According to Bruce Crain Mississippi, you can manage stress naturally by incorporating certain foods into your diet.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although sources of stress are different and vary in importance, our bodies can’t easily distinguish between them. The stress of being stuck in traffic and the stress of a medical emergency, for example, can cause people to react with an equal fight-or-flight response. Bruce Crain Mississippi, a personal trainer, and health enthusiast explains that hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline flood the body to increase heart rate, muscle tension, and alertness. Although helpful in many situations, chronic stress can lead to health problems and weight gain over time.When people think of ways to relieve stress, they first think of exercise, reading, yoga, and spending time outdoors. Bruce Crain Mississippi notes that diet also plays a significant role in mental health and stress reduction. The body uses up stores of vitamin B when stressed, so eating foods rich in B vitamins can help to replenish the levels. According to Bruce Cain Mississippi, B6 and folate reduce symptoms of depression and improve our body’s mental response to stress.Additionally, foods high in omega-3 fatty acids assist neurotransmitters in the brain, reducing anxiety and improving our reaction to stressful situations. Bruce Crain Mississippi notes that people are more likely to overeat when upset and stressed as well, often turning to unhealthy, processed foods. Instead of filling up on fast food and junk food, Bruce Crain of Mississippi recommends filling your house with healthy, fresh, and nourishing foods. Try adding some of the following to your plate this week!Fatty FishNatural, wild-caught fish are not only delicious but also extremely healthy. Bruce Crain Mississippi recommends eating salmon and mackerel, which are both high in DHA and EPA. They support healthy brain function and can reduce inflammation in the body. B vitamins, vitamin D, and antioxidant selenium are found in fatty fish, which helps fight oxidative stress.SeedsAccording to Bruce Crain Mississippi, pumpkin and chia seeds offer many nutritional benefits to the body. Magnesium is found in pumpkin seeds, which is needed for more than 600 different reactions, including mood and brain function. When the body has inadequate levels of magnesium, it increases the cortisol stress response and leads to depression.Chia seeds are another excellent addition to your diet. Bruce Crain Mississippi explains that chia seeds are a source of alpha-linolenic acid, which is another omega-3 fatty acid. Plus, chia seeds can stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.Greek YogurtBruce Crain Mississippi recommends eating greek yogurt as a source of probiotics. They are known to feed the bacteria in our gut, which helps to improve moods and maintain overall health. According to Bruce Crain Mississippi, two main strains of culture can be found in greek yogurt, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. With regular consumption for at least eight weeks, people may experience a decrease in depressive symptoms, reduced inflammation, and reduced insulin levels.Other foods that can be used to help combat anxiety, including oats, matcha, turmeric, and leafy greens. Contact a personal trainer or nutritionist for additional help creating a meal plan and fitness routine.



