 basis points compared to 5.31% in the first quarter a year ago. Loan discount accretion added 12 basis points to loan yields in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 11 basis points in the preceding quarter and nine basis points in the first quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.35% in the first quarter of 2020, a five basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a two basis-point decrease compared to the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter are the result of recent decreases in market interest rates; however, changes in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits tend to lag changes in market interest rates. The total cost of funds was 0.46% during the first quarter of 2020, a six basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a ten basis-point decrease compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $21.7 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter a year ago as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The provision for the current quarter reflects expected lifetime credit losses based upon the conditions that existed as of March 31, 2020 and the potential effects from forecasted deterioration of economic metrics due to the COVID-19 pandemic based on the outlook as of March 31, 2020.

Total non-interest income was $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $18.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter and $12.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit fees and other service charges from the first quarter a year ago is primarily a result of Banner becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment on July 1, 2019, which reduced interchange fee income by approximately $7 million during the second half of 2019. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, increased to $10.2 million in the first quarter, compared to $6.2 million in the preceding quarter and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The higher mortgage banking revenue quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects an increase in the gain on sale spread on one- to four-family held for sale loans. The increases compared to the first quarter of 2019 were primarily due to increased production of one- to four-family held-for-sale loans primarily due to increased refinance activity. Home purchase activity accounted for 54% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 56% in the prior quarter and 80% in the first quarter of 2019.

Banner’s first quarter 2020 results included a $4.6 million net loss for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading as a result of widening market spreads during the quarter, and a $78,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $36,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $62,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the first quarter a year ago, results included an $11,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $1,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Total revenue decreased nominally to $138.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $139.8 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 3% compared to $134.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total non-interest income excluding the net gain and loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $142.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $139.7 million in the preceding quarter and $134.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Banner’s total non-interest expense was $95.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $93.7 million in the preceding quarter and $90.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2020 reflects the first full quarter expenses associated with the operations acquired from AltaPacific, as well as lower deferred loan costs primarily related to lower loan originations. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $4.4 million for the preceding quarter and $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes a $1.7 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments compared to no provision for the prior quarter or the year ago quarter. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 68.76% for the current quarter, compared to 67.03% in the preceding quarter and 67.06% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 63.47% for the current quarter, compared to 61.19% in the preceding quarter and 63.32% in the year ago quarter.

For the first quarter of 2020, Banner had $4.6 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 21.4%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 1% to $12.78 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $12.60 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 9% when compared to $11.74 billion at March 31, 2019. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $2.15 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.89 billion at both December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The increase during the current quarter was primarily the result of security purchases made towards the end of the quarter as balance sheet liquidity increased and market spreads widened. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 2.9 years at March 31, 2020, compared to 3.0 years at March 31, 2019.

Net loans receivable decreased modestly to $9.16 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 7% when compared to $8.60 billion at March 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net loans included $332.4 million of portfolio loans acquired in the AltaPacific acquisition during the preceding quarter. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans increased slightly to $4.02 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $4.01 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 11% compared to $3.63 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans increased 1% to $2.17 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 12% compared to $1.94 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $330.3 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $337.3 million three months earlier and $339.5 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.22 billion at March 31, 2020, a small decrease from $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, and a 6% increase compared to $1.15 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $661.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $664.3 million at December 31, 2019, and $693.3 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans decreased to $881.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $925.5 million at December 31, 2019, and $942.5 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale were $182.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $210.4 million at December 31, 2019, and $45.9 million at March 31, 2019. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $204.0 million in the current quarter, compared to $268.1 million in the preceding quarter and $107.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. During the first quarter of 2020, Banner sold $119.7 million in multifamily loans compared to $103.4 million in the preceding quarter and $149.9 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 4% to $10.45 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.05 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 11% when compared to $9.38 billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase in deposits included $313.4 million in deposits acquired in the AltaPacific acquisition during the preceding quarter. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 4% to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased 12% compared to $3.68 billion a year ago. Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 4% from the prior quarter and increased 13% compared to a year ago and represented 89% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit increased 4% to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased slightly compared to $1.16 billion a year earlier. The increase in certificates of deposit during the first quarter of 2020 primarily reflects the increase in brokered deposits to $251.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $202.9 million at December 31, 2019 and $239.4 million a year ago. FHLB borrowings totaled $247.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $450.0 million at December 31, 2019, and $418.0 million a year earlier.

