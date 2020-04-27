PinnacleART Announces Release of Connected Field™ Version 1.6

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Texas, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART announces the release of version 1.6 of Connected Field™. Connected Field™ is a cloud-based platform that manages field activities by integrating real-time field data from a mobile application with a cloud-based management suite. The release of version 1.6 allows users to now capture Ultrasonic-Thickness (UT) readings on the mobile application, providing a more streamlined approach to gathering and analyzing data.



“Version 1.6 of Connected Field™ will help our customers optimize their inspection programs by allowing inspectors to instantly compare real-time UT readings to previous readings, and will alert the inspector of any data variances that fall outside of the configured alert values,” said David Pardo, partner at PinnacleART. “As a result, inspectors can instantly flag readings that might require further action instead of waiting until readings are imported into the system at a later date. By flagging and addressing concerns real-time, we ensure the data uploaded into the system is valid and complete.”

In addition to increasing the efficiency of inspections, the new UT readings feature also provides users with the ability to:

Import previous reading history of the asset

Capture and validate essential variables

Customize specific Condition Monitoring Location (CML) and reading structures

Create additional readings for assets requiring a different level of coverage due to localized thinning (i.e. grids) or create new CMLs for location where CMLs have never been placed.

Automatically generate UT reports while highlighting thinning areas with alert icons

View and export UT reading history to track trends

Customize asset type level configuration settings

Complex processing facilities are constantly generating data to improve their understanding of an asset’s health. This data is commonly managed separately through individual systems and stakeholders, making it a challenge to understand holistically what the status of an activity is. At PinnacleART, we help complex facilities manage and organize data quickly to help them understand their opportunities to improve faster. Having access to inspection data and associated work activities real-time, helps our customers optimize their inspection programs.

As facility leaders face the challenge of reducing cost while maintaining reliable and safe operations, knowing where to optimize cost and resources has become even more important than before. The use of Connected Field™ is one of the many tools a facility can implement to optimize their program and potentially reduce long-term cost. For more information on how Connected Field™ may reduce long-term cost or for other opportunities facilities may have to reduce cost, tune into PinnacleART’s weekly cost savings webinar series at pinnacleart.com .

About PinnacleART

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries—including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