At March 31, 2020, total common shareholders' equity was $1.60 billion, or 12.53% of assets, compared to $1.59 billion or 12.65% of assets at December 31, 2019, and $1.51 billion or 12.87% of assets a year ago. At March 31, 2020, tangible common shareholders' equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.20 billion, or 9.70% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.19 billion, or 9.77% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2019, and $1.14 billion, or 10.04% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner's tangible book value per share* increased to $34.23 at March 31, 2020, compared to $32.47 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary banks continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At March 31, 2020, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.52%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 10.45%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.98%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $130.5 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.41% of total loans receivable outstanding and 299% of non-performing loans, compared to $100.6 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.08% of total loans receivable outstanding and 254% of non-performing loans, and $97.3 million at March 31, 2019, or 1.12% of total loans receivable outstanding and 504% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments which was $11.5 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $2.6 million at March 31, 2019. Net loan recoveries totaled $404,000 in the first quarter, compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million in both the preceding quarter and in the first quarter a year ago. Banner recorded a $21.7 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the year ago quarter primarily due to forecasted credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-performing loans were $43.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $39.6 million at December 31, 2019, and $19.3 million a year ago. The increase in non-performing loans year-over-year was largely due to one commercial banking relationship totaling $14.7 million moving to nonaccrual during the prior quarter. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $2.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $936,000 at December 31, 2019, and $2.7 million a year ago.

In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for credit losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. At March 31, 2020, the total purchase discount for acquired loans was $22.2 million.

Banner's total non-performing assets were $46.1 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $22.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, a year ago.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $12.78 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” "potential," or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner's operating and stock price performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Banner’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; (2) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (3) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner's activities; (5) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (6) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (6) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (7) fluctuations in real estate values; (8) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (9) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (10) changes in financial markets; (11) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (12) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (13) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (14) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (15) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (16) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner's business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; and (17) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

CONTACT: MARK J. GRESCOVICH, PRESIDENT & CEO PETER J. CONNER, CFO (509) 527-3636





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 118,926 $ 120,915 $ 115,455 Mortgage-backed securities 9,137 8,924 10,507 Securities and cash equivalents 3,602 3,570 4,034 131,665 133,409 129,996 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,750 9,950 8,643 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,064 2,281 3,476 Other borrowings 116 121 60 Junior subordinated debentures 1,477 1,566 1,713 12,407 13,918 13,892 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 119,258 119,491 116,104 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 21,748 4,000 2,000 Net interest income 97,510 115,491 114,104 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 9,803 9,637 12,618 Mortgage banking operations 10,191 6,248 3,415 Bank-owned life insurance 1,050 1,170 1,276 Miscellaneous 2,639 3,201 804 23,683 20,256 18,113 Net gain on sale of securities 78 62 1 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (4,596 ) (36 ) 11 Total non-interest income 19,165 20,282 18,125 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 59,908 57,050 54,640 Less capitalized loan origination costs (5,806 ) (8,797 ) (4,849 ) Occupancy and equipment 13,107 13,377 13,766 Information / computer data services 5,810 6,202 5,326 Payment and card processing services 4,240 4,638 3,984 Professional and legal expenses 1,919 2,262 2,434 Advertising and marketing 1,827 2,021 1,529 Deposit insurance expense 1,635 1,608 1,418 State/municipal business and use taxes 984 917 945 Real estate operations 100 40 (123 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,001 2,061 2,052 Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 1,722 — — Miscellaneous 6,357 7,892 6,744 93,804 89,271 87,866 COVID-19 expenses 239 — — Acquisition-related expenses 1,142 4,419 2,148 Total non-interest expense 95,185 93,690 90,014 Income before provision for income taxes 21,490 42,083 42,215 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,608 8,428 8,869 NET INCOME $ 16,882 $ 33,655 $ 33,346 Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.96 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.41 $ 1.41 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,463,541 35,188,399 35,050,376 Diluted 35,640,463 35,316,736 35,172,056 (Decrease) increase in common shares outstanding (649,117 ) 1,578,219 (30,026 )





FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 211,013 $ 234,359 $ 218,458 (10.0 )% (3.4 )% Interest-bearing deposits 83,988 73,376 43,080 14.5 % 95.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 295,001 307,735 261,538 (4.1 )% 12.8 % Securities - trading 21,040 25,636 25,838 (17.9 )% (18.6 )% Securities - available for sale 1,608,224 1,551,557 1,603,804 3.7 % 0.3 % Securities - held to maturity 437,846 236,094 218,993 85.5 % 99.9 % Total securities 2,067,110 1,813,287 1,848,635 14.0 % 11.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,247 28,342 27,063 (28.6 )% (25.2 )% Loans held for sale 182,428 210,447 45,865 (13.3 )% 297.7 % Loans receivable 9,285,744 9,305,357 8,692,657 (0.2 )% 6.8 % Allowance for credit losses - loans (130,488 ) (100,559 ) (97,308 ) 29.8 % 34.1 % Net loans receivable 9,155,256 9,204,798 8,595,349 (0.5 )% 6.5 % Accrued interest receivable 40,732 37,962 41,220 7.3 % (1.2 )% Real estate owned held for sale, net 2,402 814 2,611 195.1 % (8.0 )% Property and equipment, net 175,235 178,008 171,057 (1.6 )% 2.4 % Goodwill 373,121 373,121 339,154 — % 10.0 % Other intangibles, net 27,157 29,158 30,647 (6.9 )% (11.4 )% Bank-owned life insurance 193,140 192,088 178,202 0.5 % 8.4 % Other assets 249,121 228,271 198,944 9.1 % 25.2 % Total assets $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,740,285 1.4 % 8.9 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 4,107,262 $ 3,945,000 $ 3,676,984 4.1 % 11.7 % Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 5,175,969 4,983,238 4,535,969 3.9 % 14.1 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,166,306 1,120,403 1,163,276 4.1 % 0.3 % Total deposits 10,449,537 10,048,641 9,376,229 4.0 % 11.4 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 247,000 450,000 418,000 (45.1 )% (40.9 )% Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings 128,764 118,474 121,719 8.7 % 5.8 % Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 99,795 119,304 113,917 (16.4 )% (12.4 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 208,753 227,889 158,669 (8.4 )% 31.6 % Deferred compensation 45,401 45,689 40,560 (0.6 )% 11.9 % Total liabilities 11,179,250 11,009,997 10,229,094 1.5 % 9.3 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,343,699 1,373,940 1,338,386 (2.2 )% 0.4 % Retained earnings 177,922 186,838 152,911 (4.8 )% 16.4 % Other components of shareholders' equity 80,079 33,256 19,894 140.8 % nm Total shareholders' equity 1,601,700 1,594,034 1,511,191 0.5 % 6.0 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,740,285 1.4 % 8.9 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 35,102,459 35,751,576 35,152,746 Common shareholders' equity per share (1) $ 45.63 $ 44.59 $ 42.99 Common shareholders' tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 34.23 $ 33.33 $ 32.47 Common shareholders' tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.70 % 9.77 % 10.04 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.45 % 10.71 % 10.73 %





(1 ) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2 ) Common shareholders' tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied $ 1,024,089 $ 980,021 $ 869,634 4.5 % 17.8 % Investment properties 2,007,537 2,024,988 1,838,328 (0.9 )% 9.2 % Small balance CRE 591,783 613,484 619,646 (3.5 )% (4.5 )% Multifamily real estate 400,206 388,388 300,684 3.0 % 33.1 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 205,476 210,668 181,888 (2.5 )% 13.0 % Multifamily construction 250,410 233,610 183,203 7.2 % 36.7 % One- to four-family construction 534,956 544,308 514,410 (1.7 )% 4.0 % Land and land development 232,506 245,530 271,038 (5.3 )% (14.2 )% Commercial business: Commercial business 1,357,817 1,364,650 1,199,930 (0.5 )% 13.2 % Small business scored 807,539 772,657 738,665 4.5 % 9.3 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 330,257 337,271 339,472 (2.1 )% (2.7 )% One- to four-family residential 881,387 925,531 942,477 (4.8 )% (6.5 )% Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 521,618 519,336 532,600 0.4 % (2.1 )% Consumer—other 140,163 144,915 160,682 (3.3 )% (12.8 )% Total loans receivable $ 9,285,744 $ 9,305,357 $ 8,692,657 (0.2 )% 6.8 % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 6,423 $ 6,466 $ 13,036 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 39,974 $ 20,178 $ 28,972 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 61,101 $ 38,322 $ 46,616 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.66 % 0.41 % 0.54 %





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Washington $ 4,350,273 46.7 % $ 4,364,764 $ 4,329,759 (0.3 )% 0.5 % California 2,140,895 23.1 % 2,129,789 1,581,654 0.5 % 35.4 % Oregon 1,664,652 17.9 % 1,650,704 1,639,427 0.8 % 1.5 % Idaho 524,663 5.7 % 530,016 524,705 (1.0 )% — % Utah 52,747 0.6 % 60,958 59,940 (13.5 )% (12.0 )% Other 552,514 6.0 % 569,126 557,172 (2.9 )% (0.8 )% Total loans receivable $ 9,285,744 100.0 % $ 9,305,357 $ 8,692,657 (0.2 )% 6.8 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) activity for the quarters ending March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019.

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Commercial real estate $ 76,359 $ 165,064 $ 92,183 Multifamily real estate 10,171 20,034 3,733 Construction and land 369,613 530,195 231,744 Commercial business 199,873 228,050 137,142 Agricultural business 31,261 25,992 30,483 One-to four-family residential 31,041 30,432 31,186 Consumer 67,357 70,539 62,370 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 785,675 $ 1,070,306 $ 588,841





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 100,559 $ 97,801 $ 96,485 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 7,812 — — Provision for credit losses - loans 21,713 4,000 2,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 167 199 21 Construction and land — — 22 One- to four-family real estate 148 159 43 Commercial business 205 225 23 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,750 10 — Consumer 96 61 110 2,366 654 219 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate (100 ) — (431 ) Multifamily real estate (66 ) — — Construction and land — (45 ) — One- to four-family real estate (64 ) — — Commercial business (1,384 ) (1,180 ) (590 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland — (4 ) (4 ) Consumer (348 ) (667 ) (371 ) (1,962 ) (1,896 ) (1,396 ) Net recoveries/(charge-offs) 404 (1,242 ) (1,177 ) Balance, end of period $ 130,488 $ 100,559 $ 97,308 Net recoveries/(charge-offs) / Average loans receivable 0.004 % (0.013 )% (0.013 )%





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Specific or allocated credit loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 29,339 $ 30,591 $ 27,091 Multifamily real estate 2,805 4,754 4,020 Construction and land 34,217 22,994 23,713 One- to four-family real estate 11,884 4,136 4,711 Commercial business 31,648 23,370 18,662 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 4,513 4,120 3,596 Consumer 16,082 8,202 7,980 Total allocated 130,488 98,167 89,773 Unallocated — 2,392 7,535 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 130,488 $ 100,559 $ 97,308 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.41 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 299 % 254 % 504 %





Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 2,716 $ 2,599 $ 2,599 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 7,022 — — Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 1,722 — — Additions through acquisitions — 117 — Balance, end of period $ 11,460 $ 2,716 $ 2,599







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 8,512 $ 5,952 $ 5,734 Multifamily — 85 — Construction and land 1,393 1,905 3,036 One- to four-family 3,045 3,410 1,538 Commercial business 25,027 23,015 3,614 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 495 661 2,507 Consumer 1,812 2,473 2,181 40,284 37,501 18,610 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial 24 89 — Construction and land 1,407 332 — One- to four-family 1,089 877 640 Commercial business 77 401 1 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 461 — — Consumer 320 398 42 3,378 2,097 683 Total non-performing loans 43,662 39,598 19,293 Real estate owned (REO) 2,402 814 2,611 Other repossessed assets 47 122 50 Total non-performing assets $ 46,111 $ 40,534 $ 21,954 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.19 %





Quarters Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 814 $ 228 $ 2,611 Additions from loan foreclosures 1,588 — — Additions from acquisitions — 650 — Proceeds from dispositions of REO — (105 ) — Gain on sale of REO — 41 — Balance, end of period $ 2,402 $ 814 $ 2,611







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 4,107,262 $ 3,945,000 $ 3,676,984 4.1 % 11.7 % Interest-bearing checking 1,331,860 1,280,003 1,174,169 4.1 % 13.4 % Regular savings accounts 1,997,265 1,934,041 1,865,852 3.3 % 7.0 % Money market accounts 1,846,844 1,769,194 1,495,948 4.4 % 23.5 % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 5,175,969 4,983,238 4,535,969 3.9 % 14.1 % Total core deposits 9,283,231 8,928,238 8,212,953 4.0 % 13.0 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,166,306 1,120,403 1,163,276 4.1 % 0.3 % Total deposits $ 10,449,537 $ 10,048,641 $ 9,376,229 4.0 % 11.4 %





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 6,037,864 57.8 % $ 5,861,809 $ 5,604,567 3.0 % 7.7 % Oregon 2,093,738 20.0 % 2,006,163 1,906,132 4.4 % 9.8 % California 1,828,064 17.5 % 1,698,289 1,402,213 7.6 % 30.4 % Idaho 489,871 4.7 % 482,380 463,317 1.6 % 5.7 % Total deposits $ 10,449,537 100.0 % $ 10,048,641 $ 9,376,229 4.0 % 11.4 %





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 115,354 $ 111,015 $ 92,122 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 130,958 133,403 118,033 Public interest-bearing certificates 48,232 35,184 29,572 Total public deposits $ 294,544 $ 279,602 $ 239,727 Total brokered deposits $ 250,977 $ 202,884 $ 239,444





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands) ACQUISITION OF ALTAPACIFIC BANCORP The following table* provides the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the AltaPacific acquisition at November 1, 2019 (in thousands): November 1, 2019 Cash paid $ 2,360 Fair value of common shares issued 85,200 Total consideration 87,560 Fair value of assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents 39,686 Securities 20,348 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,005 Loans receivable 332,355 Real estate owned held for sale 650 Property and equipment 3,809 Core deposit intangible 4,610 Bank-owned life insurance 11,890 Deferred tax asset 166 Other assets 10,150 Total assets acquired 425,669 Fair value of liabilities assumed: Deposits 313,374 Advances from FHLB 40,226 Junior subordinated debentures 5,814 Deferred compensation 4,508 Other liabilities 8,154 Total liabilities assumed 372,076 Net assets acquired 53,593 Goodwill $ 33,967 * Amounts recorded in this table are preliminary estimates of fair value. Additional adjustments to the acquisition accounting may be required with a measurement period of one-year from the acquisition date.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Actual Minimum to be categorized

as "Adequately

Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,397,202 12.98 % $ 860,978 8.00 % $ 1,076,223 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,275,806 11.85 % 645,734 6.00 % 645,734 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,275,806 10.45 % 488,124 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,132,306 10.52 % 484,300 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,331,615 12.59 % 846,284 8.00 % 1,057,856 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,212,733 11.46 % 634,713 6.00 % 846,284 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,212,733 10.18 % 476,371 4.00 % 595,464 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,212,733 11.46 % 476,035 4.50 % 687,606 6.50 % Islanders Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 31,693 16.99 % 14,923 8.00 % 18,654 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 29,398 15.76 % 11,193 6.00 % 14,923 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 29,398 10.05 % 11,706 4.00 % 14,632 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 29,398 15.76 % 8,394 4.50 % 12,125 6.50 %







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 152,627 $ 1,520 4.01 % $ 202,686 $ 2,048 4.01 % $ 98,005 $ 1,121 4.64 % Mortgage loans 7,310,115 92,454 5.09 % 7,134,231 92,926 5.17 % 6,833,933 88,602 5.26 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,884,006 22,357 4.77 % 1,853,447 23,256 4.98 % 1,703,503 22,812 5.43 % Consumer and other loans 163,098 2,595 6.40 % 169,197 2,685 6.30 % 183,451 2,920 6.46 % Total loans(1) 9,509,846 118,926 5.03 % 9,359,561 120,915 5.13 % 8,818,892 115,455 5.31 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,354,585 9,137 2.71 % 1,371,438 8,924 2.58 % 1,392,118 10,507 3.06 % Other securities 458,116 2,887 2.53 % 418,767 2,663 2.52 % 484,134 3,479 2.91 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 92,659 393 1.71 % 107,959 531 1.95 % 44,757 289 2.62 % FHLB stock 26,522 322 4.88 % 26,036 376 5.73 % 31,761 266 3.40 % Total investment securities 1,931,882 12,739 2.65 % 1,924,200 12,494 2.58 % 1,952,770 14,541 3.02 % Total interest-earning assets 11,441,728 131,665 4.63 % 11,283,761 133,409 4.69 % 10,771,662 129,996 4.89 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,193,256 1,152,751 1,031,591 Total assets $ 12,634,984 $ 12,436,512 $ 11,803,253 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,266,647 469 0.15 % $ 1,228,936 564 0.18 % $ 1,153,949 475 0.17 % Savings accounts 2,039,857 1,755 0.35 % 1,999,656 2,027 0.40 % 1,854,123 1,920 0.42 % Money market accounts 1,743,118 2,439 0.56 % 1,607,954 2,842 0.70 % 1,490,326 2,251 0.61 % Certificates of deposit 1,124,994 4,087 1.46 % 1,189,530 4,517 1.51 % 1,253,613 3,997 1.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,174,616 8,750 0.57 % 6,026,076 9,950 0.66 % 5,752,011 8,643 0.61 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 3,965,380 — — % 3,959,097 — — % 3,605,922 — — % Total deposits 10,139,996 8,750 0.35 % 9,985,173 9,950 0.40 % 9,357,933 8,643 0.37 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 405,429 2,064 2.05 % 387,435 2,281 2.34 % 534,238 3,476 2.64 % Other borrowings 124,771 116 0.37 % 126,782 121 0.38 % 118,008 60 0.21 % Junior subordinated debentures 147,944 1,477 4.02 % 145,339 1,566 4.27 % 140,212 1,713 4.95 % Total borrowings 678,144 3,657 2.17 % 659,556 3,968 2.39 % 792,458 5,249 2.69 % Total funding liabilities 10,818,140 12,407 0.46 % 10,644,729 13,918 0.52 % 10,150,391 13,892 0.56 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 212,162 189,682 151,937 Total liabilities 11,030,302 10,834,411 10,302,328 Shareholders' equity 1,604,682 1,602,101 1,500,925 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,634,984 $ 12,436,512 $ 11,803,253 Net interest income/rate spread $ 119,258 4.17 % $ 119,491 4.17 % $ 116,104 4.33 % Net interest margin 4.19 % 4.20 % 4.37 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.54 % 1.07 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 4.23 % 8.33 % 9.01 % Average equity/average assets 12.70 % 12.88 % 12.72 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 166.97 % 168.78 % 164.59 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 105.76 % 106.00 % 106.12 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.61 % 0.65 % 0.62 % Non-interest expense/average assets 3.03 % 2.99 % 3.09 % Efficiency ratio(4) 68.76 % 67.03 % 67.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 63.47 % 61.19 % 63.32 %





(1 ) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2 ) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3 ) Yields and costs have not been adjusted for the effect of tax-exempt interest. (4 ) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income. (5 ) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. Adjusted revenue excludes net gain (loss) on sale of securities and fair value adjustments. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles (CDI), REO gain (loss), FHLB prepayment penalties and state/municipal business and use taxes. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 119,258 $ 119,491 $ 116,104 Total non-interest income 19,165 20,282 18,125 Total GAAP revenue 138,423 139,773 134,229 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (78 ) (62 ) (1 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 4,596 36 (11 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 142,941 $ 139,747 $ 134,217





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,882 $ 33,655 $ 33,346 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (78 ) (62 ) (1 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 4,596 36 (11 ) Exclude acquisition-related expenses 1,142 4,419 2,148 Exclude COVID-19 expenses 239 — — Exclude related net tax benefit (1,405 ) (1,074 ) (513 ) Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties — 735 — Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 21,376 $ 37,709 $ 34,969 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 1.07 $ 0.99





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 95,185 $ 93,690 $ 90,014 Exclude acquisition-related expenses (1,142 ) (4,419 ) (2,148 ) Exclude COVID-19 expenses (239 ) — — Exclude CDI amortization (2,001 ) (2,061 ) (2,052 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (984 ) (917 ) (945 ) Exclude REO operations (100 ) (40 ) 123 Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties — (735 ) — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 90,719 $ 85,518 $ 84,992 Net interest income before provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 119,258 $ 119,491 $ 116,104 Non-interest income (GAAP) 19,165 20,282 18,125 Total revenue 138,423 139,773 134,229 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (78 ) (62 ) (1 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 4,596 36 (11 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 142,941 $ 139,747 $ 134,217 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.76 % 67.03 % 67.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.47 % 61.19 % 63.32 %





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,601,700 $ 1,594,034 $ 1,511,191 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 400,278 402,279 369,801 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,201,422 $ 1,191,755 $ 1,141,390 Total assets (GAAP) $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,740,285 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 400,278 402,279 369,801 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,380,672 $ 12,201,752 $ 11,370,484 Common shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.53 % 12.65 % 12.87 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.70 % 9.77 % 10.04 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,201,422 $ 1,191,755 $ 1,141,390 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,102,459 35,751,576 35,152,746 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 45.63 $ 44.59 $ 42.99 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 34.23 $ 33.33 $ 32.47







